Estimated values
2019 Audi S5 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,222
|$47,973
|$52,577
|Clean
|$43,357
|$47,039
|$51,553
|Average
|$41,627
|$45,171
|$49,505
|Rough
|$39,897
|$43,303
|$47,457
Estimated values
2019 Audi S5 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,521
|$39,619
|$43,421
|Clean
|$35,807
|$38,848
|$42,576
|Average
|$34,378
|$37,305
|$40,884
|Rough
|$32,950
|$35,762
|$39,193
Estimated values
2019 Audi S5 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,690
|$43,058
|$47,190
|Clean
|$38,914
|$42,220
|$46,271
|Average
|$37,361
|$40,543
|$44,432
|Rough
|$35,809
|$38,867
|$42,594
Estimated values
2019 Audi S5 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,521
|$39,619
|$43,421
|Clean
|$35,807
|$38,848
|$42,576
|Average
|$34,378
|$37,305
|$40,884
|Rough
|$32,950
|$35,762
|$39,193
Estimated values
2019 Audi S5 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,143
|$45,718
|$50,106
|Clean
|$41,319
|$44,828
|$49,130
|Average
|$39,670
|$43,048
|$47,178
|Rough
|$38,022
|$41,268
|$45,226
Estimated values
2019 Audi S5 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,012
|$52,086
|$57,084
|Clean
|$47,073
|$51,072
|$55,973
|Average
|$45,195
|$49,043
|$53,749
|Rough
|$43,317
|$47,015
|$51,525
Estimated values
2019 Audi S5 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,957
|$48,771
|$53,451
|Clean
|$44,078
|$47,822
|$52,410
|Average
|$42,319
|$45,923
|$50,328
|Rough
|$40,561
|$44,023
|$48,246
Estimated values
2019 Audi S5 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,594
|$45,123
|$49,453
|Clean
|$40,781
|$44,245
|$48,490
|Average
|$39,154
|$42,488
|$46,564
|Rough
|$37,527
|$40,731
|$44,637