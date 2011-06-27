Used 2015 Nissan NV200 Minivan Consumer Reviews
Poor quality control. Junk won’t last
I purchased my NV200 S new in 2015 with 12 miles on the odometer. Within the first couple of months I started to notice the lack of quality control on the van. Paint overspray from the factory on the dash, window seals warped. Exhaust hanger was defective, rattles when it’s cold. Wasn’t too worried about the cosmetic stuff. Then both sliding doors wouldn’t close right. Dealer replaced a few parts, still didn’t work right. I get a feeling the structure isn’t stiff enough, when the body flexes, it ruins the rails/latch alignment. Valve stem on 1 wheel randomly froze at 30k miles. Replaced under warranty. 45k miles, CVT occasionally kicks when taking off. Rear of the van eventually started creaking when turning on uneven surfaces. All the doors would freeze in cold temps. There wasn’t water in the cylinders/door jam. van was dry, they just froze because it’s junk. Even with warranty, dealer still charged $89 diagnosis fee just to tell me it’s normal for the locks to freeze, and normal to slam the sliding doors “because it’s a work truck”. So glad I sold that POS. I can’t see the CVT lasting more than 75k before it starts having major issues. Engine was reliable for 4 years/45k miles, so I give it 2 stars. I would never buy that Nissan junk again.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Very Reliable vehicle
Some minor issues when first bought such as steering noises and vibrations at around 15k miles and tire wear issues doe to the fact that they are too small, went to 2 size bigger and aluminum rims and problem solved. Now have 40k miles and haven't had a single problem with this vehicle, hope it stays that way.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Nice Alternative for Small Business
I bought the NV 200 SV with the navigation and appearance package. The NV 200 is based on a car platform and feels more like a car than a truck. It has good fuel economy. Makes easily tight turns and has a lot of holes pre-drilled in the interior so you can install racks and stuff without the need to drill. It's probably the only light commercial truck with a 5 years, 60 thousand miles bumper to bumper warranty. Now, what can be better: the engine is under powered. The voice command system is useless as it misinterprets command all the time, the audio system is archaic, the tires feel flimsy and the back up camera doesn't have a sonar. No mechanical problems so far. Good and reliable city van. Not good for highway driving.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Replaced Transmission at 120,000
Unfortunately our shop bought 4 Nissan NV200s. Transmission went out in the oldest one already and I'm still making payments. You CANNOT rebuild this transmission. Had to purchase a whole new one because of how they are built. Only a 12,000 warranty. My transmission mechanic of 12 years has said he is replacing Nissan Nv200 transmission all the time because they are using plastic pieces now and and cannot be rebuilt. We used to get our old Ford and Chevy Cargo transmissions rebuilt for less than $2400 and Hurst would give a 100,000 mile warranty on his work. I am now looking to dump the rest of these pieces of junk!! I still own a Ford with 350,000 miles that had the transmission rebuilt at 205,000 miles for $1800. Sorry Nissan, if Toyota had a cargo van, I would buy them and replace the NV200.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
NV200
Although not the fastest van off the line, it has plenty of power and will reach highway speeds long before you get to the end of the on ramp. The cargo space has been enough for all the tools and equipment I have had to carry in my handyman jobs. Ride is to the plus side of OK and turning into tight spots has been a breeze. Visibility for changing lanes lacks, but the blind spot mirrors on each side help a lot, so learning to drive it is in order. The instrument panel is set up nicely and the steering wheel controls are easy and accessible. After the first thousand miles the gas mileage has been above the sticker of 24 and 25, getting 27.5 around town and 30 on the road even with some weight in the back. Overall I have been very happy with it and it has actually gone over my expectations for it. I test drove the Ford version and was not as impressed.
- Safety
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the NV200
Related Used 2015 Nissan NV200 Minivan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner