Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder S Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Pathfinder
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,780
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,780
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,780
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/526.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,780
Torque240 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,780
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,780
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,780
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
Three zone climate controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,780
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,780
4-Piece Floor Matsyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,780
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,780
Front head room41.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room60.7 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,780
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room41.7 in.
Rear shoulder room60.4 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,780
Cross Barsyes
4-Piece Black Splash Guardsyes
4-Piece Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,780
Maximum cargo capacity79.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4260 lbs.
Gross weight5986 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach14.7 degrees
Maximum payload1726 lbs.
Angle of departure22.3 degrees
Length197.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.0 in.
Height70.2 in.
EPA interior volume173.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.2 in.
Width77.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,780
Exterior Colors
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Java Metallic
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Jade Metallic
  • Gun Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Magnetic Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Almond, cloth
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,780
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/65R18 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,780
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,780
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
