Used 2003 Nissan Sentra Sedan Consumer Reviews

I Miss my Sentra lkt82961 , 07/10/2012 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought my Sentra new in 2003. It was a great car, but since I live in the north, I found out the first winter that it needed snow tires, and after getting those it was a great winter car. I live in a town with steep hills so great traction is really important. Although the car rode a little low, it never got stuck in snow. The cluster that controls the gauges failed in about the 5th year, and luckily my extended warranty covered it. I recently traded it for a very low mile 2007 Toyota Corolla and regret it so far. The Toyota has horrible road noise and handling. I am going to replace the tires and hope that helps. Report Abuse

Love my car! Marajc , 04/27/2010 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought my Nissan Sentra in 2003, right off the lot. I wanted something dependable. I had my first issue with the car at 85,000 miles. I had to replace a belt, $30. At 93,000 miles I replaced a battery, $75. At 115,000 miles I replaced a sensor, $160. An now at 125,000 miles I have another $50 issue. So in 7 years, I have only put $315 worth of parts in it(minus tune ups, oil changes, & tires). I can't complain AT All! Daily Driver and now is managing to be my childrens car to learn to drive it. I trust it completly with my kids. Just not sure that I trust my kids with the car! :) My next new car will be a Nissan. Hope this one lasts over 300,000 miles though! Report Abuse

First car funguy26 , 01/07/2014 6 of 7 people found this review helpful My father got me this car for my high school gradation. It looks like King Kong drop a load on it When i got it. it had all the recalls done to it. It has now 264,xxx miles on the frame, the engine haves around about 150,xxx miles. the last engine die because last owner did not care for it. Now it taking me though college. After i'm out of college I do a complete rebuilt of the car. Report Abuse

2003 Nissan Sentra GXE jim dimacher , 09/11/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought an 03 Sentra for my daughter's graduation and would never consider buying a Nissan product again. Head gasket went after 70k and warranty had just run out. Nissan wouldn't listen to our complaints and told us we were on our own. It was extremely tough to get through to any customer service people and when I did they never followed up with us. They don't back up their product and their customer service is terrible. At one point the car just stopped in the middle of an intersection and after a few hundred dollars of diagnostics it was a $3 ignition fuse that was the problem. The dealership I purchased it from was great and the service mgr was very helpful but Nissan is out forever. Report Abuse