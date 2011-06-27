Used 2004 Nissan Quest Minivan Consumer Reviews

Rachel , 05/21/2016 3.5 SL 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)

23 of 24 people found this review helpful

We purchased this used for $12 grand in 2012, it had 91k on it. More than we could afford, but we had hoped it would last and be worth it in the long haul. Here we are four years and 30,000 miles later selling it for $500 due to a transmission issues that comes and goes, and since the problem comes and goes our mechanic is unable to diagnose the problem. In the past four years we have had to repair or replace wheel bearings, the ABS sensor, front control arm, 3 ignition coils, spark plugs, and a brake caliper. Right now the car needs a catalytic converter and an engine mount, but since we are done throwing money at this lemon I am not having those repaired and will be very upfront about the cars issues to whomever takes it off our hands. The transmission has been acting up on and off for over two years, it is a very odd problem where it acts like it is slipping, and then a day or two later is 100% fine. Since it is so intermittent there is little the mechanic can do. Even he is frustrated with the car at this point, and he is making money off of it! Annoying things that we didn't try to repair to not waste even more money include the automatic sliding door being glitchy, sometimes it almost closes and then reopens, lots of fun in the rain or freezing winter weather. However, if something is actually in the way of the sliding door (like me trying to put the baby in his seat) and it is closed by accident THEN it suddenly won't stop and does its best to squish you. The console cracked early on. The CD player doesn't work. The handle covers for the rear seats cracked. The vents fall out from the ceiling regularly. There is some odd leak in the trunk that we were never able to pinpoint, so at this point we just make sure to not put anything in the back so that the water can evaporate and not get moldy. It kills me because we really wanted to like this car. It has plenty of room for us and our three kids and a haul from Costco. If the grandparents want to come with us and the kids we can all fit in one car. But after dumping thousands in frequent and expensive repairs I just can't recommend this car to anyone.