Used 2017 Nissan Maxima Sedan Consumer Reviews

Best sedan I've ever driven Reese P , 01/23/2017 Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 45 of 45 people found this review helpful Incredible car for the price. Quiet and super comfortable. CVT transmission took a bit to get used to but car is fun to drive! UPDATE after 7 months ownership: The Maxima is in the "full size/large car" category along with Toyota Avalons, Kia Credenzas, Chevy Impalas, etc. The outside dimensions are about equivalent to those other cars, but the interior is at most the size of a midsize car. Having had an Avalon before my Maxima, it has been an adjustment to get used to the reduced cabin and trunk space. Fortunately, I knew when buying that I no longer needed such a big interior. In return for less space you get very thick doors which I believe is one reason the car rates so highly on safety. Such thick doors makes it a little hard to get into the vehicle. But once inside, the Maxima is beautiful, incredibly comfortable (except for people taller than about 5'11 in the back seats), super easy to use and understand. The interior (Platinum level) is nicer and better laid out than many cars I have been in costing tens of thousands of dollars more. I have never heard a better sound system in a car than the Bose sound system in my car. I am now used to the CVT; when "flooring it" the car simulates a regular transmission and with 300 hp has a few times scared me a bit with its pickup. I regularly get 33 mpg on the highway even at 75 mph. The Maxima Platinum is a luxury car with fun performance and very minor faults. By far the best sedan I have ever driven and an incredible car for the price I paid. UPDATE AFTER A YEAR OF OWNERSHIP: Still the best car I have ever owned. Heated steering wheel is an incredible luxury during winter and warms really fast. Entire car heats up very quickly. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Professional Critics: Stop saying the same things Frank , 02/12/2017 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 55 of 56 people found this review helpful You will notice the professionals who review cars say the same things over and over! Here is a different view to them where I agree and disagree. First, I love the Xtronic (CVT) Transmission. After driving the Maxima for a while, and then driving other cars with a regular transmission, I love the CVT!! It is smooth and sounds so much better - so relax "car pros" - you think you are sooooo smart to shake your head at the CVT, but I LIKE IT!! The interior is amazing and the looks suite me just fine. The handling is good, but I will agree with the pros that front wheel drive can be a negative for some (until you drive in the snow) - and all wheel drive would be nice as well (but would add cost). It is a FUN CAR TO DRIVE, so sorry "Pros," I am good with the 4DSC moniker. (so there!) Ok, here we are about 2 yeas later. Everything above is still true. It’s fast and fun. Still beautiful to look at. Love the Bordeaux Black color that they no longer offer. Not great in the snow so all wheel drive would be a nice option. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great car but strange problems Derrick , 08/10/2017 Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I've owned the car for 6 months and the it has been in the shop for 4 months (and needs to go back). Filed a lemon law case with Nissan. Don't get me wrong I love the car - beautiful inside and out. But from day one the glass panoramic roof would pop and crack over bumps and turns... eventually the whole roof was replaced because they couldn't solve the problem. Now entire car rattles, pops and cracks. my roof isn't mounted correctly and is protruding in the back where the rear window meets it. When on the freeway the the car is extremely loud (like the window or sunroom are open) I believe it is due to the roof issues - because I don't recall this issue before the replacement of the roof. The rattling and popping is driving me insane - can't wait to get this replaced or my money back. this is my 4th Nissan in 20 years... huge fan of the brand - never had any issues with Armada, Altima and older Maxima. I have a feeling that I am in for a fight with the lemon law buy back! Technology Performance Interior Reliability Value Report Abuse

Upgraded from Maxima to ..... Maxima Yuriy , 01/29/2018 Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Was planning to upgrade my 2008 Maxima to Lexus IS, Acura TLX or Infinity Q50s. Drove all these cars and upgraded to Maxima 17 Platinum. Decision factors are unparallel seat comfort and the features for a price. Lexus was lacking seat comfort for a taller person with longer legs. Accura was just OK and exterior/interior were not appealing to me ( other people may like it). Infinity I really liked, but for $15K less I have got a very competitive car. What I sucrafised is AWD and a bit sportier feel of the ride. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse