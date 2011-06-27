Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SUV Consumer Reviews

US Navy Vet , 12/24/2018 SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

I drove the Rogue, Equinox, CRV, Forester and the Rav4. The Forester, CRV and Equinox were 2019 Models, while the Rogue and Rav4 were 2018's. I rank then in that order listed, with Rogue first. It was an easy and obvious choice. The Rogue was much more comfortable to drive. The Rogue was the only one with heated seats and heated steering wheel. I chose the "affordable" models where the MSRP was no more than about 30k, but I did not drive the stripped very low end models. The Equinox I ranked number 2..it was more comfortable (except the Rogue) but lacked safety tech and features in the LT model. The Forester was very nice except that it felt like I was sitting on my carpenters nail belt full of nails. I wanted the Forester to win, but could not wait to get out of it as it was too uncomfortable. The Rav4 was "meh" and nothing special. The CRV has a "Mandantory Moonroof" in all models except the Lowest end. That is, if you want any extras, you MUST buy the CRV moonroof at a cost of around 1500 dollars. I would rather lose my money in a Casino than buy a moonroof..at least I could have fun in the Casino. So the CRV was not for consideration. The Rogue SV had everything I wanted and more: All wheel drive, safety tech features on lower end models,remote start, heated seats, "360 degree" backup camera, and even heated steering wheel! I was shocked to find out it also had NAVI and Sirius XM radio..much more than I expected, and much more than in all the other models I tried. Yes, you can get some of these things it the highest level models, but I wasnt about to spend almost 40 grand. Its far and above the best value for the money. Forester was second, as the 2019 Forester also has safety tech features even on the low end models. I dont like the car companies telling me: Ok, I value your life, provided that you pay 38k or more, if you want the lower end models, then you are on your own as far as safety. The safety of my family is too important for it to be "for sale" by the car companies, nor should it be.