2010 BMW 3 Series Value

Estimated values
2010 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,101$6,273$7,067
Clean$4,697$5,767$6,482
Average$3,891$4,757$5,312
Rough$3,084$3,746$4,141
Estimated values
2010 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,380$7,884$8,902
Clean$5,876$7,249$8,165
Average$4,867$5,979$6,691
Rough$3,858$4,709$5,216
Estimated values
2010 BMW 3 Series 328i 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,233$8,118$9,385
Clean$5,740$7,464$8,608
Average$4,754$6,156$7,054
Rough$3,769$4,848$5,499
Estimated values
2010 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,850$7,320$8,312
Clean$5,387$6,730$7,623
Average$4,462$5,551$6,247
Rough$3,537$4,371$4,870
Estimated values
2010 BMW 3 Series 328i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,769$5,980$6,797
Clean$4,392$5,498$6,234
Average$3,638$4,534$5,108
Rough$2,883$3,571$3,983
Estimated values
2010 BMW 3 Series 335i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,514$8,100$9,173
Clean$5,999$7,448$8,414
Average$4,969$6,143$6,894
Rough$3,938$4,838$5,375
Estimated values
2010 BMW 3 Series 328i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,536$6,950$7,905
Clean$5,098$6,390$7,251
Average$4,223$5,271$5,941
Rough$3,347$4,151$4,632
Estimated values
2010 BMW 3 Series 335d 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,830$7,068$7,908
Clean$5,369$6,498$7,253
Average$4,447$5,360$5,943
Rough$3,525$4,221$4,634
Estimated values
2010 BMW 3 Series 335i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,050$9,800$10,987
Clean$7,414$9,011$10,078
Average$6,140$7,432$8,258
Rough$4,867$5,853$6,438
Estimated values
2010 BMW 3 Series 335i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,865$7,390$8,419
Clean$5,402$6,794$7,721
Average$4,474$5,604$6,327
Rough$3,546$4,413$4,933
Estimated values
2010 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,460$7,989$9,024
Clean$5,949$7,345$8,277
Average$4,928$6,058$6,782
Rough$3,906$4,771$5,288
Estimated values
2010 BMW 3 Series 328i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,783$8,485$9,636
Clean$6,247$7,802$8,838
Average$5,174$6,435$7,242
Rough$4,101$5,067$5,646
Estimated values
2010 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,586$8,111$9,143
Clean$6,065$7,458$8,386
Average$5,024$6,151$6,872
Rough$3,982$4,844$5,357
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 BMW 3 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 BMW 3 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,392 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,498 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a BMW 3 Series is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 BMW 3 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,392 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,498 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal.
The value of a 2010 BMW 3 Series, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 BMW 3 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,392 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,498 if you're selling it as a private party.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 BMW 3 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 BMW 3 Series and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2010 BMW 3 Series ranges from $2,883 to $6,797, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 2010 BMW 3 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings.