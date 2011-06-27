Used 2013 Nissan Juke Hatchback Consumer Reviews

So much fun cherokeegirl71 , 05/13/2014 SL 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 32 of 33 people found this review helpful I have liked the look of the Juke since I first saw it in 2011. Have had mine now for almost 2 months. I average 29.2 mpg in economy mode, which blows my jeep out the water. Sport mode is addictive. The ride is comfortable, I love all the bells and whistles. It handles well, responds to steering and foot pedals quickly. It is fun to drive, the reaction of a sports car with the safety of an SUV. There is not a lot of cargo room, but enough for a trip to the grocery store. Drop the seats down and lots of room. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fun with Compromises phranc68 , 07/07/2014 SL 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 17 of 18 people found this review helpful I love my Juke. I was looking for a unique, sporty, AWD for my new car and found all that and more in my new Juke. We already have a minivan, so the small spaces of the Juke are not an issue. Fun, responsive, eye catching. Most of the controls are intuitive and the "manual" CVT option actually works pretty well, giving the driver real control over the power. It has been a reliable, fun and enjoyable car.

Peppy and Fun Rich Arthur , 05/01/2016 SL 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Love my Juke for its pep and maneuverability. The turbo has great pick up and the traction is great for a small car in the snow. If I had to improve on anything it would be the lack of s center console for storage and the climate control. Always too hot or cold and the defroster is not the greatest. Overall, it's a fun ride!

Excellent value for your buck distinct , 07/08/2013 17 of 28 people found this review helpful The design got my attention right at the first time. specs are impressive real value for a sporty yet powerful small suv/crossover. i liked it in all ways. great new look, great horsepower, great gas mileage and low price what else can i bargain. Power always matters in a city environment when you are trying to merge into the road after getting out of a supermarket/mall , while hesitating at a color changing signal light :). Not every one like its looks but i feel being unique is always something which matters.