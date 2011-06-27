Used 2009 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V Consumer Reviews

deadlytedly , 07/14/2010

I have been a Honda and Toyota owner for all of my life, and enjoy a sporty little sedan. The base Sentra was not that. After testing out what I could get at my price point (both foreign and domestic), I felt I had made a decent decision, but really had *no* clue until she broke in. At 2000 miles, the engine opened up in a great way. The chirp as the intake gulps in fresh air welcomes a heavy pull of acceleration. The exhaust note deepened as well. Smooth pull across the curve meets an angry red line. The suspension the sportiest I have driven in a sedan. Power is put down easily and evenly. Wholly impressed, and am looking at the Altima Coupe for my next purchase. Strong 'A' rating