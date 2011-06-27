Used 2007 Nissan Murano SUV Consumer Reviews

Margo H. , 06/15/2018 SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

32 of 33 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2007 Murano used February 2017 with a 126,000 miles on it. It was a 2 lot, 2 previous owners vehicle myself being the 3rd. I have the SL AWD. The original owner apparently upgraded at purchase so my Murano has almost everything the SE has. No navigation which I am fine with. We use mid grade gas ⛽️ 89. I notice if we use the lowest it rattles more. All maintenance is done as soon as it’s due. Luckily my Murano was well taken care of by previous owners. I get 18.8 miles per gallon and moving up because I reset my average mpg so I could get an accurate reading. Plus I don’t drive like a maniac. Follow the road rules and dont beat your Murano it will run longer and gas will go further. I did my research before buying this vehicle. It is not made for off roading. It does have some pep but it’s not going to fly like an 8 cylinder. The CVT transmission is quiet and smooth. Keep in mind how it works and you will understand how hot rodding this vehicle could cause issues. The back seat is very roomy. I dont have 3rd row seating. The front seats are adjustable and heated. I can also store my seat preference on the drivers door. You can also set your driver seat to move to make it easier to get in and out with the led screen options again don’t have navigation. The back up camera is great. You can see the entire width of the vehicle. For those who like music the Bose sound system is nice and honestly I can turn mine all the way up and it could still handle louder. I don’t know if all of the systems come with sub woofer but mine did. It fits inside of the spare tire in the storage. The LED are adjustable and very bright. Well maintained braking system stops on a dime. I like the back window wiper! My favorite thing besides everything is my keyless start using my FOB. I feel safe with my family in our 2007 Nissan Murano SL AWD. It’s a great family vehicle that needs on time routine maintenance. I ❤️ mine and will definitely buy another Nissan in the future. Update: 12 year old Murano ended up with a rusted rear subframe. How does a vehicles suspension rust that badly at this age? $2700.00 dollars later and it's now safe to drive. Seems like maybe Nissan only used partial quality items to supe up their sales but fall flat when it comes longer term. 12 year old vehicles should not experience these type of major repairs.