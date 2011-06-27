Used 2012 Nissan Juke Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Awesome
I don't know why all the negative comments about MPG. If you put a lot of miles on a vehicle, use ECO. This car is zippy enough without having the turbo on all the time. I am getting 28 mpg combined highway and city. Can't complain about that. I love everything about this car.
Fun little utility car with great value
Test drive one, and you will fall in love with it's driving performance. With SL trim, it's a great value. Regarding MPG, with one week of ownership, what I found out is the following. If the car is driven as a small turbo punchy nimble car meant to be driven, my commute (60% HWY, 40% Local) gives about 22~23 MPG. But if I drive like my mother is sitting next to me, I was able to get 33~34 MPG on the same route. It's all up to YOU the driver how you balance MPG and performance; much more so than other cars that I had driven before.
Turbo concerns
I purchased my 2012 Nissan Juke new and have loved the look, feel and reliability of this vehicle until a few days ago. I have taken care of the vehicle and have lower than average miles on it. The warrant only covers 3 years and the turbo assembly now needs to be replaced. This part should last the life the vehicle, not simply until after the warranty expires. I was told that the turbo assembles are back ordered because it is a common problem with Jukes, which makes me question the quality of workmanship on this vehicle. If I will need to replace the turbo assembly every 4 years at $2,200-$2,500, this vehicle will have to go! I would not recommend purchasing one unless you have that kind of money at your fingertips every 4 years and don't mind parting with it. Reliability is a big concern for me. I purchased a new car so I wouldn't have to be concerned about costly repair bills or that my vehicle will shut down on me while driving causing a safety issue. Apparently, I chose the wrong make and model.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
2012 Juke airbag failure
This Juke was bought new. The juke is fun, unique shaped. I like the Juke overall. It is speedy when needed, etc. The original sticker and ads say 37mpg in big numbers and words. No matter if is in eco or turbo mode(default setting), the MPG is 25 on the highway(70 degrees outside and no ac on, no rain, all highway no traffic lights), and 20 in the city. Read the fine print on the window sticker of all Nissans. The fine print says 21. The car has 19,000 and requires new tires. Most tires last 40k Well, as far as factory support, I took it in for a factory recall. The timing chain is to be replaced. This requires an oil drain and refill the oil. This an oil change without a new oil filter. No free filter included. 3/13/17 addition: A different car ran a stop sign across 6 lanes of traffic, directly in front of the Juke, while the Juke was going 40mph. No airbag deployed. Nissan says if the seat belt works( as stated in the owner's manual), then the air bag may or may not deploy. Everybody but Nissan thinks it should have deployed. Ripped muscles, whiplash, severe concussion.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Luve our new Juke
Don't think the Juke is for everyone but for us it was the right car. Just my wife and I now so did not need a lot of room and wanted a fun car. Not a week goes by that someone does not approach us and ask about the car. I think it handles great and lot of options. For the price don't think you can beat it.
Sponsored cars related to the Juke
Related Used 2012 Nissan Juke Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner