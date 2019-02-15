  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.0 / 10
Consumer Rating
(27)
MSRP Starting at
2019 Nissan Murano SUV

What’s new

  • Restyled front fascia with new LED headlights
  • More standard and optional active and passive safety features
  • New diamond-quilted leather seats on Platinum trim
  • Part of the third Murano generation introduced for 2015

Pros & Cons

  • Interior highlighted by high-quality materials and unique design
  • Spacious rear seating
  • Front seats are exceptionally comfortable
  • Modest cargo capacity limits practicality
  • Can't tow heavy weekend toys like some competitors
  • Stylish exterior design creates compromised outward visibility
MSRP Starting at
$31,370
Save as much as $5,359
Select your model:
Save as much as $5,359 with Edmunds

2019 Nissan Murano SUV pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

Which Murano does Edmunds recommend?

We'd say, at a minimum, go for the SV trim since you'll likely want its leather-wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable front seats and blind-spot monitoring system. Get one with the optional Premium package and you'll have a nicely equipped Murano that won't bust your budget.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.0 / 10

Searching for a crossover SUV that's ideal for transporting a few passengers in high comfort? The 2019 Nissan Murano could work out well for you. Price-wise, the Murano is more expensive than popular five-passenger models such as the Honda CR-V and the Nissan Rogue, but it does have some advantages.

Seating is impressively comfortable both in front and in the rear, and higher trim models come with amenities that are usually found on more expensive luxury models. Standard technology is excellent as well, with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, multiple USB and USB-C ports, and Nissan's latest driver assist system called Safety Shield 360.

The 2019 Murano reflects a few updates, but the underlying hardware stays the same. That means you have a choice of either front- or all-wheel drive but only one powertrain: a 3.5-liter V6 engine paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission. This combination is smooth and responsive enough for most drivers, and it'll simulate shift points when you mash the gas to make it feel like a traditional automatic.

On the downside, the Murano comes up a little short on cargo space and towing capability. Similarly priced rivals, such as the Ford Edge and the all-new Chevrolet Blazer and Honda Passport, typically offer more of both. But for SUV shoppers who don't need maximum utility but also don't want to spend top dollar on features, the Murano should work out well.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Nissan Murano as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize SUVs for this year.

What's it like to live with?

We bought a 2015 Nissan Murano and drove it for an entire year, documenting all our ups and downs with this comfy midsize SUV. Not much has changed with the Murano since then, so our impressions are just as relevant today. If you're thinking of buying a Nissan Murano, make sure to check out our long-term test page, where we cover everything from some surprising maintenance costs to the joys of ventilated seats, and even answer the question, "Will it Girl Scout?"

2019 Nissan Murano models

The 2019 Nissan Murano crossover is offered in four main trim levels: S, SV, SL and Platinum. All have a 3.5-liter V6 engine (260 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque) and a continuously variable automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive comes standard, and all-wheel drive is optional.

The base S comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, LED running lights, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control and a 60/40-split folding rear seat. Standard technology includes an 8-inch touchscreen interface, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, four USB ports, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio. Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking is also standard.

Moving up to the SV adds roof rails, remote engine start, power-adjustable front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. The SV's optional Premium package adds a panoramic sunroof, LED foglights, heated front seats and mirrors, an 11-speaker Bose audio system, parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, and a 360-degree parking camera system.

The SL model comes standard with the features of the SV Premium package (except the sunroof) and adds a hands-free liftgate, driver-seat memory functions, leather upholstery, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, a navigation system, and ambient interior lighting. An SL-exclusive Technology package adds power panoramic sunroof and additional driver assists, such as high-beam assist, traffic sign recognition, forward pedestrian detection, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, and rear automatic braking.

The top-line Murano Platinum is loaded with the SL's features plus 20-inch wheels, a power-adjustable steering wheel with memory setting, quilted leather seating surfaces, ventilated front seats, power-folding rear seats and NissanConnect communications.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Nissan Murano Platinum (3.5L V6 | CVT automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.0 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort8.0
Interior7.0
Utility7.0
Technology7.0

Driving

7.0
The Murano accelerates like most other V6-powered crossovers in the class. It's not quick, but it easily merges into highway traffic. This Nissan is a solid all-around performer but it's not sporty.

Acceleration

7.0
The V6's power is more than adequate to propel this midsize SUV. The V6's pairing to the CVT automatic results in easy, quiet and responsive performance. We clocked a 0-60 mph time of 7.5 seconds in Edmunds testing, which is average for the class.

Braking

6.5
Braking is intuitive and easy. The pedal is just the way we like it for around-town driving. Panic stops from 60 mph required 123 feet in our testing, which equals the result of the Murano's most direct competitor, the Ford Edge.

Steering

6.5
The very lightweight feel at parking-lot speeds makes the Murano easy to maneuver. As speeds increase, the steering adds some heft, but there's never much road feel. It's a pretty typical setup for this kind of vehicle.

Handling

7.0
The Murano's handling is adequate for the class. It's not sporty, but it's not so soft that it ever feels out of control. It handles big dips in the road without jostling passengers, but going around a sharp turn does bring about some noticeable body roll.

Drivability

7.5
Nissan's pairing of a powerful V6 with a continuously variable automatic transmission gives the Murano all the quickness and responsiveness it needs. Press the gas pedal even a little bit and you get an immediate response from under the hood.

Off-road

6.5
With available all-wheel drive, the Murano should be able to tackle the occasional unpaved road. But like most of its competitors, the modest amount of ground clearance, along with the absence of any kind of locking features, limits this SUV from doing much more.

Comfort

8.0
Though it provides more comfort than performance, the Murano still isn't the most supple-riding SUV we've driven. Most of our impressions are of a Platinum model with 20-inch wheels and tires, so models with smaller wheels are likely to be more comfortable over rough roads. The quiet cabin and excellent seats help offset any flaws.

Seat comfort

9.0
The front and rear seats are outstanding and are among the most comfortable in the business. They are supple but not so plush that you sink in. Lateral support is minimal. But because this vehicle isn't likely to do much fast cornering, it's an insignificant issue.

Ride comfort

6.5
The Murano is a middle-of-the-road performer in this category. It's not overly soft, but it's not uncomfortably stiff either. It feels hunkered down to the road, giving the driver confidence. Hit a bump and you'll feel it, but it's not so jarring that you'll find the ride objectionable.

Noise & vibration

7.5
Probably the biggest perk to pairing a torquey engine with a CVT automatic is the elimination of extended high-rpm operation, which reduces noise. The Murano's engine is no louder than those of competitors with conventional automatic transmissions.

Climate control

8.5
The dual-zone automatic climate control system has simple knobs for the temperature control and buttons for manual fan speed adjustments. There are extra vents for the rear seats and available ventilated and heated seats. It's a solid setup with no notable issues.

Interior

7.0
Lots of apparent effort went into upgrading the interior quality in the Murano. The top trims offer interior materials similar to what you'll find in Infiniti models. Leather adorns most surfaces, and the built-in lighting is striking. There are some unconventional design choices, but none result in loss of functionality.

Ease of use

8.0
Most controls are logically arranged and easily accessible. One issue is the placement of the Murano's start button, which is a little too low on the center stack. There's good placement of most secondary controls such as temperature and volume. The infotainment interface works well.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The Murano's front doors open to almost 90 degrees, and the vehicle doesn't stand very high. As such, getting in and out of the front is relatively easy. The rear doors don't open up quite as wide, and the opening is slightly narrower.

Driving position

6.5
The multi-adjustable seats and a tilt-and-telescoping steering column (power-adjustable on upper trims) mean no problem finding a comfortable position for most drivers. Sun glare from the interior surfaces and the contoured hood is an occasional problem, depending on your seating position.

Roominess

6.5
The Murano is big inside, but it doesn't always feel like it. It has ample front and rear headroom, even for occupants over 6 feet tall, but front legroom and kneeroom can be a little tight. The wide interior provides ample shoulder room and hiproom. You'll find plenty of lateral space and toe room under the front seats.

Visibility

5.5
The tall hood hampers forward visibility as do the long front windshield pillars. Rear-quarter visibility is just OK due to a small rear window between the rearmost roof pillars. Blind-spot monitoring plus rearview and surround-view cameras improve safety.

Quality

7.5
The Murano's cabin quality is above-average. This is a luxury Infiniti-like experience thanks to the leather surfaces, classy contrast double stitching, phenomenal seats and soft touch points where elbows, arms and fingers interact.

Utility

7.0
It's not the largest cargo area in the class but it's not the smallest either. The wide and flat opening at the rear allows you to throw in a solid amount of luggage or recreational gear. But a lack of small-item storage space up front is a big drawback.

Small-item storage

6.0
The lack of storage compartments up front hurts the Murano in this category. Other than the center console, there are few places to put personal items. The small opening just ahead of the console is barely big enough for a phone or a set of keys, and there's no space in front of the shifter.

Cargo space

7.0
Overall space is similar to that of the Ford Edge and the Jeep Grand Cherokee. The split rear seats fold completely flat, and the quick-release and power-folding mechanism is convenient to have. You'll have no problem loading bikes or a 10-foot surfboard front to back.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
There's plenty of room to install a rear-facing child seat in either of the outboard rear-seat positions and still have adequate space for the driver or front passenger. The LATCH attachment points are easy to find.

Towing

6.0
The Murano has a lower towing capacity, 1,500 pounds, than competitors with similar power, most of which tow at least 2,000 pounds or more.

Technology

7.0
While the Murano's infotainment system looks dated, it is full-featured, has a clear screen, and can support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Optional advanced driver aids such as adaptive cruise and collision warning are effective. A dedicated button for the surround-view camera is a nice touch.

Smartphone integration

8.0
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support is bundled with the navigation system that's included on most trims. Pairing with the standard Bluetooth system is a straightforward process. There's one USB-C and one standard USB port for front and rear occupants and three total 12-volt power outlets.

Driver aids

7.0
Front collision warning is standard, and higher trim models offer adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and active lane centering. The Around View camera is invaluable for moving in tight spaces.

Voice control

6.5
The system easily understands what you're saying. However, you'll have to go through multiple pages of prompts before you can issue your command as it does not understand natural language. Alternatively, the system can pass your commands directly to your connected iOS or Android device.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Nissan Murano.

5 star reviews: 63%
4 star reviews: 15%
3 star reviews: 11%
2 star reviews: 4%
1 star reviews: 7%
Average user rating: 4.2 stars based on 27 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • comfort
  • appearance
  • value
  • spaciousness
  • ride quality
  • lights
  • driving experience
  • engine
  • acceleration
  • handling & steering
  • seats
  • dashboard
  • infotainment system
  • technology
  • wheels & tires
  • safety
  • brakes
  • doors
  • climate control
  • steering wheel
  • visibility
  • maintenance & parts
  • transmission
  • interior
  • fuel efficiency
  • sound system
  • off-roading
  • towing
  • road noise
  • reliability & manufacturing quality

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Outstanding luxury SUV for road trips and in town
lovemesomecars,
Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

We replaced two vehicles over the past year so had an opportunity to drive multiple compact and mid-size SUVs (we don't need third row, so did not drive the larger version SUV). This is our first Murano, although previously owned two Maximas, all good cars. Before deciding on the 2019 Murano Platinum AWD, we drove a 2018 MB GLC, the new for 2019 Acura RDX, a used Lexus RX lease return, the new for 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe and the Mazda CX-9. We didn't consider Audi or BMW as we were turned off by the mixed reviews on reliability. We also drove a few used Muranos (2015-2018), although they are scarce and sell quickly. What sold us on the 2019 Murano were: 1) Excellent ride quality and handling, considering we will use for road trips and in town running about. 2) All the safety bells and whistles including front and rear collision mitigation, outstanding 360-camera view, blind spot monitoring etc etc 3) Powerful smooth engine, but still good on gas (averaging 24.8 so far) 4) Luxurious and elegant interior --- we actually feel we are in our first "luxury" vehicle, although we own a Mercedes. We love the contrasting dark wood with the Cashmere leather 5) Comfortable back seat for passengers (for our out of town visitors) 6) Easy to use Infotainment system. Compared to the others we considered, hands down the Murano had the easiest to use. After owning it for a couple of months we appreciate the clear and colorful display, with almost no glare. The Bose system is very good. While other vehicles had even "higher end" audio options (e.g. the Acura RDX), the overall ease of use of the Murano Infotainment system came out on top by far. 5) Price -- we took advantage of the recent Nissan incentive for several thousand under dealer cost, which was a good value (considering we'll keep this vehicle 10+ years). And still less than a used Lexus RX, which didn't have the safety feature OR infotainment features (e.g. Android Auto/Apple Car Play) or the Murano.

5 out of 5 stars, stunning style and comfort
Ftr Plt Florida,
Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

Swapped a new Toyota Rav4 LTD for new 2016 Murano Ltd. Creme interior. Simply stunning. Most comfortable seats, ever. So impressed, bought another one for myself. 23 mpg city 28-34 hwy. Tons of room with back seats down which are manual release, electric retract. SUV just so comfortable it's amazing. Far better than our previous Mercedes ML350. If there were 6 stars, we'd award it. Get the light interior. Always lifts the spirit.

4 out of 5 stars, Affordable comfort
Lee,
SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

I purchased a 2017 Murano SV AWD almost three years ago now. Overall, I am very pleased with the vehicle. It has a very comfortable interior made of high quality materials; it accelerates well; and is a heavy vehicle that holds the road well. In addition, I have not had not reliability issues. I recently rented a Nissan Rogue while on vacation, and this experience really made me appreciate the Murano. Compared to the Murano, the Rogue was noisier, had less power, and had a much busier ride. The only complaint that I have about the Murano is that I wish the steering and handling was a little tighter.

5 out of 5 stars, 1-year ownership review
OneTexan,
SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

Last August after my Honda CRV was totalled, by chance i was given a brand new 2018 Murano by the car rental company. Drove it from Austin to Dallas, and found the car to be extremely smooth and quiet, with excellent handling and acceleration. I'm a petite lady used to driving a G35 sedan or a compact SUV, but i was able to drive the Murano just fine. The sleek exterior makes this midsize crossover quite sporty, while the refined interior with alot of standard options gives it a luxurious feel. The navigation system is one of the best i've seen. The backup camera is awesome. The seats are extremely comfortable and makes long road trips more enjoyable. The trunk space is divine. Best of all, it drives even better than the Infiniti QX50. I loved it so much i bought a brand new one. If you're on the fence about buying this vehicle, i suggest to go to a dealership and take it for a test drive. Don't waste money buying a more expensive vehicle. This car is a luxury model branded as a Nissan. Update: It's been 1.5 years since we've had the 2018 Murano. The only problem we had with the vehicle is the clamps on the undergirding frame came loose. We had it towed to the closest Nissan repair shop and it was taken care of without cost. The car still drives like a luxury car with excellent handling, acceleration and smoothness. The seats are extremely comfortable and great for long rides. Both the hubby & i have bad backs and the built-in back rest on the driver side helps alot during long trips. Because we've had to travel by car more than usual since we had the vehicle we've put 30K miles on it already. The gas mileage is awesome - best MPG was ~34. The well-designed GPS system came standard with the S model, so is a great value and a huge plus for road trips. With the roomy trunk space we're able to comfortably bring all our travel gear. And oh yea, we LOVE the audio system. Makes those long trips much more enjoyable :). Overall we're very happy with the vehicle. With regular oil changes and maintenance hopefully it should last us another dozen years.

Write a review

See all 27 reviews

Features & Specs

SL 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
SL 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl CVT
MSRP$40,930
MPG 20 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower260 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
Platinum 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Platinum 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl CVT
MSRP$45,230
MPG 20 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower260 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
S 4dr SUV features & specs
S 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl CVT
MSRP$31,370
MPG 20 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower260 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
SL 4dr SUV features & specs
SL 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl CVT
MSRP$39,330
MPG 20 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower260 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Nissan Murano SUV features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Murano safety features:

Automatic Emergency Braking
Front radar monitors proximity to the vehicle ahead. In an imminent collision, the Murano can apply the brakes to avoid or mitigate impact.
Blind-Spot Monitoring
The Murano's stylish exterior makes for reduced side and rear visibility, but this feature helps compensate. And it's standard on SV, SL and Platinum.
Around-View Monitor
Displays a 360-degree, top-down image of the car. Selectable curbside view works great for parking.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover15.9%

Nissan Murano vs. the competition

Nissan Murano vs. Nissan Rogue

The Rogue is the little brother to the Murano. They're both practical vehicles with a good blend of functionality and luxury. The Murano's larger size and more powerful engine will appeal to certain buyers, but the Rogue's smaller footprint and more efficient powertrain will interest others. The Murano can be equipped with luxury-car amenities, though the Rogue is unabashedly utilitarian.

Compare Nissan Murano & Nissan Rogue features

Nissan Murano vs. Ford Edge

The Edge and the Murano go toe to toe in nearly every metric. They're both available with all-wheel drive, leather interiors and all the latest smartphone connectivity. The Edge edges out the Murano on interior space, but the Murano counters with a more satisfying V6 engine. For the enthusiast driver, the nod goes to the Edge since Ford introduced the new sport-focused Edge ST this year.

Compare Nissan Murano & Ford Edge features

Nissan Murano vs. Honda CR-V

Based on the spec sheet, the CR-V trounces the Murano. It has more ground clearance, better fuel economy, more cargo space and a higher towing capability. But the Murano's larger size means passengers have more room to stretch out, and it has a quieter interior. Drivers will like the CR-V's size around town, but they'll like the Murano on the highway. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the 2017 Honda CR-V.

Compare Nissan Murano & Honda CR-V features

Related Murano Articles

2019 Nissan Murano First Drive

Incremental Improvements Keep the Murano Competitive

Calvin Kim by Calvin Kim , Vehicle Test EngineerDecember 17th, 2018

Based solely on a glance, the 2019 Nissan Murano looks like it received nothing more than a minor face-lift. Indeed, Nissan's second best-selling SUV (out of six) receives a new front-end look but is mechanically unchanged. However, there is more than meets the eye here. Nissan has updated the Murano's technology, increased the amount of standard equipment and given the interior a more upscale look. These changes help make this five-passenger SUV a more compelling choice for the 2019 model year.

Improved Safety and Connectivity

Every Murano now comes with Nissan's Rear Door Alert feature, which can alert the driver about rear occupants left in the vehicle. There's also a driver drowsiness detector that is standard equipment this year. Advanced driver safety aids were already available on the Murano, but this year Nissan has added Safety Shield 360. Available on the SL trim level and standard on the Platinum, Safety Shield 360 includes lane keeping assist, automatic high beams, traffic sign information, and pedestrian detection functionality for the forward collision warning system.

The 2019 Nissan Murano also has an updated infotainment system with more smartphone connectivity options and the ability to update itself and the onboard map data through over-the-air updates. All Muranos come with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity as well as Nissan's NissanConnect system. Through a smartphone app, you can remotely start the engine and even navigate door to door. This latter feature lets you hand off navigation functionality in the Murano to your smartphone. This way, you can park and continue walking to your destination using navigation on your phone. Additionally, NissanConnect can be accessed through both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Phones connect to the Murano via Bluetooth and a set of USB ports. There are two Type A (the standard one) and two Type C (the new one) USB ports to keep your high-energy portable devices charged up. Finally, the 2019 Murano's interior features new materials, such as available quilted leather, contrast piping and dark woods. The goal of the revised colors and materials is to make the Murano's interior more upscale yet still casual.

How It All Works

We found all assist and safety systems worked well, but we did notice excessive lane departure alerts on narrow mountain roads. While we found these alerts distracting, this feature is easily defeatable with a push of a button.

Even with the added complexity, the updated infotainment system is still fairly easy to use. One of the highlights of the NissanConnect smartphone app is its ability to operate in a guest mode. This means you don't need to go through a complex sign-on process, which could be a boon for users who only need occasional access to the higher level functions.

Overall, we're glad to see that Nissan is keeping the Murano competitive. Its 3.5-liter 260-horsepower V6 engine is nothing fancy, but it is responsive and stands out in a crowd of its competitors equipped with smaller turbocharged engines. Plus, the Murano's unobtrusive continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is the textbook definition of how a CVT automatic should be done.

But it has some minor deficiencies that degrade the higher-end image that Nissan is trying to portray. For one, the surround-view camera is low-resolution, so fine detail around the car is difficult to see in the display. In fact, the graphics and layout of the infotainment system have the look and feel of something from a generation ago. Secondly, while the Murano's seats are plush, we wish they had adjustable lower-thigh support like those in the Maxima for additional support on road trips.

2019 Nissan Murano Pricing

Nissan says the Murano's primary demographic is empty nesters looking for a near-premium experience without the price tag. We agree that the Murano accomplishes many of the same objectives as the luxury brands. But as mentioned earlier, it falls short in some areas. Viewed against its more utilitarian competitors, though, the picture changes: When equipped appropriately, the Murano is full-featured, has an excellent powertrain, and deserves a mention if you're looking for a midsize crossover that's comfortable and rich with tech.

The 2019 Nissan Muranos are at dealerships now. Pricing starts at $32,315 (including destination charges) for a front-wheel-drive S model and goes all the way up to $45,130 for a top-trim Platinum model with all-wheel drive.

2019 Nissan Murano First Look

Change Comes Slow but Steady to Nissan's Midsize Crossover

Dan Frio by Dan Frio , Reviews EditorNovember 28th, 2018

The pace of change to the Nissan Murano, now in production for nearly 20 years, could charitably be described as glacial, especially against the backdrop of a fast-evolving crossover segment. Introduced in 2002, the Murano is only in its third generation, so any update to Nissan's midsize family mover is a significant event.

Unveiled at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, the 2019 Nissan Murano receives refreshed styling, premium interior upgrades and enhanced safety technology. Its resculpted front and rear ends and hood surface now closely follow the automaker's latest V-motion design language, which includes narrower jewel-eye LED headlights and a deeper, wider grille. New 18- and 20-inch alloy wheel designs paired with LED foglights further enhance the new Murano's stance.

Same Power, More Style and Safety

The 2019 Murano interior gets equally stylish upgrades reflecting its Italian namesake, including premium leather seat upholstery with diamond-quilt inserts and contrast piping, and new wood and metallic accents. The standard infotainment system — highlighted by an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and navigation system — carries over unchanged. But a new door-to-door navigation feature is added, while NissanConnect telematics services are now included on the SL trim and up. (Previously NissanConnect was only standard on Platinum trims.)

Nothing changes under the hood as the Murano continues to use its proven 260-horsepower, 3.5-liter six-cylinder engine paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive remains optional.

The 2019 Murano is also among the models receiving Nissan's newest driver safety technologies. Called Safety Shield 360, the system consists of six features that make the driver's job easier and safer. Standard on the top Platinum trim and optional further down the portfolio, Safety Shield 360 provides automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, automatic reverse braking and high-beam assist, which automatically dims high beams to oncoming traffic. Second-row supplemental side airbags, a front passenger knee airbag and a drowsy driver warning system come standard at all levels.

The 2019 Nissan Murano goes on sale in mid-December in S, SV, SL and Platinum trim levels. In Nissan fashion, the options list is short. A Premium package for SV trims includes a panoramic sunroof, a surround-view camera and an 11-speaker Bose sound system, while the SL Technology package includes Safety Shield 360 features, traffic sign recognition and the sunroof.

Check back soon for pricing specifics as the 2019 Nissan Murano hits dealers next month.

