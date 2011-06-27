  1. Home
Used 2005 Nissan Sentra Sedan Consumer Reviews

5(45%)4(28%)3(16%)2(9%)1(2%)
4.0
103 reviews
List Price Estimate
$1,271 - $2,558
Used Sentra for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Frustrated!

bigisland808, 08/17/2011
28 of 28 people found this review helpful

Bought this car from the orignal owner with low mileage 30K, seemed like a realiable car. The car well kept, inside and out. Too top it off we did our homework, called the dealership... the lady bought in her car faithfully for service since she bought the car. Only thing was there was a nail in the tire which they fixed 2 months ago. Had the car for 3 weeks with no problem then all of a sudden one morning the car had a hard time starting up. Bought into the dealership the very next day and they said that I had a blown headgasket. Nissisan claims it was a defect and costs $1800 to be fixed! AGGHH!

2005 Sentra Special Edition 1.8L Auto

NewEnglandDevil, 06/15/2009
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

An excellent vehicle to own and drive, has made my commute (~66 miles/day, + trips to client sites = 100+ miles occasionally) affordable. Blew a head gasket while still under warranty (~48K), needed a chip download to eliminate rough shifting. I've avoided replacing two expensive lights - fog light broke from being packed with snow and 3rd brake light went out. Other than that, no problems and I've had no expensive repairs. Has performed great in NE winter; even managed to get up a ~10% unplowed incline to our winter rental in NH. Previously owned a Nissan Truck (350K) so I'm not expecting any problems with the engine or tranny and I'm at 123K now.

Reliable

Xy San, 08/24/2015
1.8 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

Got this car from my mom in 2013 with 120,000 miles. She purchased this brand new in 2005. it now has 180,000 miles on it. I drive so far to and from work everyday. Still running great and only had to do maintenance. Didnt have to replace anything prematurely.

Can't wait to get rid of this nightmare!

doppelv, 09/03/2014
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

I purchased my 2005 Sentra SE back in 2008, and the best decision I made was to get an extended warranty. Things break on this car that just shouldn't for the age and miles. My head gasket went out at 38K, my motor mounts all went out at 82K. I've had sensors randomly fail, causing the car to stall on the highway. Overall, I'm at the point where I'm just expecting it to break again at any time. If I could afford a new car, this thing would be gone in a heartbeat. It's a money pit, pure and simple, and the nightmare doesn't appear to be ending any time soon.

Good econobox on a budget.

Midwest Driver, 08/10/2016
1.8 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Had mine 8 years. Good car, always starts. 108,000 miles, so far normal brakes, tires, belts, hoses, maintenance, one alternator, some emission repairs, receiver for remote entry, trunk latch. Not much really for the miles and usage. Good gas mileage and good acceleration. Still good. No oil leaks, no fluid leaks, very reliable. With snow tires it goes through several inches of snow very well.

