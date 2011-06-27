Used 2004 Nissan Sentra SE-R Consumer Reviews

My 2004 Se-R gail , 01/25/2008 2 of 4 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2004 SE-R in 11/2003. I have had a few problems with it. The sensor was acting up and the vehicle kept stalling out. Turns out it was a recall after I paid for the repair. I have extended warranty so Nissan retuned the money I paid for the repair. I also had to have the radio replaced- there was a CD stuck in it and the dealership I deal with could not repair it so they replaced it- go figure. The gas mileage is great- this is my 2nd Nissan and wouldn't purchase anything else. I'm having a problem with the brake light coming on at the moment and will take the car in for a check up. May be trading off for a newer model Nissan. I hate to do it because I love this car !!! Report Abuse

bad boy sentraman , 08/06/2003 1 of 2 people found this review helpful nissans are a quality brand of car. yhis is my 3rd car of this make. i would highly recommend this brand of car to nayone i know in the markrt to buy a car.my hats off to nissan. Report Abuse

Luv My Bumble Bee Bizzib07 , 12/17/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought it for 10k back in March of 09, when living in Dallas tx I drove it to Louisiana and Oklahoma.... Then turned around and drive it up here to Washington state. I really had no issues, the only issue I'm having with it now is when I start it after its already warmed up I have to try 2x. But a tune up should fix that. Its my 2nd car my first was a Honda civic and it greatly compares, my next purchase will be a Nissan. Report Abuse

disappointed alemon , 07/26/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have had my car in the service center 3 times the first month for a problem which was claimed to be "par for all sentras." the problem still hasn't been identified and fixed. I have filed a complaint with Nissan under the "LEMON LAW" I am not pleased with this car and the mechanics representing Nissan! Would you????? Report Abuse