Used 2014 Nissan Maxima Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great Car clh6 , 09/30/2014 28 of 28 people found this review helpful I have had my Maxima for a couple months and love it. I have had it on short trips and 3 plus hour drives. The comfort is a welcome relief..even after 3 hrs I am not miserable and back does not hurt. I average 26mpg hwy and city driving, If I had to complain about anything it would be that there is not an audio warning on the back up camera. This car drives like a more expensive make. Friends cannot believe that it was under 35K. Report Abuse

Great car overall John , 02/06/2017 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I have had my car a year. Averages about 29mpg on hwy. 24 in town. Great handling and acceleration. Back seat cramped. Not thrill with ease of navigation. Wish phone had better interaction. Like the sunroof and rear shade.after two years at 55000 miles had nouse a vibration.wheel bearings went out. Transmission was leaking and battery tetminals corroded strandung me. Battery died and had to be replaced. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

So Far Bulletproof Ride First Certified Used Car , 07/03/2019 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought my 2014 Nissan Maxima 3.5S in a Nissan dealership in NJ in October of 2018. The vehicle was certified pre owned with 44,700 miles. I got a good price. So far, as of July 2019 I am pleased to say I have had ZERO problems. I did a CVT Fluid change at 50K (you should do it every 30-40k with Nissan CVTs to prevent issues), changed the brake fluid as it as filthy, and standard oil changes. I just went synthetic at 53,000 and the engine purrs like a kitten. The car is now over five years old and is rattle free, and feels like a solid ride. I have another four years of payments on this car, so I need it to last and drive 20K+ miles a year. I anticipate to keep this car at least until 160-200K. So far, this car has given me zero issues. It appears as long as you use good premium fuel (car is sensitive towards premium and good gas), keep up on normal maintennce (change fluids, frequent oil changes, tire rotations and pads, etc) this car will go to 200K easily. If the car continues to hold up and god willing lasts me to 200K, I will be buying another one for when I have a family. So far zero complaints, will do follow up 2.5 and 5 year long term review. Great job Nissan! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great car gapari , 08/09/2014 22 of 24 people found this review helpful Simply put, the car does a lot of things well. The interior is as well designed and rich as any car out there in it's price range. The exterior, although showing it's age, still has a stylish and sporty masculine look about it. The care handles well, the suspension is firm but not too stiff, and the car accelerates well with plenty of power. I had leased a '12, just turned it in early, and now lease a '14. As I stated, it just does so many things well. Report Abuse