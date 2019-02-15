2019 Nissan Murano SUV
What’s new
- Restyled front fascia with new LED headlights
- More standard and optional active and passive safety features
- New diamond-quilted leather seats on Platinum trim
- Part of the third Murano generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Interior highlighted by high-quality materials and unique design
- Spacious rear seating
- Front seats are exceptionally comfortable
- Modest cargo capacity limits practicality
- Can't tow heavy weekend toys like some competitors
- Stylish exterior design creates compromised outward visibility
Which Murano does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.0 / 10
Searching for a crossover SUV that's ideal for transporting a few passengers in high comfort? The 2019 Nissan Murano could work out well for you. Price-wise, the Murano is more expensive than popular five-passenger models such as the Honda CR-V and the Nissan Rogue, but it does have some advantages.
Seating is impressively comfortable both in front and in the rear, and higher trim models come with amenities that are usually found on more expensive luxury models. Standard technology is excellent as well, with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, multiple USB and USB-C ports, and Nissan's latest driver assist system called Safety Shield 360.
The 2019 Murano reflects a few updates, but the underlying hardware stays the same. That means you have a choice of either front- or all-wheel drive but only one powertrain: a 3.5-liter V6 engine paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission. This combination is smooth and responsive enough for most drivers, and it'll simulate shift points when you mash the gas to make it feel like a traditional automatic.
On the downside, the Murano comes up a little short on cargo space and towing capability. Similarly priced rivals, such as the Ford Edge and the all-new Chevrolet Blazer and Honda Passport, typically offer more of both. But for SUV shoppers who don't need maximum utility but also don't want to spend top dollar on features, the Murano should work out well.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Nissan Murano as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize SUVs for this year.
What's it like to live with?
We bought a 2015 Nissan Murano and drove it for an entire year, documenting all our ups and downs with this comfy midsize SUV. Not much has changed with the Murano since then, so our impressions are just as relevant today. If you're thinking of buying a Nissan Murano, make sure to check out our long-term test page, where we cover everything from some surprising maintenance costs to the joys of ventilated seats, and even answer the question, "Will it Girl Scout?"
2019 Nissan Murano models
The 2019 Nissan Murano crossover is offered in four main trim levels: S, SV, SL and Platinum. All have a 3.5-liter V6 engine (260 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque) and a continuously variable automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive comes standard, and all-wheel drive is optional.
The base S comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, LED running lights, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control and a 60/40-split folding rear seat. Standard technology includes an 8-inch touchscreen interface, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, four USB ports, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio. Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking is also standard.
Moving up to the SV adds roof rails, remote engine start, power-adjustable front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. The SV's optional Premium package adds a panoramic sunroof, LED foglights, heated front seats and mirrors, an 11-speaker Bose audio system, parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, and a 360-degree parking camera system.
The SL model comes standard with the features of the SV Premium package (except the sunroof) and adds a hands-free liftgate, driver-seat memory functions, leather upholstery, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, a navigation system, and ambient interior lighting. An SL-exclusive Technology package adds power panoramic sunroof and additional driver assists, such as high-beam assist, traffic sign recognition, forward pedestrian detection, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, and rear automatic braking.
The top-line Murano Platinum is loaded with the SL's features plus 20-inch wheels, a power-adjustable steering wheel with memory setting, quilted leather seating surfaces, ventilated front seats, power-folding rear seats and NissanConnect communications.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.0 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|7.0
Driving7.0
Acceleration7.0
Braking6.5
Steering6.5
Handling7.0
Drivability7.5
Off-road6.5
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort9.0
Ride comfort6.5
Noise & vibration7.5
Climate control8.5
Interior7.0
Ease of use8.0
Getting in/getting out7.0
Driving position6.5
Roominess6.5
Visibility5.5
Quality7.5
Utility7.0
Small-item storage6.0
Cargo space7.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.0
Towing6.0
Technology7.0
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids7.0
Voice control6.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Nissan Murano.
Most helpful consumer reviews
We replaced two vehicles over the past year so had an opportunity to drive multiple compact and mid-size SUVs (we don't need third row, so did not drive the larger version SUV). This is our first Murano, although previously owned two Maximas, all good cars. Before deciding on the 2019 Murano Platinum AWD, we drove a 2018 MB GLC, the new for 2019 Acura RDX, a used Lexus RX lease return, the new for 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe and the Mazda CX-9. We didn't consider Audi or BMW as we were turned off by the mixed reviews on reliability. We also drove a few used Muranos (2015-2018), although they are scarce and sell quickly. What sold us on the 2019 Murano were: 1) Excellent ride quality and handling, considering we will use for road trips and in town running about. 2) All the safety bells and whistles including front and rear collision mitigation, outstanding 360-camera view, blind spot monitoring etc etc 3) Powerful smooth engine, but still good on gas (averaging 24.8 so far) 4) Luxurious and elegant interior --- we actually feel we are in our first "luxury" vehicle, although we own a Mercedes. We love the contrasting dark wood with the Cashmere leather 5) Comfortable back seat for passengers (for our out of town visitors) 6) Easy to use Infotainment system. Compared to the others we considered, hands down the Murano had the easiest to use. After owning it for a couple of months we appreciate the clear and colorful display, with almost no glare. The Bose system is very good. While other vehicles had even "higher end" audio options (e.g. the Acura RDX), the overall ease of use of the Murano Infotainment system came out on top by far. 5) Price -- we took advantage of the recent Nissan incentive for several thousand under dealer cost, which was a good value (considering we'll keep this vehicle 10+ years). And still less than a used Lexus RX, which didn't have the safety feature OR infotainment features (e.g. Android Auto/Apple Car Play) or the Murano.
Swapped a new Toyota Rav4 LTD for new 2016 Murano Ltd. Creme interior. Simply stunning. Most comfortable seats, ever. So impressed, bought another one for myself. 23 mpg city 28-34 hwy. Tons of room with back seats down which are manual release, electric retract. SUV just so comfortable it's amazing. Far better than our previous Mercedes ML350. If there were 6 stars, we'd award it. Get the light interior. Always lifts the spirit.
I purchased a 2017 Murano SV AWD almost three years ago now. Overall, I am very pleased with the vehicle. It has a very comfortable interior made of high quality materials; it accelerates well; and is a heavy vehicle that holds the road well. In addition, I have not had not reliability issues. I recently rented a Nissan Rogue while on vacation, and this experience really made me appreciate the Murano. Compared to the Murano, the Rogue was noisier, had less power, and had a much busier ride. The only complaint that I have about the Murano is that I wish the steering and handling was a little tighter.
Last August after my Honda CRV was totalled, by chance i was given a brand new 2018 Murano by the car rental company. Drove it from Austin to Dallas, and found the car to be extremely smooth and quiet, with excellent handling and acceleration. I'm a petite lady used to driving a G35 sedan or a compact SUV, but i was able to drive the Murano just fine. The sleek exterior makes this midsize crossover quite sporty, while the refined interior with alot of standard options gives it a luxurious feel. The navigation system is one of the best i've seen. The backup camera is awesome. The seats are extremely comfortable and makes long road trips more enjoyable. The trunk space is divine. Best of all, it drives even better than the Infiniti QX50. I loved it so much i bought a brand new one. If you're on the fence about buying this vehicle, i suggest to go to a dealership and take it for a test drive. Don't waste money buying a more expensive vehicle. This car is a luxury model branded as a Nissan. Update: It's been 1.5 years since we've had the 2018 Murano. The only problem we had with the vehicle is the clamps on the undergirding frame came loose. We had it towed to the closest Nissan repair shop and it was taken care of without cost. The car still drives like a luxury car with excellent handling, acceleration and smoothness. The seats are extremely comfortable and great for long rides. Both the hubby & i have bad backs and the built-in back rest on the driver side helps alot during long trips. Because we've had to travel by car more than usual since we had the vehicle we've put 30K miles on it already. The gas mileage is awesome - best MPG was ~34. The well-designed GPS system came standard with the S model, so is a great value and a huge plus for road trips. With the roomy trunk space we're able to comfortably bring all our travel gear. And oh yea, we LOVE the audio system. Makes those long trips much more enjoyable :). Overall we're very happy with the vehicle. With regular oil changes and maintenance hopefully it should last us another dozen years.
Features & Specs
|SL 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$40,930
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|260 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Platinum 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$45,230
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|260 hp @ 6000 rpm
|S 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$31,370
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|260 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SL 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$39,330
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|260 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Murano safety features:
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Front radar monitors proximity to the vehicle ahead. In an imminent collision, the Murano can apply the brakes to avoid or mitigate impact.
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- The Murano's stylish exterior makes for reduced side and rear visibility, but this feature helps compensate. And it's standard on SV, SL and Platinum.
- Around-View Monitor
- Displays a 360-degree, top-down image of the car. Selectable curbside view works great for parking.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.9%
Nissan Murano vs. the competition
Nissan Murano vs. Nissan Rogue
The Rogue is the little brother to the Murano. They're both practical vehicles with a good blend of functionality and luxury. The Murano's larger size and more powerful engine will appeal to certain buyers, but the Rogue's smaller footprint and more efficient powertrain will interest others. The Murano can be equipped with luxury-car amenities, though the Rogue is unabashedly utilitarian.
Nissan Murano vs. Ford Edge
The Edge and the Murano go toe to toe in nearly every metric. They're both available with all-wheel drive, leather interiors and all the latest smartphone connectivity. The Edge edges out the Murano on interior space, but the Murano counters with a more satisfying V6 engine. For the enthusiast driver, the nod goes to the Edge since Ford introduced the new sport-focused Edge ST this year.
Nissan Murano vs. Honda CR-V
Based on the spec sheet, the CR-V trounces the Murano. It has more ground clearance, better fuel economy, more cargo space and a higher towing capability. But the Murano's larger size means passengers have more room to stretch out, and it has a quieter interior. Drivers will like the CR-V's size around town, but they'll like the Murano on the highway. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the 2017 Honda CR-V.
FAQ
Is the Nissan Murano a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Nissan Murano?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Nissan Murano:
- Restyled front fascia with new LED headlights
- More standard and optional active and passive safety features
- New diamond-quilted leather seats on Platinum trim
- Part of the third Murano generation introduced for 2015
Is the Nissan Murano reliable?
Is the 2019 Nissan Murano a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Nissan Murano?
The least-expensive 2019 Nissan Murano is the 2019 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $31,370.
Other versions include:
- SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $40,930
- Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $45,230
- S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $31,370
- SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $39,330
- SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $36,140
- S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $32,970
- Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $43,630
- SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $34,540
What are the different models of Nissan Murano?
More about the 2019 Nissan Murano
2019 Nissan Murano SUV Overview
The 2019 Nissan Murano SUV is offered in the following styles: SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), and SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT).
What do people think of the 2019 Nissan Murano SUV?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Nissan Murano SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Murano SUV 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Murano SUV.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Nissan Murano SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Murano SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including SL, Platinum, S, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Nissan Murano SUV here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Nissan Murano SUV?
2019 Nissan Murano SUV Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
The 2019 Nissan Murano SUV Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $47,225. The average price paid for a new 2019 Nissan Murano SUV Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) is trending $5,359 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,359 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $41,866.
The average savings for the 2019 Nissan Murano SUV Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) is 11.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Nissan Murano SUV Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Nissan Murano SUVS are available in my area?
2019 Nissan Murano SUV Listings and Inventory
There are currently 11 new 2019 [object Object] Murano SUVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $40,585 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Nissan Murano SUV. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,783 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] Murano SUV available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Murano SUV for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Nissan Murano SUV Murano SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Nissan Murano for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $11,098.
Find a new Nissan for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $11,722.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Nissan Murano SUV and all available trim types: S, SL, SL, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Nissan Murano SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Nissan Murano SUV?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Nissan lease specials
