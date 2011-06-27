Used 2017 Nissan Sentra Sedan Consumer Reviews

Huge Mistake Jose Acevedo , 06/27/2018 SL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 87 of 92 people found this review helpful I will never buy another Nissan, I am so disappointed. I bought a brand new Sentra not even 6 months after owning this vehicle I had to take it in for repairs for what I am certain was a Transmission, well they said there was nothing wrong. Few weeks after that same issue so I took it in again and they said oh it's the Mass Air Flow Sensor. Well a month after that same problem, take it in again and they say oh it's only an Oxygen Sensor I believe they said and replaced it. Well guess what? Month later I am driving with my wife and 2 young children ages 11 & 6 on a very busy 4 lane highway suddenly same exact issue car will not accelerate above 35 MPH and then stalls out in the middle of the highway causing my family to literally miss getting rear ended by a Semi by maybe a foot, again I was nearly certain it's the Transmission have it towed there and again they say no, this time it's the Throttle Body. I have wrote corporate, my local dealer ship and all they keep saying is the Warranty is now up, however, if the problem persist the will cover it. I am literally petrified to put my family back in this 🍋 lemon and now it literally sits in my driveway reminding of what a poor brand is. Bought the vehicle brand new and for 2 years it's been in the shop half a dozen times or more for the same issue that they keep saying is something else when I am certain it is the transmission, so I am stuck with a lemon and the payments on a lemon that myself nor my wife are comfortable driving for fear of the next close call with a semi becoming reality thanks Nissan for refusing to admit it's the Transmission and replacing every part in the car but the transmission. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very comfortable front seats PaulC , 06/20/2017 SL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful In an age where nearly all car makers offer only hard, thinly padded front seat bottoms that induce fatigue and soreness on longer drives the Nissan Sentra impresses with a seat bottom that fells softer and is shaped and padded in a way that doesn't cause pressure points and fatigue. Other characteristics of the car are just ordinary except for road noise which is suppressed better than in most midsize cars. I like cars with comfortable seats, and a bump absorbing and quiet ride and in the midsize category I find the Hyundai Elantra the most desireable overall, the Nissan Sentra second place, Toyota Corolla third place and Chevy Cruze fourth place. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Better than the reviews had me believing David , 09/27/2017 SV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 41 of 43 people found this review helpful Its really comfortable to sit in and easy to drive. I am a large man and can drive for three or four hours at a time without complaint. Reviews say it lacks power and if you are looking for a sporty car this isn't it. That said, the Sport mode gives it plenty of pick up on demand and being able to turn it off means greater fuel efficiency. The back up camera is good but not great and the sound system even in the SV is very nice. I love the keyless entry and start button. Reviews say it lacks styling but I could not disagree more. I think it a very attractive car. My only real complaint is that it seems to have a pretty large blind spot on the drivers side. the Bluetooth and Siri connection work flawlessly and the hands free phone is easy to hear and those on the other end hear me quite well. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Underrated Sentra Kathy , 01/08/2018 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) 29 of 31 people found this review helpful I was going to replace my older Altima with a new one, but ended up buying a Sentra instead. The handling is great (better than my Altima) and actually feels sporty. Vehicle is so quiet in the cabin you can't tell it's running. Trunk space is good too for its class. Only thing I miss with the Altima is the large gas tank which can get about 600 miles on one tank and the wider interior. I bought a manual (I prefer to drive stick) so can't comment on the acceleration with the CVT. For a compact car, I'm very happy with this purchase, and think the low ratings from car critics aren't that accurate. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse