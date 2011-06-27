  1. Home
Used 2009 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 Sentra
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Honda/Toyota fan gets converted by SpecV

deadlytedly, 07/14/2010
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have been a Honda and Toyota owner for all of my life, and enjoy a sporty little sedan. The base Sentra was not that. After testing out what I could get at my price point (both foreign and domestic), I felt I had made a decent decision, but really had *no* clue until she broke in. At 2000 miles, the engine opened up in a great way. The chirp as the intake gulps in fresh air welcomes a heavy pull of acceleration. The exhaust note deepened as well. Smooth pull across the curve meets an angry red line. The suspension the sportiest I have driven in a sedan. Power is put down easily and evenly. Wholly impressed, and am looking at the Altima Coupe for my next purchase. Strong 'A' rating

Continental Sport Contact 2 Tires Awful

KnightLog, 05/07/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Happy with the car. The sunroof whistles. The Lighter is in an odd location. The Original Equipment Tires that come with the car are Continental Sport Contact 2. They are terrible in the rain and when you hit highway patches you start to loose control. If you purchase a Sentra make sure you have the dealer pull these tires off first. :)

