Used 2010 Nissan Murano Consumer Reviews
Reliable
This was my third Murano,SL AWD. Bought my first one in 2004. I now have 163,500 miles on it and it is still in top shape. I do not garage keep this car and it has sat out in Pittsburgh area weather for the last five years and stills looks as good as it did when I bought it in 2010. I average between 20 and 22 mpg around town. I get between 24 and 29 mpg on a trip, depending on the speed. If I keep it around 60-65 I get better mileage. Awesome in the snow and ICE!!! One heavy car. Handles like a sports car and nearly drives itself on the open road. Change oil and rotate the tires every 3000 miles. Use standard oil, no synthetic. I have been averaging 40,000 miles to a set of tires. Update: now have over 217,000 miles on this 2010. Doesn’t burn oil, still good on tires averaging 40,000 miles on a set. Just a small surface rust spot on the door seal, bottom of the drivers door. No where else. Replaced the air conditioner compressor( $1,000) , replaced cv joint right front, replaced one catalytic converter, and repaired exhaust system $1,500. Put in a new battery, replaced front windshield due to a stone hit from a truck (insurance handled) Had a problem with the tire sealing to the rims due to corrosion. Tire people sanded and used grinder on rims then painted the rim seal. That stopped the air leaks. The rims are very expensive to replace. The interior and exterior showing signs of age, but still look great. Even the dealer mechanics can’t believe that the car has that many miles on it and that it’s a 2010. Bought a 2014 for the wife. SL AWD. It has 32,000 on it and no major problems. I don’t care for the styling of the newer Murano. Shame. I would buy another they are that reliable.
7,000 Mile Update
Now that we've put on a few more miles an updated review seems in order. We drove on 2 winding, steep mountain roads in the Hell's Canyon area of Idaho, and were so pleased with how little effort it took for the Murano to negotiate those roads. Going down I used low gear or the over-drive button on the side of the shifting lever, so that hardly any braking was needed. Going up I left it in "over-drive off" and the vehicle seemed to just glide around and up those steep corners and hills. With the Murano's ease of steering I could keep one hand on the wheel and one on the shifing lever. This is all coupled with an incredibly smooth ride, so that driving those roads was simply a joy to behold.
Defecitve Throttle
The Murano had less than 5 miles when purchased. 6 months later, A/C went out. Diagnosis:Defective Hose. 8 months later, throttle accelerates on its own, which prevented me from braking. Luckily, I was able to kill the engine. Diagnosis:Defective Throttle. Car was towed to Baker Nissan. They suggested I call the dealership I purchased vehicle from. Said "If they care, they will buy it back". Called Sterling McCall, they said there was nothing they could do & directed me to Nissan Corp. Even after the Toyota issues,they said it has been fixed & denied the request for a buy back. Instead, they offered me a service program to make me feel better.
CVT transmissions are from the Devil
I have a 2010 Nissan Murano, SL, AWD. First noticed transmission oil leak at 20K on garage floor. Maybe tablespoon full of fluid, Took to Lee Nissan in Topsham, Maine and techs could not locate the leak. Drove car directly to my personal mechanic who located the leak within 30 seconds of having the car on his lift. Leaking transfer case at the impellar shaft. Took it back to Nissan who all of a sudden, could also see the leak! 'Fixed' under warranty. At about 48K, noticed leak again. Same runaround with Lee Nissan of Topsham. Fixed under warranty. Fast foward to 77k on odometer. Wife is driving on highway and transmission stops working. Car towed to Nissan who states that both Tranmission and AWD transfer case are toast. Even though they'd 'rebuilt' tranny twice and replaced it once under warranty, they said this one was on us. Stiffed us for $2400 in repairs. I couldn't sell it fast enough. I'll never buy another Nissan product again, never do business with Lee Nissan of topsham Maine and wouldn't own another CVT tranny if it came with a free unicorn. Be warned; If you buy a CVT equipped car, you will end up crying and paying a lot of money to fix it at some point.
Buyer Beware
This was my wife's car. We both absolutely loved it. One morning at o dark thirty, my wife was on the way to work with our grandson in the car to drop him off at daycare. The car started slowing down to the point that it wouldn't go any further. My wife and grandson were stranded on a dark highway with no street lights. Bottom line, at 40'000 miles the transmission went out. The car has been at the dealership for over a week now. They are waiting on a new transmission to come in. It projected to to be ready next week. I'll believe that when I see it. In the mean time, I'm stuck paying $200 a week for a rental car. Nissan won't pay the rental car even though it's a warranty service issue.
