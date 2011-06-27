Used 2005 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V Consumer Reviews
Best car for the money
An awesome car if you are looking for both a fun and reliable car that is affordable. It has everything you would want from a sport sedan, looks, power, versatility, suspension, braking, and safety (if you get the ABS side airbag package.) Fun to drive time and again, and with the new nismo parts, you can upgrade it everytime you get sick of it. All for less than the price of most other cars in its class.
VTEC KILLER
This car is incredible, the low end torque is the best. Ive modded my spec and the car doesn't seem to mind. Runs very good drives very hard, the Back seat isn't that big so if you looking for a 4 seater this isn't the car. This is fast car.
Sentra Rocks
I have never owned one of cars before, but my son got me a terrific deal on this one. It's a Nissan Special Edition with a 6-disk CD changer and a 1-disk loader, 6 inside speaker surround sound with a sub woofer mounted in the very large trunk. The left side of the back seat folds down, creating even more cargo space. Yes, the back seat is small, but I'm very short and the only one in the car most of the time. Still, it's big enough for my grandkids, carseats an all. I get great mileage with this wonderful little car, and there's even a window, part of the odometer, that tells my mileage as I go on. It also tells the outside temperature & how far I've gone each trip. Be happy!!!
Great fun & affordable economy sedan
After my '89 Taurus workhorse that got be through 5 years happily, this Sentra was a godsend. I was looking for an affordable, compact, and sporty sedan, and this car fit the bill perfectly. It was a joy to drive on every occasion- though the transmission was a bit slick at times-, and I have had no problems with it since my purchase- previous owners experienced no problems to my knowledge. It's not a lavish car by any means- though the audio system is superb-, it's just a fun and simple little sedan. Gas mileage is also quite decent, and the engine has plentiful torque. It has great handling- body roll is present, but traction is abundant-, and the brakes are excellent.
great handling, fun to drive
Had it for 3 years and have driven it hard. Two sets of tires and one set of brakes in 83K miles. You can't ask for more. Would have liked to have gotten better MPG (avg of 24 combined), but hey it's a performance car. Nissan did their homework on the handling, and the engine is very responsive.
