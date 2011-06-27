2019 Nissan Frontier King Cab Consumer Reviews
Rock solid
I have a 2011 Frontier. Every thing they say here is pretty much true. It is a little old fashioned, not the most comfortable vehicle I have ever owned but one thing stand out for me. I have 125,000 miles on mine, and I have yet to spend a dime on a repair. Usual maintenance items like oil changes, new brakes at about 100,000k, wipers 2 new batteries and nothing more. When I think back on my other trucks, which needed transmissions, air conditioners, timing belts, etc, there is no comparison. Other than a tight fit for my 3 German Shepherds in the back seat, it hauls everything I need and pulls a light trailer with ease, even if the gas mileage drops a bit. I will happily trade years of reliable, trouble free service for any high tech gadgetry any day. I love driving my truck now as when I bought it 8 1/2 years ago. This is my update: My Frontier continues to deliver. Did start running a little rough, had to replace the spark plug wires and plugs. I consider that routine maintenance, so as for as I am concerned, still not a single issue.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Living a Dream
Only knocks I could find in reviews of this vehicle when purchased was lack of techy stuff and gas mileage not so good. Here is a more accurate review. Gas mileage is much better than anything I have ever owned (Chevy, Ford, Dodge) at 23 average . I am extremely pleased with the performance for a 4 banger. Plenty of get up and plenty of power for what I needed. This is a tow vehicle for our motorhome and seems to be exactly what we needed. The comfort while driving is great with plenty of room for a guy over 6 foot. Really easy to access everything within the cab and Body lines are fantastic! Our dealership was AWESOME!! BZ out to Benton Nissan of Bessemer!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2019 Nissan frontier
Just got it but seems to a great little truck ,lots of power and easy to drive.
Family General
Great truck for use by anyone needing to move furniture and belongings anywhere in nation. Cab is more comfortable than the critics say, Jump seats in back of driver and passenger are perfect for children or small people, rearview camera a great plus. Inexpensive to maintain, but milage is typical of most pick-ups (approx 19.5 mpg, with 5 speed manual, city and interstate driving). The four cylinder engine is great for my use, but substantially underpowered for towing anything larger than lawn mowing equipment.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The old new 2019 Nissan Frontier
I had a Nissan Pickup back in the early 90's. I also appreciate the simplicity of this 2019 model. I smiled when I flipped down the night setting on the mirror. My lexus has an auto dimming mirror that I can't tell that it's doing anything. This truck is a value proposition and even more so since they're changing the drive train for 2020. All the old simple trucks & cars are going for big money at the auctions. This is a rare new truck that's build old school. Only have 100 miles on mine. The difference between the one back in the 90's is this one has a '1' vin number and that one had a J. I prefer a J, but was willing to compromise for the steal of a century. lolz
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Frontier
Related 2019 Nissan Frontier King Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020