2019 Nissan Maxima Sedan Consumer Reviews
Underrated
I rented this car and liked it enough to do some more research on it and leave a review. I drove it 1000 miles on a road trip and it was extremely comfortable. It had more than enough horses to pass. Cabin is quiet. Cruise control is easy to use. Plenty of standard tech. I'm baffled why I don't see more on the road.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
2019 SR SUPER BLACK.
My 2016 MAXIMA SV lease was up, loved the car so much decided to upgrade to a 2019 SR SUPER BLACK and optioned it out. 2ND TO NONE! for the $$ this car is BAD A**!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
For the price it comes with headaches
We bought a 2016 Maxima sr, new. We loved this car until the problems just kept mounting. It has been in the shop numerous times (oil leak) took 3 days to find and fix. At least four factory recalls, which were fixed. The latest a bracket holding the muffler up broke, $200 fix. Drove it home the emission light came on. Went back to the dealer $875.00 to replace an oxygen sensor but that wasn't the only problem. A transmission code pops up. Needs a new transmission the CVT is slipping. That is at least covered by the drivetrain warranty. The car has 43k miles. Garaged, no dirt roads, very little city driving mainly hwy, no abuse. I have had 2 Maxima's, 2 Altima's. and a 350z. Done with Nissan.
2019 Maxima Reserve is incredible!
We tried many other comparable makers and they weren't close in Quality, options, accessories or looks.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
