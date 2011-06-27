Used 2006 Nissan Murano SUV Consumer Reviews
2006 Murano S FWD @9 Years old and 150,000 + miles
Overall, this is an absolutely great car with very few drawbacks. Upgrades I have added: - Full entertainment system with Bluetooth, USB port, CD, DVD, radio double DIN system with new aftermarket faceplate to replace the air conditioning controls. Kenwood Audio & Metra 99-7612A models - Tow hitch package from Curt - Tinted Rear passenger and trunk doors (purely aesthetic) - 2-way remote starter and full alarm system from Prestige Negatives of the car: - Headlight restoration products from 3M used due to constant foggy appearance (considering full replacement to HID or similar) - Had to replace bracket in drivers side seat (About 3 hour install but part was free due to recall) - Many issues with the gas tank at the beginning of its life which have now subsided after 2 full replacements at the dealership under warranty - Expensive CVT transmission fluid flushes (about $300 every 50k miles) - Fuel pump sensor is faulty in winter weather -- haven't run out of gas yet since I keep track of my miles, lived with it for 2 years The car is very smooth riding, and quiet as can be. This thing eats up road on long trips with the CVT transmission and good cruise controls. That being said, the CVT is a power sucker and the acceleration does suffer -- but mid range power is solid with the Overdrive Mode. The back row has the most leg room of ANY car that I have ever sat in! It is almost the size of a 3 row car, but with only 2 rows, there is massive room in the trunk and 2nd row. The roof height is great for tall guys (I am 6'3") I am right around 152,500 miles right now and these issues that have happened are very minor in my opinion. Besides having the AWD version, there is absolutely nothing else that I would want on this car. I plan on keeping it for as long as humanly possible. Might I mention that the new Tesla Model X looks very similar to this here car.. coincidence? I think not! Great looking car all around, mine is the Metallic Silver btw.
Hidden Transmission warranty
OK, need some Karma so thought I'd take the time to post. My wife's 2006 Murano with ~115K on it had the transmission die. IIRC, Nissan has a free Extended Warranty added to all 2003 (?) - 2009 or 2010 Murano's transmissions. My $4000 Dealer price replacement ended up being free. Did have a minor problem as my wife's Murano was a Japanese Manf. vehicle, and the VIN had aged out of their system. Took a day or so for the Dealer (Napa Ca ended up being the most helpfuly and did the work) to get it pulled back from HQ database. This isn't exactly advertised as far as I know, or at least not widely. This covers only the transmission, and is valid for Murano's with 10 years/120K or less. Here is the notice actually: http://www.nissanassist.com/ProgramDetails.php?menu=2 Was initially PO'd as wife had given me her car as we've moved from NorCal to WNY and the AWD was a prime feature. Very nice that Nissan recognized the problem with early CVT introduction to their line, and didn't screw over their customers.
Repairs a Nightmare
I have had this car for going on 9 years, I have had to change the struts, CV Boots leaked, the transmission blew up (TWICE), (Thank God It was still under warranty) The drivers side window motor doesn't work and I can't afford to have it replaced yet. Because the Dealer's are too damn expensive. The front head lamp lenses are too foggy (AGAIN Too expensive to replace). There were at least two other major problems on this SUV, I can't remember what they were right now., But Yes, I will truly look at other makes and models next time I go looking for another car. Everything interior was mostly good, however, the mechanic's of the vehicle have NOT been reliable to me. It has cost me too much to have, and I will be looking other places for sure!
Nissan Murano
Great ride, good fuel mileage, nice to look at, comfortable. I love almost everything about this car.
Watch Out for the Drivers Seat
Murano in this vintage have a weak support on the drivers seat. If you look at the Chat area you will see what I mean. The part is $900 and you still need to install it or pay the labor.
