Estimated values
2010 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,101
|$6,273
|$7,067
|Clean
|$4,697
|$5,767
|$6,482
|Average
|$3,891
|$4,757
|$5,312
|Rough
|$3,084
|$3,746
|$4,141
Estimated values
2010 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,380
|$7,884
|$8,902
|Clean
|$5,876
|$7,249
|$8,165
|Average
|$4,867
|$5,979
|$6,691
|Rough
|$3,858
|$4,709
|$5,216
Estimated values
2010 BMW 3 Series 328i 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,233
|$8,118
|$9,385
|Clean
|$5,740
|$7,464
|$8,608
|Average
|$4,754
|$6,156
|$7,054
|Rough
|$3,769
|$4,848
|$5,499
Estimated values
2010 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,850
|$7,320
|$8,312
|Clean
|$5,387
|$6,730
|$7,623
|Average
|$4,462
|$5,551
|$6,247
|Rough
|$3,537
|$4,371
|$4,870
Estimated values
2010 BMW 3 Series 328i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,769
|$5,980
|$6,797
|Clean
|$4,392
|$5,498
|$6,234
|Average
|$3,638
|$4,534
|$5,108
|Rough
|$2,883
|$3,571
|$3,983
Estimated values
2010 BMW 3 Series 335i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,514
|$8,100
|$9,173
|Clean
|$5,999
|$7,448
|$8,414
|Average
|$4,969
|$6,143
|$6,894
|Rough
|$3,938
|$4,838
|$5,375
Estimated values
2010 BMW 3 Series 328i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,536
|$6,950
|$7,905
|Clean
|$5,098
|$6,390
|$7,251
|Average
|$4,223
|$5,271
|$5,941
|Rough
|$3,347
|$4,151
|$4,632
Estimated values
2010 BMW 3 Series 335d 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,830
|$7,068
|$7,908
|Clean
|$5,369
|$6,498
|$7,253
|Average
|$4,447
|$5,360
|$5,943
|Rough
|$3,525
|$4,221
|$4,634
Estimated values
2010 BMW 3 Series 335i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,050
|$9,800
|$10,987
|Clean
|$7,414
|$9,011
|$10,078
|Average
|$6,140
|$7,432
|$8,258
|Rough
|$4,867
|$5,853
|$6,438
Estimated values
2010 BMW 3 Series 335i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,865
|$7,390
|$8,419
|Clean
|$5,402
|$6,794
|$7,721
|Average
|$4,474
|$5,604
|$6,327
|Rough
|$3,546
|$4,413
|$4,933
Estimated values
2010 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,460
|$7,989
|$9,024
|Clean
|$5,949
|$7,345
|$8,277
|Average
|$4,928
|$6,058
|$6,782
|Rough
|$3,906
|$4,771
|$5,288
Estimated values
2010 BMW 3 Series 328i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,783
|$8,485
|$9,636
|Clean
|$6,247
|$7,802
|$8,838
|Average
|$5,174
|$6,435
|$7,242
|Rough
|$4,101
|$5,067
|$5,646
Estimated values
2010 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,586
|$8,111
|$9,143
|Clean
|$6,065
|$7,458
|$8,386
|Average
|$5,024
|$6,151
|$6,872
|Rough
|$3,982
|$4,844
|$5,357