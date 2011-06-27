Used 2004 Nissan Quest Minivan Consumer Reviews
great for us
This van has been great. Millage is good (21 city - 28 hwy), We now have 210,000 and have had very few repairs considering its age. Mostly routine repairs. I love driving this van, it is very comfortable, handles well and acceleration is great! I live in a northern state and it handles winter driving well even with only FWD and all season tires. However, I hate backing it up as visiblity is lousy.
Don't waste your money like I did
We purchased this used for $12 grand in 2012, it had 91k on it. More than we could afford, but we had hoped it would last and be worth it in the long haul. Here we are four years and 30,000 miles later selling it for $500 due to a transmission issues that comes and goes, and since the problem comes and goes our mechanic is unable to diagnose the problem. In the past four years we have had to repair or replace wheel bearings, the ABS sensor, front control arm, 3 ignition coils, spark plugs, and a brake caliper. Right now the car needs a catalytic converter and an engine mount, but since we are done throwing money at this lemon I am not having those repaired and will be very upfront about the cars issues to whomever takes it off our hands. The transmission has been acting up on and off for over two years, it is a very odd problem where it acts like it is slipping, and then a day or two later is 100% fine. Since it is so intermittent there is little the mechanic can do. Even he is frustrated with the car at this point, and he is making money off of it! Annoying things that we didn't try to repair to not waste even more money include the automatic sliding door being glitchy, sometimes it almost closes and then reopens, lots of fun in the rain or freezing winter weather. However, if something is actually in the way of the sliding door (like me trying to put the baby in his seat) and it is closed by accident THEN it suddenly won't stop and does its best to squish you. The console cracked early on. The CD player doesn't work. The handle covers for the rear seats cracked. The vents fall out from the ceiling regularly. There is some odd leak in the trunk that we were never able to pinpoint, so at this point we just make sure to not put anything in the back so that the water can evaporate and not get moldy. It kills me because we really wanted to like this car. It has plenty of room for us and our three kids and a haul from Costco. If the grandparents want to come with us and the kids we can all fit in one car. But after dumping thousands in frequent and expensive repairs I just can't recommend this car to anyone.
Wish I was a lucky one!!
I bought this van used, in 08, with 34K miles on it, and 4K down with an extended warranty. I loved my Quest, it was perfect for us and fit my stylish personality. However, I started having issues with the van making noises. I kept taking it to the dealership but they couldn't figure it out. Well, 2 months after my warranty was up, with 90K miles on it, they tell me the van needs $4K worth of work but Nissan wouldn't honor my warranty that never got used. Issues: 80K heat compressor failed, 98K alternator failed, interior lights falling out of ceiling, tailgate replaced twice 1st at 45K, 110K failed timing chain! Engine work at 100K miles on a Nissan?! Now making payments on undriveable van!
Love it!
I have had my van for 6 years and have never had any major problems. There have been a few nuisance issues, but nothing serious. Since it was a new car, I knew before buying it that there would be a few bugs. Out of curiosity, I've been reading reviews of the 2004 Quest lately and, I have been shocked at all the reported problems people have been having. I have never had any major issues with my van just the usual wear and tear. I have yet to see a minivan as stylish and at this point wouldn't dream of replacing it.
Worst car I ever owned
I owned a Nissan Quest 2004 3.5 SL that has 66,556 miles, I was very happy with this car until last September, when out of the blue my Nissan will brake down in the middle of the beltway or stall if I stopped at a red light or stop sign, the engine will die completely with no warning signs, I took this car to the dealer Passport Nissan of Alexandria VA for the 3rd time yesterday because my van keep stalling any time I drive under 5mph or brake to a stop. This after I was told for 2nd time that they fixed the problem in a message they left me saying we were able to duplicate the problem and fixed, we had to re-program the engine idle, that is fixed we drove it many times today and definitely
