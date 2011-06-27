Used 2017 Nissan Maxima Sedan Consumer Reviews
Best sedan I've ever driven
Incredible car for the price. Quiet and super comfortable. CVT transmission took a bit to get used to but car is fun to drive! UPDATE after 7 months ownership: The Maxima is in the "full size/large car" category along with Toyota Avalons, Kia Credenzas, Chevy Impalas, etc. The outside dimensions are about equivalent to those other cars, but the interior is at most the size of a midsize car. Having had an Avalon before my Maxima, it has been an adjustment to get used to the reduced cabin and trunk space. Fortunately, I knew when buying that I no longer needed such a big interior. In return for less space you get very thick doors which I believe is one reason the car rates so highly on safety. Such thick doors makes it a little hard to get into the vehicle. But once inside, the Maxima is beautiful, incredibly comfortable (except for people taller than about 5'11 in the back seats), super easy to use and understand. The interior (Platinum level) is nicer and better laid out than many cars I have been in costing tens of thousands of dollars more. I have never heard a better sound system in a car than the Bose sound system in my car. I am now used to the CVT; when "flooring it" the car simulates a regular transmission and with 300 hp has a few times scared me a bit with its pickup. I regularly get 33 mpg on the highway even at 75 mph. The Maxima Platinum is a luxury car with fun performance and very minor faults. By far the best sedan I have ever driven and an incredible car for the price I paid. UPDATE AFTER A YEAR OF OWNERSHIP: Still the best car I have ever owned. Heated steering wheel is an incredible luxury during winter and warms really fast. Entire car heats up very quickly.
Professional Critics: Stop saying the same things
You will notice the professionals who review cars say the same things over and over! Here is a different view to them where I agree and disagree. First, I love the Xtronic (CVT) Transmission. After driving the Maxima for a while, and then driving other cars with a regular transmission, I love the CVT!! It is smooth and sounds so much better - so relax "car pros" - you think you are sooooo smart to shake your head at the CVT, but I LIKE IT!! The interior is amazing and the looks suite me just fine. The handling is good, but I will agree with the pros that front wheel drive can be a negative for some (until you drive in the snow) - and all wheel drive would be nice as well (but would add cost). It is a FUN CAR TO DRIVE, so sorry "Pros," I am good with the 4DSC moniker. (so there!) Ok, here we are about 2 yeas later. Everything above is still true. It’s fast and fun. Still beautiful to look at. Love the Bordeaux Black color that they no longer offer. Not great in the snow so all wheel drive would be a nice option.
Great car but strange problems
I've owned the car for 6 months and the it has been in the shop for 4 months (and needs to go back). Filed a lemon law case with Nissan. Don't get me wrong I love the car - beautiful inside and out. But from day one the glass panoramic roof would pop and crack over bumps and turns... eventually the whole roof was replaced because they couldn't solve the problem. Now entire car rattles, pops and cracks. my roof isn't mounted correctly and is protruding in the back where the rear window meets it. When on the freeway the the car is extremely loud (like the window or sunroom are open) I believe it is due to the roof issues - because I don't recall this issue before the replacement of the roof. The rattling and popping is driving me insane - can't wait to get this replaced or my money back. this is my 4th Nissan in 20 years... huge fan of the brand - never had any issues with Armada, Altima and older Maxima. I have a feeling that I am in for a fight with the lemon law buy back!
Upgraded from Maxima to ..... Maxima
Was planning to upgrade my 2008 Maxima to Lexus IS, Acura TLX or Infinity Q50s. Drove all these cars and upgraded to Maxima 17 Platinum. Decision factors are unparallel seat comfort and the features for a price. Lexus was lacking seat comfort for a taller person with longer legs. Accura was just OK and exterior/interior were not appealing to me ( other people may like it). Infinity I really liked, but for $15K less I have got a very competitive car. What I sucrafised is AWD and a bit sportier feel of the ride.
Broke all the rules with this one!
I swore I would Never buy a new car. I also swore to never spend $35k on any car. I broke both of these rules after my girlfriend brought home a 2016 SR as a loaner while her Rogue was in the shop. We both fell in love with the handling and style of this car and we both end up buying one. Hers is a blue pearl SV and mine is pearl white SR. The SR has a stiffer sport tuned suspension which I love, but beware of this before buying as some may find it a bit too stiff. The car has great power and looks. After nearly a year of ownership, I still have to turn around and stare as I walk away from it after parking. I have had more compliments on this car than I ever have with any of my BMW's, Mercedes-Benz etc. I have had people try to take pictures of my car while driving down the highway next to me! Coming from a Lexus LS430, this was a bit different as it is more sport and less luxury but I love it nonetheless. I average 26-27 mpg every tank and the car has more features than you can shake a stick at. The other day it said one of my tires was low at 28psi (temperature change with fall setting in). The other 3 were at 29psi so I stopped to air them up. The car will actually honk at you when you reach the 33 psi level the tires are supposed to be set at while airing them up. I couldn't believe it! Also, if it is really hot outside and you remote start the car, the A/C will automatically run on high to cool the car down, even if you shut the car off the last time you drove it with the blower off. In the winter months if the temperature is below a certain degree and you remote start, the heat will come on and the heated steering wheel automatically activates. This car is SMART! So many features that once you have them, you will certainly not want to be without after being spoiled with them! The LED headlights are great also but only come standard on the SR and Platinum. I added a set of LED's to my girlfriends SV for $50 aftermarket which was not bad. After 7K miles with this car I have nothing bad to say about it. I normally go through 3-4 cars a year but this one has made it nearly a year and short of finding a killer deal on a Porsche Cayman, I foresee keeping this car a while. I'm sure I am missing more good to say about this car. If you research these cars you will find that the designers at Nissan sculpted this car after the design team spent a day with the US NAVY Blue Angels team and took styling cues from the jet fighters. The cockpit portrays this in every detail as well as the outside of the car. I came from high end German cars but I was blown away by a Nissan Maxima! Ha!
