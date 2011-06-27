  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Sentra
  4. Used 2000 Nissan Sentra
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Nissan Sentra XE Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Sentra
Overview
See Sentra Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Sentra
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.6/422.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque129 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower126 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room52.1 in.
Front shoulder room52.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Length177.5 in.
Curb weight2548 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance3.9 in.
Height56.5 in.
Wheel base99.8 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jaded Pearl
  • Super Black
  • Radium Metallic
  • White Mica
  • Deja Blue Metallic
  • Charcoal Mist Metallic
  • Iced Cappuccino Metallic
  • Heatwave Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Midnight
  • Sand
  • Stone
See Sentra Inventory

Related Used 2000 Nissan Sentra XE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles