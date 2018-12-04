2019 Nissan Rogue SUV
What’s new
- Expanded availability of advanced driver safety aids
- Part of the second Rogue generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Comfortable seats and ride quality
- Many advanced safety aids come standard
- Roomy cabin and cargo area
- Acceleration is weak and listless
- Dated-looking infotainment screen
- Outward visibility is poor
- Underwhelming interior material quality and design
Which Rogue does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.9 / 10
Although the word "rogue" summons images of a reckless, swashbuckling character (Bronn from Game of Thrones, perhaps?), the 2019 Nissan Rogue isn't that kind of car. Being a small crossover SUV — and a fairly innocuous-looking one at that — the Rogue is about as mainstream as it gets.
We do give Nissan plenty of credit. The Rogue has all the key qualities that buyers expect of a small crossover, including excellent comfort, top-notch safety scores, and spacious room for people and cargo. Seventy cubic feet of cargo space helps make the Rogue one of the more versatile small SUVs on the market, while upscale cabin materials give it a classier feel than its price might suggest.
On the downside, the modestly powered four-cylinder engine and sluggish continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) struggle to get the Rogue moving when you want swift acceleration. Nor does the Rogue offer the same kind of handling spirit that you'll find in its competitors from Ford, Honda or Mazda. We're also not fond of the dated-looking infotainment system, but standard smartphone integration does alleviate the issue somewhat.
In the grand scheme of things, the positives greatly outweigh the negatives. The Rogue might not be Bronn's kind of vehicle, but for just about everyone else it should be a fine choice for a small SUV.
What's it like to live with?
Get to know the Nissan Rogue even more. Learn about day-to-day ownership from our editorial experts' long-term test of a 2014 Rogue SL AWD. We know it is Nissan's best-selling SUV. How was the fuel economy? How much can you pack in the cargo area for road trips? Is it comfortable? Learn this and more from our test. Note that the 2019 Rogue has better interior materials, smartphone integration, optional advanced driving aids and a hybrid trim, but our coverage of the 2014 model is otherwise applicable.
2019 Nissan Rogue models
The 2019 Nissan Rogue is a small crossover SUV available in three trim levels: S, SV and SL. The smaller Rogue Sport model is reviewed separately. A Rogue Hybrid is also available.
Most Rogues come standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (170 horsepower, 175 pound-feet of torque) paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) that sends power to the front wheels. All-wheel drive is available as an option. The Rogue Hybrid is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor (176 hp combined output) and either front- or all-wheel drive. It's available only in SV and SL trims.
Standard features on S trims include 17-inch steel wheels, 40/20/40-split folding rear seats that also slide and recline, a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth, dual USB inputs, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a four-speaker CD player with satellite radio. Safety features include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, automatic high beams, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist.
The SV trim adds 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, a hands-free-opening liftgate, heated side mirrors, keyless entry, push-button ignition, rear privacy glass, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a six-speaker audio system. Additional driver safety aids include rear parking sensors and reverse automatic braking.
Several of these features are also available for the S trim level via the optional Special Edition package.
The top-trim SL includes 19-inch wheels, foglights, leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings, a surround-view camera system, an integrated navigation system, NissanConnect emergency and convenience services, and a nine-speaker Bose audio system. The SL also comes with ProPilot Assist, a combination of semiautomated driving features that includes stop-and-go adaptive cruise control, which can bring the car to a complete stop and start again, and steering assist, which keeps the car centered in its lane.
Several of the SL's features, such as ProPilot Assist, are available on the SV. Options for the SL include a panoramic sunroof (also available for the SV) and LED headlights, while the Platinum Reserve Interior package adds quilted tan leather upholstery.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.9 / 10
|Driving
|6.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|7.0
Driving6.5
Acceleration5.5
Braking6.5
Steering6.0
Handling7.0
Drivability6.0
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort7.5
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration8.0
Climate control8.0
Interior7.0
Ease of use6.0
Getting in/getting out8.5
Driving position6.0
Roominess8.5
Visibility5.5
Quality6.0
Utility8.0
Small-item storage6.0
Cargo space9.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.5
Technology7.0
Smartphone integration6.5
Driver aids8.5
Voice control7.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
I just survived in the back seat and my children who were in the front seat and drivers seat in a bad car crash where we were t-boned, flew backwards airborne and flipped on our side and we all walked away with the curtain airbags. I can't say enough how the safe the car was to keep us unharmed. I promptly went and bought a 2019 SL Rogue since the 2014 was totaled.
A comfortable ride. Nice seats. Excellent navigation and stereo system. Car rides good. The acceleration in sports mode is ok. Not do in echo or regular mode. Mileage is average. Gas tank only takes a little over 14 gallons. Safety is excellent. I survived a crash... right front end where car was totaled with only bruised ribs.
This is my 5th Nissan - 2 Pathfinders and now my 3rd Rogue. Wasn't even really considering a trade to a '19 till the safety features made me decide to (again). They introduced some extra bells & whistles that put it over the top for me. I am under 5ft and my husband is over 6ft we both are very comfortable. I admit they haven't really changed up the 'look' of the inside - I just traded my '14 which is a little disappointing, but now I have heated steering wheel, a load more of safety assist features, etc. Of all my Nissan products I have never experienced any major car troubles. Mileage is very good. And for being short visibility issues, seat/pedal issues are always something I need to be aware of and that is why I keep coming back to Nissan.
Test Drive the SV Or the SL trim and compaire the features on both, you get alot of things most others do not offer and the interior looks well made and higher quaility than others, Yes the engine is smaller but it is a compact SUV not a sports car! We get good MPG -24-25 in town and on the interstate 32-34 MPG at the legal speed limit, also on the SL trim the chrome accents set off the outside appearance. PART2 , We had the Nissan Rogue about 11 months now and we are very happy with it the SUV,it still runs great and looks new, we do keep in the garage and I wash it by hand, we live in California and they are messing with our gasoline again and so the mpg has gone down alittle, the only problem we had to date was the outside air temp. sensor went bad, I ordered one and put in myself. which took about 1/2 hour, also we have had some very hot weather and the A/C works great!I will do another review in the future 3-13-20 we had our Nissan for 16 months it has been good to us, overall great looks, one thing that we had on going is the Drivers seat clicks while moving in the car, I had it to the dealership 2 times, and they can not find the problem they said drive it and maybe it will get worse so they can hear it or feel it? We took a 800 mile trip through Ca. and averaged 32 MPG at 70 mph, in Arizona we got 35MPG with their gas! CA. gas stinks and the MPG goes down cause of all the crap they add to it! Thats the PITS also we have the highest price Gas in the US! We still like our Nissan Rogue!
2019 Nissan Rogue video2019 Nissan Rogue Review and Road Test
2019 Nissan Rogue Review and Road Test
[MUSIC PLAYING] ELANA SCHERR: This is the 2019 Nissan Rogue. It has newly added driver safety aides, a comfortable ride, and plenty of room for cargo and people. But is that enough for the Rogue to compete with more recently redesigned small SUVs? Let's find out. If you like these videos, subscribe to our channel. And make sure you visit Edmunds for all your car shopping needs. The initial door open on the Nissan Rogue is sort of a surprise, like a happy surprise. And it does look really nice, especially in these upper trims, where you can get different color leatherette, and shiny piano black. There is a lot of hard plastic still in this car. I guess I would call it semi hard plastic. It actually feels better than it looks, except on the steering wheel. This is just a really weird decision that the Nissan designers made. There's a heated steering wheel, which seems super luxurious. I would have given that up to just have a nicer material on the steering wheel. I just don't want to touch it. It's like I want to drive it like this. But the rest of the materials feel pretty good. The front seats are very firm, maybe even a little too firm for long term driving comfort. And the space in the front is a little bit cramped. Tall people don't have the most head room, maybe partially because of the sunroof. And the seats are narrow. Also, on the passenger side, the way that the dash comes in around the knee is difficult for taller passengers. The back seats, however, are really spacious. There's a great amount of room back there. And I would say it's actually more comfortable to ride in the back of the Rogue than it is to drive it. A lot of the safety stuff that people are starting to expect in these cars is standard on the Rogue. And it all works very well, which is good, because the car has a pretty big blind spot. There's also a lot of good infotainment controls. Apple and Android, which is something that some of the competitors do not offer. It's got a touch screen that's small, but works well, and is easy to see. But the controls for everything are just all over the place. It's almost like this is a car that was designed many years ago. (WHISPERING) It was. And they decided to add in all of the new technology, but they hadn't originally designed the car to have space for it. (WHISPERING) I think that's true. So there's this kind of strange Easter egg hunt that you get to do every time you want to control. Like hm, the heated steering wheel is over here. And also the sport and eco modes are over here. But the heated seats are down here. And the camera's over here. You have to remember where things are. I like it better when you kind of have the idea like, oh, all the climate stuff is here, and all of the safety control is here. There's room for small stuff in the console. Again, some strange decisions made about what and where. There is a cell phone pocket back here, the big cup holders. And there's sort of like a weird square spot up here that has a rubber no slip mat as if it's for holding a cell phone. But it would only work if you had a perfectly square cell phone. And there's a USB port and a 12 volt. I would say that that about covers it for the magic in the front seat of the Rogue. Let's take a look at the backseat. The backseat of the Rogue is, again, a mix of things that are thoughtful and things that could have used a little more thought. First, the good stuff. It's comfortable. It looks nice. There's a lot of leg room. It's adjustable, which is kind of nice for a second row. They aren't always. And the seat belts tuck away. So if you're sliding across to the middle, you don't hit your bum against them. But there are no USB ports. Could use a little more headroom. And the armrest is kind of a lot of work. In many ways the Rogue trails its competitors. It doesn't have the most horsepower and it doesn't get the best miles per gallon. But it shines in cargo space. It has the most. 39.3 with the seats up, and 70 with them down. That's kind of a lot for a little car. More than that, the storage is really clever. Nissan calls it Ride and Hide, Hide and Drive, Divide and Conquer, Divide and Hide. What it means is that what looks like the floor is actually covers that lift up so you can put valuable stuff here and no one will know that it's in the car. Here's the Divide and Hide in shelf mode. So you can see, you could put something underneath, and then still have stuff on top. Plus, one of the video guys just pointed out that you could use this as a workspace. You can get the Rogue in a variety of trim options. There is S, SV, and SL, as well as SV and SL Hybrid. We're in the top of the line SL all wheel drive. And it keeps making me laugh every time I see the badge on the back, because the SL and the all wheel drive are kind of right up against each other. And it looks like it says slawd. Like s'lord, it's hot in here. Anyhow, all bad southern accents aside, the engine options for everything except the hybrid are the same. It is a 2.5 liter four cylinder backed by a CVT style transmission. And I hate it. Sorry. It's just a really, really, really disappointing engine combination. It's 170 horsepower, which just isn't enough for a vehicle of this size. Even though some CVTs are starting to feel more like geared transmissions and not do that sad, drony vacuum cleaner thing, this one is not like that. It does do the sad, drony vacuum cleaner thing. In fact, the engine noise is really annoying. I've been trying to feel better about it by pretending it's cute, like a little baby lion roaring. Rawr. So I don't like that. I think the car is loud. It also has a bunch of wind noise. The responsiveness of the various inputs, meaning the steering and the throttle are acceptable, but not outstanding. Imagine it like this. You're at lunch with a friend, and that friend is either on their phone, or thinking about something else, and so they're sort of paying attention to you. Like they're making, mhm and yeah noises at all the right places in the conversation. But you don't really feel like you have their full attention and that they're really that responsive. And that is sort of how I feel about the steering in this car. It's turning the car, but sort of numb and disconnectedly. The Rogue does offer some of Nissan's highest tech driving assists, including warnings if you're going out of your lane, and adaptive cruise control, which works very well, and even a steering assist, which is like a semi self-driving. So it wants you to have your hands on the wheel and be paying attention, but it will make some steering corrections for you when you have that turned on, along with adaptive cruise control. They all go together. I tested all of that on the freeway in stop and go traffic. And I was impressed at the fact that it would work at very slow speeds, which not all adaptive cruise controls will let you put them on when it's less than 25 miles per hour. That's kind of when you want it the most. This works at very slow speeds. It was a nice break on my ankle when I was driving back from San Diego and three hours of stop and go traffic. So that does work. I don't love the self steering thing. I just am a control freak. I like steering. Steering's fun. Setting the adaptive cruise control and the steering is really easy, and it's very obvious when it's on. It's like a big, green banner kind of across the gauges, which is excellent. You're never wondering if you've accidentally turned it off or what. You know exactly what's happening. Some of the other controls, like if you want the alarm for a blind spot warning, or if you want it to beep when you're in or out of a lane, they're buried a little bit further in the menus in here, and it's not hard to find them if you're parked. But it's more than you would want to be staring at the screen while you're driving. So bear that in mind if you don't like the beeps. The Rogue's design hasn't changed a whole lot since, I think, 2014 when it first came out. And that's super noticeable in how thick this A pillar is and how bad the visibility is sort of for the blind spot and in the back. I feel like car designers are really working hard right now to make those things better. And this pillar, for me, is really difficult to see, especially on curvy roads. I mean, it is right where I want to be. You kind of end up doing what I call the curious owl, which is like when you're going around corners, trying to see around the pillar. It's like a dance. The S models of the Rogue start at around $25,000. And this one, with all the bells and whistles, is $36,000. I'm just going to say it. I wouldn't want to pay $36,000 for this car. I just don't feel like it's $36,000 worth of driving enjoyment. There are other cars you can buy for $36,000 that are better, just like across the board better. But I was talking to the gang back at the office, especially the folks who help with the buyer's guides and stuff on the Edmunds website. And they were pointing out that Nissan offers amazing rebates. And so I looked it up on my own computer, and immediately was sent an offer for a car with like $9,000 off. So assuming that you could get a car like this for like $28,000, well, now, that's a really good deal. It gets to a point where nobody else would offer this much for that amount of money. So where does the Rogue end up? Well, for the same amount of money, you could get the more attractive and way more fun to drive Mazda CX5, the better equipped, and our most highly rated in the segment, Honda CRV. Or just to throw you a curve ball, the Jeep Wrangler. It's not that the Rogue is awful. It's just that the competition is stellar. Hey, give us a follow on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.
If you're shopping for a small SUV, we're hoping this 2019 Nissan Rogue review will help narrow down your choices. Edmunds special correspondent Elana Scherr puts the small crossover through its paces and offers some thoughts on how it compares to the competition.
Features & Specs
|SV 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$27,790
|MPG
|25 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SV 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$26,440
|MPG
|26 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 6000 rpm
|S 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$26,370
|MPG
|25 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 6000 rpm
|S 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$25,020
|MPG
|26 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Rogue safety features:
- Around-View Monitor
- Overcomes the Rogue's big blind spots with a bird's-eye view of the car and its surroundings.
- Forward Emergency Braking
- Helps to ensure that a momentary lapse of driver attention won't result in a collision.
- ProPilot Assist
- A combination of driver aids that works together to offer semiautomated, nearly self-driving operation.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Nissan Rogue vs. the competition
Nissan Rogue vs. Honda CR-V
The Honda CR-V is one of the class benchmarks and a consistent best-seller. It does all the important things right: interior room, ride comfort, tech features, cargo space and driver assistance features. It's not the fastest or the most exciting to drive, but it is stable and radiates handling confidence to the driver. The Rogue can match the Honda on a few scores but not in overall refinement.
Nissan Rogue vs. Mazda CX-5
True to Mazda principles, the CX-5 is one of the more enjoyable small crossovers to drive. It won't blow you away with power or absolute grip, but it feels polished and nimble in a way that the Rogue can't match. The CX-5 suffers from below-average cargo space but compensates for it with a modern, upscale and tech-centric interior and a more powerful engine than the Rogue's.
Nissan Rogue vs. Ford Escape
Like the CX-5, the Escape stands out with athletic ability and advanced tech features, and it pulls far ahead of the Rogue with its punchy turbocharged engine performance. Both the Rogue and the Escape offer excellent cargo capacity, but the Rogue holds the edge with a more modern interior design and quality materials. The Escape's interior is fairly dated by comparison. And the trade-off for the Escape's exciting turbocharged performance is subpar fuel economy.
FAQ
Is the Nissan Rogue a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Nissan Rogue?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Nissan Rogue:
- Expanded availability of advanced driver safety aids
- Part of the second Rogue generation introduced for 2014
Is the Nissan Rogue reliable?
Is the 2019 Nissan Rogue a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Nissan Rogue?
The least-expensive 2019 Nissan Rogue is the 2019 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,020.
Other versions include:
- SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $27,790
- SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $26,440
- S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $26,370
- S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $25,020
- SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $32,840
- SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $31,490
- SV Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $29,050
- SL Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $31,640
- SL Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $32,990
- SV Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $27,700
- S 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 10/18 (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $25,020
- SV 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 10/18 (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $26,440
What are the different models of Nissan Rogue?
