Used 2017 Nissan Juke Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Great car, bad name
I bought this 2015 Nissan Juke SL as a replacement for my 2012 JUKE SL that was totaled in an accident (not of my making) on 2/15/2017. It has taken this long to find the close replacement car, and even though it doesn't have awd, as my 2012 JUKE SL did, in NC it is not as necessary as it was in CO at 8600 ft elevation. I think Nissan has made a big mistake in discontinuing this model car and that they just did a poor job of marketing it plus having named it badly. This car is so much fun to drive and has good acceleration with the turbo along with fantastic fuel economy. I always considered it to be "my porche 911" wanna be (poor girl's porche) and it never disappointed. I drove it from mountains of CO to mountains (albeit smaller mountains) of NC (~ 1500 miles) with my adult son, my Newfi (110lbs) and my terrier mix rescue plus car full of literal baggage) very comfortably. I love, love, love this car and have owned many cars, including BMW, AUDI, GMC, FORD (trucks and Mustang), FIAT (spider and sedan a million years ago, when it was Fiat), but none are as much fun and as economical to drive as my turbo Juke SL. They really needed to have called it something else - works for me because my last name is FUCHS, so it was Fuchs' JUKE or the FUCHS JUKE. But really, for the population at large, it was the wrong name for a car model.
Great!
I purchased a brand new Juke SV in 2015. It had lots of goodies that made it fun, however, 31 average miles to the gallon city, ability to be in 2WD, 4WD, and AWD, and really fun colors, made it even sweeter. I was recently in a rollover accident, and my poor baby gave her life for me. Safety is top notch.I walked away with only bumps and bruises! No problems with it ever at just under 40,000 miles. WHY did Nissan stop making it? Had you advertised it more, sales would have been better. It was quirky, fun, and different. Having a dickens of a time finding a replacement vehicle.
