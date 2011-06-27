Used 2005 Nissan Pathfinder Consumer Reviews

Transmission Problems kano1017 , 04/16/2012 82 of 84 people found this review helpful After reading all this reviews I decided not to wait and / or pay a lot of $$ to get this fix, so what we came up with is totally different cost effective and it works great, I know that this is a problem with the Nissan design but I bought it so now is my problem here goes, we cancel the lines that go thru the radiator and put an independent oil cooler to the side of the radiator with this little gadget you can be sure that you will never ever have this problem again and the transmission oil will be more cooler with this modification so the tranny will work better, cost to do this = 60 buck for the oil cooler, 15 buck to add transmission oil to the oil cooler and that's it well + what you Report Abuse

Coolant fluid leaking into transmission! Faith Q , 04/20/2016 LE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful It would have been really nice to have gotten a heads up on a defective part in the radiator that will eventually kill your transmission and your radiator. We bought our Pathfinder brand new in 2005. We have never had it serviced anywhere other than the dealership. My theory was that it would be better to have our Nissan maintained at the dealership so we wouldn't have any issues with things coming up that other mechanics may not know about, well that backfired! We never received a letter that some have stated that they received telling them about the potential destruction of their vehicles transmission and radiator do to the defective part. My Pathfinder is now sitting in our driveway while we try to figure out what to do..... This is frustrating to say the least. We have always maintained this vehicle per the dealership and the only thing we were told was it wasn't a problem or it would have been recalled!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best of the best Erick , 10/25/2015 SE Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 21 of 22 people found this review helpful Got my pathfinder back in 05, never had any problems with the the truck. Its been to texas and back many times. Like couple years back when we got that horrible winter storm here in chicago it handle the road like nothing. The best suv out there for the heavy snow. RWD with the 4x4 option. all i got to say its that its the best and knkw that its 10 years old still runs like new. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Good Car kano1017 , 01/30/2013 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I got my Path used 3 years ago it's a 2005, I'm very happy with it then I started reading the reviews and got concern I know that this is a Nissan design issues but I was not going to wait till I have to pay a lot of $$ to get the radiator and tranny fix so my friend and me started looking for some options and we found the solution so we cancel the lines that go thru the radiator to cool the tranny oil and put an independent oil cooler so now I will never need to be concern on this issue, cost to do this 70 buck's for the oil cooler + what you mechanic charges you. Good luck Report Abuse