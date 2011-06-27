Used 2010 Nissan GT-R Coupe Consumer Reviews

true excitement LMSTENT , 12/28/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This car has been a thrill to own! When it first came out, I agree the stats were impressive but based upon pictures alone, I thought it looked horrible...then I saw one in person. Wow, was I wrong with my intial thoughts. The look is aggressive with its wide stance and multiple angles...pictures definitely don't do it justice. I had to purchase it before driving it, but am exceptionally happy with the performance. All the positive reviews can be trusted. The GTR moves out like nothing I have driven before (coming out of a audi RS4). Its acceleration and cornering ability are amazing for such a large heavy car. The significantly rear-biased all wheel drive add a level of fun over my Audi. Report Abuse

Wow Tom , 06/13/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Owned it for a month so far and the performance is nothing short of astonishing. First, it is VERY easy to drive. Torque range is great. You can mash the throttle at 70mph and still get shoved in your seat. Lateral movement is video game like, I've often wondered how the car took the turn at THAT speed and I'm still alive. I can't find it's breaking limit! Comfort setting is nice but it still is a sports car. Had an M6 before this and this blows it out of the water by and far. Best of all, it's 5k less!

Ferarri Beater Driver2755 , 07/29/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Just returned from a Ferrari Owner's club drive. None of the over 40 cars represented, including a Lambo Murci could touch the GTRs acceleration. The only problem is the factory installed governor which limits the top end to 155. Working to fix this problem. This car is fantastic and I have owned many exotic cars.

Godzilla! What you heard is true! AK , 05/13/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car simply blows me away! I have been driving 2003 M5 until now. The GTR is quite comfortable to drive as a daily commute and it is a blast to go to work. I do not agree with the Edmund's review regarding the suspension. It is very tight but it is comfortable enough for daily use. I have not driven a car that handles this well. The car is surprisingly quiet enough to hols a conversation even at high speed. All of the electronics are state of the art. Compared to the German made cars, you can appreciate how meticulously the Nissan engineers put this car together. This car should be considered seriously if you are interested in purchasing a true sports car.