2019 Nissan Rogue SUV Consumer Reviews
Survived a T-Bone airborne crash in a 2014 Rogue
I just survived in the back seat and my children who were in the front seat and drivers seat in a bad car crash where we were t-boned, flew backwards airborne and flipped on our side and we all walked away with the curtain airbags. I can't say enough how the safe the car was to keep us unharmed. I promptly went and bought a 2019 SL Rogue since the 2014 was totaled.
Lot of car for the money...
A comfortable ride. Nice seats. Excellent navigation and stereo system. Car rides good. The acceleration in sports mode is ok. Not do in echo or regular mode. Mileage is average. Gas tank only takes a little over 14 gallons. Safety is excellent. I survived a crash... right front end where car was totaled with only bruised ribs.
Cannot beat a Rogue
This is my 5th Nissan - 2 Pathfinders and now my 3rd Rogue. Wasn't even really considering a trade to a '19 till the safety features made me decide to (again). They introduced some extra bells & whistles that put it over the top for me. I am under 5ft and my husband is over 6ft we both are very comfortable. I admit they haven't really changed up the 'look' of the inside - I just traded my '14 which is a little disappointing, but now I have heated steering wheel, a load more of safety assist features, etc. Of all my Nissan products I have never experienced any major car troubles. Mileage is very good. And for being short visibility issues, seat/pedal issues are always something I need to be aware of and that is why I keep coming back to Nissan.
Great SUV For the Price
Test Drive the SV Or the SL trim and compaire the features on both, you get alot of things most others do not offer and the interior looks well made and higher quaility than others, Yes the engine is smaller but it is a compact SUV not a sports car! We get good MPG -24-25 in town and on the interstate 32-34 MPG at the legal speed limit, also on the SL trim the chrome accents set off the outside appearance. PART2 , We had the Nissan Rogue about 11 months now and we are very happy with it the SUV,it still runs great and looks new, we do keep in the garage and I wash it by hand, we live in California and they are messing with our gasoline again and so the mpg has gone down alittle, the only problem we had to date was the outside air temp. sensor went bad, I ordered one and put in myself. which took about 1/2 hour, also we have had some very hot weather and the A/C works great!I will do another review in the future 3-13-20 we had our Nissan for 16 months it has been good to us, overall great looks, one thing that we had on going is the Drivers seat clicks while moving in the car, I had it to the dealership 2 times, and they can not find the problem they said drive it and maybe it will get worse so they can hear it or feel it? We took a 800 mile trip through Ca. and averaged 32 MPG at 70 mph, in Arizona we got 35MPG with their gas! CA. gas stinks and the MPG goes down cause of all the crap they add to it! Thats the PITS also we have the highest price Gas in the US! We still like our Nissan Rogue!
2014 Rogue
I have 122,000 on my 2014 Rogue SV and would buy it again. It is comfortable, has ample space and strong ride quality. I have spent a total of 40 dollars on repairs aside from tires and breaks so very pleased from that standpoint. The car is great in the snow. The only drawback is the headlights which are very bad on low beam, espectially in the rain.
