Used 2000 Nissan Quest Minivan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 Quest
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

This has been a great vehicle!

Suzanne64, 11/11/2006
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I have loved this minivan for the past six years and will miss it (my husband is making me sell it to make room for other vehicles). I never wanted a minivan to begin with, but never felt I was driving one with this Quest. It is so luxurious and comfortable inside and looks great on the outside. I have always gotten compliments on it. Has been a very reliable vehicle -- no major problems.

120000 and still going

happy camper, 07/30/2010
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

Bought the van, used with 30,000 miles logged on it, put on an additional trouble free 100,000 miles on it. Had none of the problems mentioned by other reviewers, ( must have been lucky I guess ). Change the oil regularly, replaced the tires twice bought some studded snow tires for winter travel and in that configuration it handles like a regular 4 wheel drive vehicle .

Good ride, but poor reliability in the 2000 model

Ken, 06/19/2016
GXE 4dr Minivan
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

We bought this car with 87,000 miles on it in 2011. It now (June 2016) has 125,000 miles on it. It has been the worst car for repairs that we've had for the few miles that we've driven it. The cruise control stopped working, and there are no replacements available. Fuel economy is poor around town (14-16(sometimes)), and we only get up to 21-22 on the road. I was told that it was similar or identical to the Mercury Villager. The two 1998 Villagers that we had both got 24-28 mpg on the road. I don't know how many vacuum hoses have broken. I asked my mechanic to replace all of them, but he said that there are so many, that he wouldn't advise it because of the cost. Of course, many of these are on the back side of the engine, and very inaccessible. The engine is a 3.3. If it were the the 3.0, the engine used in the Villager, the performance may have been better. I talked to the parts man at the local dealership today, and he said that the Nissan Quest had a Nissan Maxima engine, and a Ford body. He said that Nissan ended that partnership with Ford in 2002(?), so post 2002 models may be better. Update on 12/21/2016. About 6 weeks after we got it, the car started bucking and missing. We went on a trip and had to stop driving it because it missed so badly. After about a month, we finally found a mechanic who knew that the problem was the distributor without even looking at it. It ran Ok after that; mileage was still poor. However, the problem has started again, and seems to start around 40-45 mph. I would never buy this model in the years prior to 2003. Update as of 6/24/217. Fuel economy has improved if I use Sea Foam, but still does not meet EPA ratings. We now get 16 around town & 22 on the road. Still bucks around 45 mph. While I upped the rating slightly, I still wouldn't buy a Quest built before 2003.

What happened?

Alex, 08/01/2008
5 of 7 people found this review helpful

My original Quest was a 98 whose only defect was the heater going in 2 yrs. My 2000 gave me major problems and is about to die. I don't understand. I know people with 98s and 96s who haven't had anywhere near the problems I've had. Even with mechanical breakdown I feel I traded in a great minivan for a knock-off of the original. The front end makes noise always like its falling apart and now it is stalling like a 90 year old at the olympics. My friend has a 98 with 30k more miles on it than mine (147k) and he has no major trouble and puts a lot of miles everyday on it. Can't wait to say goodbye to it.

Reliable!!

Casto Family, 05/11/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This Van has been a reliable vehicle for us. We have over 148,000 miles on it and it still runs wonderful.

See all Quests for sale

