Used 1998 Nissan Maxima Sedan Consumer Reviews
Super comfortable!
I've had a lot of cars, and this was by far the most comfortable vehicle I've ever had. I was the third owner and at 136K miles, it was totaled after being t-boned but still drives great (wow!). I had a problem with my airbag light flashing, but didn't worry about it. Smoothest ride EVER - great for road trips, and fine in my old neighborhood with street dips. No little annoyances like in so many other vehicles. Keep up with maintenance, and you'll be so happy with this car. Highly recommend.
Wouldn't Trade Her For Anything!
I Love my car! I bought her in 2005 with 108k. I immediately fell in love with his car and still love driving her. My Maxima is loaded with all the options. I absolutely love the climate control and Bose Sound! The interior design is beautiful- not cheap looking like the newer Maximas are. I feel totally safe driving this car- not to mention the smooth and powerful ride she gives. I now have 184k on her and have only had to do some basic maintenance. I am so impressed with this car. This was such a great purchase. I plan on driving her til she dies (which I don't anticipate being anytime soon!) I average 21 city, 28 hwy, and around 31 on long distance trips
Old but strong
This car was purchased from my sister at 245k and it sat around for 6 months prior to that. In my mind I didn't expect to much out of it because of it was a foreign car (Chevy born and raised) but this car truly did surprise me. The handling was a little shifty but the power of the V6 held its own against a Mustang I must say. This is a solid, well built car with a great ride and excellent power. Even though it sad around for 6 months, once the cob webs were blown off, she shined like a diamond performance wise. The only problems I've faced is repair cost and what others have done to it.
Excellent Buy
I purchased this car from a deal who priced it incorrectly at $4,900 (in 05 w/138k), what a steal. This is my second Maxima initially owning a 95. I have been completely sold on Nissan quality. The steering/ride is a nice mix of European "feeling the road" with some American "comfort/ease of use." Repairs are more costly than domestics, if you ever have to do them. The longevity of the mechanicals, fit and finish certainly bring the cost of ownership below American brands and certainly German makes. If you are comparing to Camry and/or Accord- you gain a great deal more fun, but lose a bit at the pump- I have maintained 25 mpg hwy- and premium is recommend- but I do med- grade at times.
Pay Close Attention to this review
Bought mine from 1st owner with 180K miles for $1700. Replaced the struts within 3 months and have only put brakes and an $85 part that controls trans shifting since then ( now have 215K). This car and drivetrain is absolutely bulletproof! (just change the oil using synthetic oil). If trans starts shifting hard it IS NOT the trans going bad, but a cheap little part just behind the battery that ANYONE can replace themselves (talk to dealer as they keep them in stock since they fail frequently on the 3.0 24V engine). Rides a little stiff but handles like a vette with GOOD Tires on it... QUICK as he%$, and I don't even drive that fast....
