Used 2004 Nissan Sentra SE-R Consumer Reviews
My 2004 Se-R
I purchased my 2004 SE-R in 11/2003. I have had a few problems with it. The sensor was acting up and the vehicle kept stalling out. Turns out it was a recall after I paid for the repair. I have extended warranty so Nissan retuned the money I paid for the repair. I also had to have the radio replaced- there was a CD stuck in it and the dealership I deal with could not repair it so they replaced it- go figure. The gas mileage is great- this is my 2nd Nissan and wouldn't purchase anything else. I'm having a problem with the brake light coming on at the moment and will take the car in for a check up. May be trading off for a newer model Nissan. I hate to do it because I love this car !!!
bad boy
nissans are a quality brand of car. yhis is my 3rd car of this make. i would highly recommend this brand of car to nayone i know in the markrt to buy a car.my hats off to nissan.
Luv My Bumble Bee
Bought it for 10k back in March of 09, when living in Dallas tx I drove it to Louisiana and Oklahoma.... Then turned around and drive it up here to Washington state. I really had no issues, the only issue I'm having with it now is when I start it after its already warmed up I have to try 2x. But a tune up should fix that. Its my 2nd car my first was a Honda civic and it greatly compares, my next purchase will be a Nissan.
disappointed
I have had my car in the service center 3 times the first month for a problem which was claimed to be "par for all sentras." the problem still hasn't been identified and fixed. I have filed a complaint with Nissan under the "LEMON LAW" I am not pleased with this car and the mechanics representing Nissan! Would you?????
CHK ENGINE SOON
WELL WITH LESS THAN 1200 MILES ON CAR MOST PUT ON IT WITH THE IDIOT LIGHT ON CHK ENGINE SOON THAT FIRST CAME ON AT 192 MILES AND NOW WORKING WITH THE SECOND DEALERSHIP TO TRY AND FIX THE PROBLEM ILL LET YOU MAKE THE CHOICE. ITS A GREAT CAR TO DRIVE HANDLES GREAT PLENTY OF TOURQ GAS MILEGE HOVERS AROUND 21-25 ON THE INTERSATE AND 18 AROUND TOWN MIGHT WANT TO INVEST IN SOME ELECTRICAL TAPE FOR THAT PESKIE LIGHT
