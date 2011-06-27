Used 2018 Nissan NV200 Minivan Consumer Reviews

G. Martin , 12/05/2018 S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

If you are looking for a commercial van, don't buy a Nissan. My timing chain broke at only 147000 miles. The dealer did all oil changes and required maintenance. The chain should last the life of the engine, which according to everyone I talked to at Nissan is only as long as the warranty. Nissan does not stand by their vehicles and I will never by another one.