Used 2008 Nissan Quest Minivan Consumer Reviews

Why the fuss? Barry Blank , 08/11/2015 3.5 SL 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Its 2015 and I guess I'm the odd ball out. I have have 40,000 logged miles and no problems with one exception Last month (July 2015) the variable windshield control stopped functioning properly. That's it, pure and simple. I'll take this one issue in 8 years any day. This is our 2nd Quest *first one is a1994 still running - we use it for hauling. Very happy with both vehicles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A great mini-van with style Jade1023 , 03/08/2010 12 of 13 people found this review helpful Having had 3 previous Town & Country vans, we had had enough of the maintenance/repair issues. We also were looking for more exterior style. We bought this van and promptly took a very long vacation. The performance of this van was far superior to our previous vans. We are sold on this van. Report Abuse

New to Quest New to Quest , 03/17/2008 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Great car. Been debating b/w odyssey, sienna, crossovers. Very happy with quest. Wasn't thrilled with a minivan but this is acceptable. Coming from an Audi so quality and road noise are not as nice but the amount of room is great. Kids love the van. Report Abuse

Very nice minivan leeman391 , 03/26/2010 12 of 15 people found this review helpful Previous van was a Mercury Villager which I liked very much, and so wanted to buy the Quest. However I didn't like the center Instrumentation so when it was updated to the left side I was very pleased and started looking to buy one. The van is the nicest looking minivan and has a well laid out interior design and trim. It drives very car like and it is easy to exceed the speed limit. Report Abuse