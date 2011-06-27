  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Sentra
  4. Used 2001 Nissan Sentra
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Nissan Sentra XE Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Sentra
More about the 2001 Sentra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$12,399
See Sentra Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$12,399
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Sentra
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$12,399
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.6/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$12,399
Torque129 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower126 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$12,399
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$12,399
speed-proportional power steeringyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front cupholdersyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$12,399
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.5 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room52.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$12,399
Rear head room37 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$12,399
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base99.8 in.
Length177.5 in.
Width67.3 in.
Curb weight2581 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$12,399
Exterior Colors
  • Blackout
  • Radium
  • Out Of The Blue
  • Avalanche
  • Jaded
  • Iced Cappuccino
  • Inferno
  • Granite
Interior Colors
  • Stone
  • Sand
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$12,399
full wheel coversyes
14 in. wheelsyes
steel wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
P185/65R T tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$12,399
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$12,399
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Sentra Inventory

Related Used 2001 Nissan Sentra XE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles