2019 Nissan Frontier King Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 Frontier
4.5
8 reviews
12

Rock solid

Old Florida Cracker, 05/27/2019
SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
19 of 20 people found this review helpful

I have a 2011 Frontier. Every thing they say here is pretty much true. It is a little old fashioned, not the most comfortable vehicle I have ever owned but one thing stand out for me. I have 125,000 miles on mine, and I have yet to spend a dime on a repair. Usual maintenance items like oil changes, new brakes at about 100,000k, wipers 2 new batteries and nothing more. When I think back on my other trucks, which needed transmissions, air conditioners, timing belts, etc, there is no comparison. Other than a tight fit for my 3 German Shepherds in the back seat, it hauls everything I need and pulls a light trailer with ease, even if the gas mileage drops a bit. I will happily trade years of reliable, trouble free service for any high tech gadgetry any day. I love driving my truck now as when I bought it 8 1/2 years ago. This is my update: My Frontier continues to deliver. Did start running a little rough, had to replace the spark plug wires and plugs. I consider that routine maintenance, so as for as I am concerned, still not a single issue.

Living a Dream

Bud, 05/03/2019
S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M)
16 of 17 people found this review helpful

Only knocks I could find in reviews of this vehicle when purchased was lack of techy stuff and gas mileage not so good. Here is a more accurate review. Gas mileage is much better than anything I have ever owned (Chevy, Ford, Dodge) at 23 average . I am extremely pleased with the performance for a 4 banger. Plenty of get up and plenty of power for what I needed. This is a tow vehicle for our motorhome and seems to be exactly what we needed. The comfort while driving is great with plenty of room for a guy over 6 foot. Really easy to access everything within the cab and Body lines are fantastic! Our dealership was AWESOME!! BZ out to Benton Nissan of Bessemer!

2019 Nissan frontier

L. Day, 10/29/2019
SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Just got it but seems to a great little truck ,lots of power and easy to drive.

Family General

Paul S, 11/15/2019
S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Great truck for use by anyone needing to move furniture and belongings anywhere in nation. Cab is more comfortable than the critics say, Jump seats in back of driver and passenger are perfect for children or small people, rearview camera a great plus. Inexpensive to maintain, but milage is typical of most pick-ups (approx 19.5 mpg, with 5 speed manual, city and interstate driving). The four cylinder engine is great for my use, but substantially underpowered for towing anything larger than lawn mowing equipment.

The old new 2019 Nissan Frontier

Escape from Zombie Island, 03/27/2020
SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I had a Nissan Pickup back in the early 90's. I also appreciate the simplicity of this 2019 model. I smiled when I flipped down the night setting on the mirror. My lexus has an auto dimming mirror that I can't tell that it's doing anything. This truck is a value proposition and even more so since they're changing the drive train for 2020. All the old simple trucks & cars are going for big money at the auctions. This is a rare new truck that's build old school. Only have 100 miles on mine. The difference between the one back in the 90's is this one has a '1' vin number and that one had a J. I prefer a J, but was willing to compromise for the steal of a century. lolz

