Used 2006 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V Consumer Reviews
Great performer
This is my second Sentra; the other is a standard 2002. From experience I know the cars are reliable and strong. I decided to buy a SPEC-V because I wanted the performance and comfort. I could have gotten a Mazda 3 for less and the driving experience was similar; but the Sentra has tons more room and has good cargo room for a small car. Very likely my next car will also be a Nissan.
Love this car!
I bought this car in 07 with 19k on it. Added a Greddy Spectrum Elite catback and Falken Ziex tires. It is fun, and gets decent mileage, and handles really well. My only complaints are: The rings are weak, and my oil consumption has tripled (73k on it now), and sometimes when downshifting into 2nd, it pops out of gear. Keeping oil in it is simple, however, and I just hold the stick in 2nd to prevent the annoyance.
I Love This Car
From what i can tell you as far as owning this car, it is great all around. If you're in the Import Tuning scene, then this is a definite alternative to the Honda Civic SI. This car flies like it's no tomorrow and it will throw your head back into the headrest. Nismo has all kinds of parts for it as well as other aftermarket companies so you'll be killing most 4- bangers on the road. the engine sound is wonderful especially at the top end of the RM range band. It also handles like a dream. In short, if you buy this car, you deffinitely won't be disappointed
06 Sentra SE-R Spec V
I bought a yellow SE R Spec V in February, I love how it stuck out in the lot. In fact, the day I bought it I got a speeding ticket. I love the car, it's so much fun to drive. Doesn't go too well in the snow with those little tires but that's okay. Everything else works great and it has been very reliable. It would be nice to have audio controls on the steering wheel, and would like to have better gas mileage. Overall the car is excellent.
Fun when it works, never again though
This car had 11,900 miles when I purchased it and was like new. It was great when it was working but I have had a multitude of problems and issues. It won't crank easily after the engine has been warmed up, it turns over and over forever before starting. Dealer fixed it once but it's doing it again and now it's not under warranty. The crankshaft sensor has gone bad and is a listed recall but Nissan says my VIN wasn't affected, obviously. Now the car wants to turn off while driving. It consumes oil like crazy, have to add oil in between changes. Fun to drive when it's working but not worth the headache. Nissan doesn't honor anything, steer clear.
