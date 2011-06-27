2020 Nissan Rogue Sport SUV Consumer Reviews
Rolando Masferrer Sr., 01/31/2020
SV 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
19 of 19 people found this review helpful
Recently we leased a 2020 Rogue Sport SV and so far we are very happy with our decision. The trunk space is very good, rides well, seats are comfortable and overall a very good SUV
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Junker in disguise
test driver, 05/10/2020
SV 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
5 of 11 people found this review helpful
Recently test drove the SV trim. Did not drive like a new car-more like a beat up rental from Hertz. Super cheap interior-good engine-great cargo area-thats it. Going back to RAV 4 the A-1 steak sauce of SUVS. Don't believe the reviews most of them are written by salesman of that brand-test drive yourself.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
