Used 2018 Nissan LEAF SL Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,200
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Combined MPG112
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,200
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)125/100 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG112
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,200
Torque236 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower147 hp @ 3282 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,200
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$36,200
Technology Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,200
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,200
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
electric power steeringyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,200
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,200
Cargo Netyes
Floor Mats and Cargo Area Matyes
Cargo Organizeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,200
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,200
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room41.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room51.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,200
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room50.0 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,200
Kick Platesyes
Premium Paint (2-Tone)yes
Premium Paintyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,200
Maximum cargo capacity30.0 cu.ft.
Length176.4 in.
Curb weight3508 lbs.
Gross weight4453 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height61.4 in.
EPA interior volume116.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload945 lbs.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width70.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,200
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver
  • White/Black
  • Pearl White
  • Scarlet Ember
  • Jade Frost
  • Gun Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Deep Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Light Grey, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,200
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P215/50R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,200
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,200
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100000 mi.
