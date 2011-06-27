  1. Home
2019 Nissan Pathfinder SL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/526.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque259 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower284 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Cargo Packageyes
SL Premium Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Welcome Lightingyes
Interior Accent Lightingyes
4-Piece Floor Matsyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room42.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.
Rear leg room41.7 in.
Rear shoulder room60.4 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Cross Barsyes
4-Piece Black Splash Guardsyes
4-Piece Splash Guardsyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Running Boardsyes
Special Paint - Pearl White TriCoatyes
Special Paint - Scarlet Ember Tintcoatyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity79.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4349 lbs.
Gross weight5985 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.5 degrees
Maximum payload1636 lbs.
Angle of departure20.8 degrees
Length198.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.0 in.
Height70.6 in.
EPA interior volume170.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.2 in.
Width77.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pearl White TriCoat
  • Scarlet Ember Tintcoat
  • Midnight Pine Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Black Pearl
  • Gun Metallic
  • Caspian Blue Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Mocha Almond Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Almond, leather
  • Charcoal, leather
Tires & Wheels
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/65R18 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
