2019 Nissan Murano SUV Consumer Reviews

Outstanding luxury SUV for road trips and in town lovemesomecars , 06/02/2019 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 144 of 146 people found this review helpful We replaced two vehicles over the past year so had an opportunity to drive multiple compact and mid-size SUVs (we don't need third row, so did not drive the larger version SUV). This is our first Murano, although previously owned two Maximas, all good cars. Before deciding on the 2019 Murano Platinum AWD, we drove a 2018 MB GLC, the new for 2019 Acura RDX, a used Lexus RX lease return, the new for 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe and the Mazda CX-9. We didn't consider Audi or BMW as we were turned off by the mixed reviews on reliability. We also drove a few used Muranos (2015-2018), although they are scarce and sell quickly. What sold us on the 2019 Murano were: 1) Excellent ride quality and handling, considering we will use for road trips and in town running about. 2) All the safety bells and whistles including front and rear collision mitigation, outstanding 360-camera view, blind spot monitoring etc etc 3) Powerful smooth engine, but still good on gas (averaging 24.8 so far) 4) Luxurious and elegant interior --- we actually feel we are in our first "luxury" vehicle, although we own a Mercedes. We love the contrasting dark wood with the Cashmere leather 5) Comfortable back seat for passengers (for our out of town visitors) 6) Easy to use Infotainment system. Compared to the others we considered, hands down the Murano had the easiest to use. After owning it for a couple of months we appreciate the clear and colorful display, with almost no glare. The Bose system is very good. While other vehicles had even "higher end" audio options (e.g. the Acura RDX), the overall ease of use of the Murano Infotainment system came out on top by far. 5) Price -- we took advantage of the recent Nissan incentive for several thousand under dealer cost, which was a good value (considering we'll keep this vehicle 10+ years). And still less than a used Lexus RX, which didn't have the safety feature OR infotainment features (e.g. Android Auto/Apple Car Play) or the Murano. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

stunning style and comfort Ftr Plt Florida , 06/06/2019 Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 46 of 47 people found this review helpful Swapped a new Toyota Rav4 LTD for new 2016 Murano Ltd. Creme interior. Simply stunning. Most comfortable seats, ever. So impressed, bought another one for myself. 23 mpg city 28-34 hwy. Tons of room with back seats down which are manual release, electric retract. SUV just so comfortable it's amazing. Far better than our previous Mercedes ML350. If there were 6 stars, we'd award it. Get the light interior. Always lifts the spirit. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Affordable comfort Lee , 06/25/2019 SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful I purchased a 2017 Murano SV AWD almost three years ago now. Overall, I am very pleased with the vehicle. It has a very comfortable interior made of high quality materials; it accelerates well; and is a heavy vehicle that holds the road well. In addition, I have not had not reliability issues. I recently rented a Nissan Rogue while on vacation, and this experience really made me appreciate the Murano. Compared to the Murano, the Rogue was noisier, had less power, and had a much busier ride. The only complaint that I have about the Murano is that I wish the steering and handling was a little tighter. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

1-year ownership review OneTexan , 07/03/2019 SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 40 of 41 people found this review helpful Last August after my Honda CRV was totalled, by chance i was given a brand new 2018 Murano by the car rental company. Drove it from Austin to Dallas, and found the car to be extremely smooth and quiet, with excellent handling and acceleration. I'm a petite lady used to driving a G35 sedan or a compact SUV, but i was able to drive the Murano just fine. The sleek exterior makes this midsize crossover quite sporty, while the refined interior with alot of standard options gives it a luxurious feel. The navigation system is one of the best i've seen. The backup camera is awesome. The seats are extremely comfortable and makes long road trips more enjoyable. The trunk space is divine. Best of all, it drives even better than the Infiniti QX50. I loved it so much i bought a brand new one. If you're on the fence about buying this vehicle, i suggest to go to a dealership and take it for a test drive. Don't waste money buying a more expensive vehicle. This car is a luxury model branded as a Nissan. Update: It's been 1.5 years since we've had the 2018 Murano. The only problem we had with the vehicle is the clamps on the undergirding frame came loose. We had it towed to the closest Nissan repair shop and it was taken care of without cost. The car still drives like a luxury car with excellent handling, acceleration and smoothness. The seats are extremely comfortable and great for long rides. Both the hubby & i have bad backs and the built-in back rest on the driver side helps alot during long trips. Because we've had to travel by car more than usual since we had the vehicle we've put 30K miles on it already. The gas mileage is awesome - best MPG was ~34. The well-designed GPS system came standard with the S model, so is a great value and a huge plus for road trips. With the roomy trunk space we're able to comfortably bring all our travel gear. And oh yea, we LOVE the audio system. Makes those long trips much more enjoyable :). Overall we're very happy with the vehicle. With regular oil changes and maintenance hopefully it should last us another dozen years. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse