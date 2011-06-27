Used 2013 Nissan Juke Hatchback Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
So much fun

cherokeegirl71, 05/13/2014
SL 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
32 of 33 people found this review helpful

I have liked the look of the Juke since I first saw it in 2011. Have had mine now for almost 2 months. I average 29.2 mpg in economy mode, which blows my jeep out the water. Sport mode is addictive. The ride is comfortable, I love all the bells and whistles. It handles well, responds to steering and foot pedals quickly. It is fun to drive, the reaction of a sports car with the safety of an SUV. There is not a lot of cargo room, but enough for a trip to the grocery store. Drop the seats down and lots of room.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value


Fun with Compromises

phranc68, 07/07/2014
SL 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
17 of 18 people found this review helpful

I love my Juke. I was looking for a unique, sporty, AWD for my new car and found all that and more in my new Juke. We already have a minivan, so the small spaces of the Juke are not an issue. Fun, responsive, eye catching. Most of the controls are intuitive and the "manual" CVT option actually works pretty well, giving the driver real control over the power. It has been a reliable, fun and enjoyable car.

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value


Peppy and Fun

Rich Arthur, 05/01/2016
SL 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Love my Juke for its pep and maneuverability. The turbo has great pick up and the traction is great for a small car in the snow. If I had to improve on anything it would be the lack of s center console for storage and the climate control. Always too hot or cold and the defroster is not the greatest. Overall, it's a fun ride!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value


Excellent value for your buck

distinct, 07/08/2013
17 of 28 people found this review helpful

The design got my attention right at the first time. specs are impressive real value for a sporty yet powerful small suv/crossover. i liked it in all ways. great new look, great horsepower, great gas mileage and low price what else can i bargain. Power always matters in a city environment when you are trying to merge into the road after getting out of a supermarket/mall , while hesitating at a color changing signal light :). Not every one like its looks but i feel being unique is always something which matters.



Love the 2013 Nissan Juke!

ldkoebe, 04/26/2017
SL 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

We have only owned the vehicle for a month, but so far I like it better than the brand new Ford we purchased. Nissan definitely knows how to build a solid vehicle. Other than rear wheel well road noise, it is hands down a much better vehicle than the Escape. I purchased the Juke for my daughters first car. If it works as well as it has been even with high miles on it, I will be getting rid of the Ford and purchasing another Juke.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Research Similar Vehicles