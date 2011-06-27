Used 2012 Nissan Juke Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Awesome mixie1 , 02/19/2013 32 of 33 people found this review helpful I don't know why all the negative comments about MPG. If you put a lot of miles on a vehicle, use ECO. This car is zippy enough without having the turbo on all the time. I am getting 28 mpg combined highway and city. Can't complain about that. I love everything about this car. Report Abuse

Fun little utility car with great value ptmch , 11/24/2011 91 of 97 people found this review helpful Test drive one, and you will fall in love with it's driving performance. With SL trim, it's a great value. Regarding MPG, with one week of ownership, what I found out is the following. If the car is driven as a small turbo punchy nimble car meant to be driven, my commute (60% HWY, 40% Local) gives about 22~23 MPG. But if I drive like my mother is sitting next to me, I was able to get 33~34 MPG on the same route. It's all up to YOU the driver how you balance MPG and performance; much more so than other cars that I had driven before. Report Abuse

Turbo concerns AE , 06/25/2016 S 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 27 of 28 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2012 Nissan Juke new and have loved the look, feel and reliability of this vehicle until a few days ago. I have taken care of the vehicle and have lower than average miles on it. The warrant only covers 3 years and the turbo assembly now needs to be replaced. This part should last the life the vehicle, not simply until after the warranty expires. I was told that the turbo assembles are back ordered because it is a common problem with Jukes, which makes me question the quality of workmanship on this vehicle. If I will need to replace the turbo assembly every 4 years at $2,200-$2,500, this vehicle will have to go! I would not recommend purchasing one unless you have that kind of money at your fingertips every 4 years and don't mind parting with it. Reliability is a big concern for me. I purchased a new car so I wouldn't have to be concerned about costly repair bills or that my vehicle will shut down on me while driving causing a safety issue. Apparently, I chose the wrong make and model. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

2012 Juke airbag failure todd_r , 03/12/2015 SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 37 of 39 people found this review helpful This Juke was bought new. The juke is fun, unique shaped. I like the Juke overall. It is speedy when needed, etc. The original sticker and ads say 37mpg in big numbers and words. No matter if is in eco or turbo mode(default setting), the MPG is 25 on the highway(70 degrees outside and no ac on, no rain, all highway no traffic lights), and 20 in the city. Read the fine print on the window sticker of all Nissans. The fine print says 21. The car has 19,000 and requires new tires. Most tires last 40k Well, as far as factory support, I took it in for a factory recall. The timing chain is to be replaced. This requires an oil drain and refill the oil. This an oil change without a new oil filter. No free filter included. 3/13/17 addition: A different car ran a stop sign across 6 lanes of traffic, directly in front of the Juke, while the Juke was going 40mph. No airbag deployed. Nissan says if the seat belt works( as stated in the owner's manual), then the air bag may or may not deploy. Everybody but Nissan thinks it should have deployed. Ripped muscles, whiplash, severe concussion. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse