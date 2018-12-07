2019 Nissan Frontier King Cab
Which Frontier does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- The Pro-4X model is a capable off-roader
- Available with automatic or manual transmission
- Doesn't steer or handle with confidence on pavement
- Fuel economy lags far behind rivals' mpg
- Uncomfortable crew-cab rear seats have tight legroom
- Interior materials look and feel cheap
- Larger 7-inch touchscreen display added to S and SV trims
- Part of the second Frontier generation introduced for 2005
Overall rating6.8 / 10
If ever a company subscribed to the product theory that "if it ain't broke, don't fix it," it's Nissan and its 2019 Frontier. This truck hasn't changed in three presidential administrations, not even in the face of renewed competition from rivals such as the Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon and Honda Ridgeline. The Frontier lopes along with mechanicals that are more than a decade old. Inside, it's about as utilitarian as you can get, and modern tech is nowhere to be found.
Changes for 2019 are predictably minimal. The base and next-up trim levels get a larger touchscreen display, and the slick Midnight Edition style package returns for another year. But in just about every other area, the 2019 Nissan Frontier is outdated. The interior, though durable, has a low-buck look and feel. The cabin allows in plenty of noise. The Frontier's engines burn fuel with the abandon of a failed missile test, and technology and advanced safety features are few and far between.
Yet, the Frontier still appeals. It offers a surprisingly comfortable ride, a bed with all manner of useful cleats and tie-downs, and legitimate off-road fun and capability when equipped in the Pro-4X trim. It's also relatively affordable compared to its newer rivals. If you have modest requirements for modern creature comforts in a pickup, the Frontier is still a good deal.
But if you like this kind of no-frills pickup, act soon. A redesigned Frontier is due for 2020 (for real this time, really). And while it's likely to remain a good midsize pickup value, the Frontier will face its stiffest competition yet when a new Jeep Wrangler pickup arrives along with the reintroduced Ford Ranger. The 2019 Frontier could be a good pick for truck shoppers seeking simple utility and fun. But for a more modern take on a midsize pickup, you'll want to look elsewhere.
Nissan Frontier models
The 2019 Nissan Frontier is a midsize truck offered in two body styles (extended cab or four-door crew cab) and with 5-foot and 6.1-foot bed lengths. Two engines are available: a 2.5-liter four-cylinder (152 horsepower, 171 pound-feet of torque) or a 4.0-liter six-cylinder (261-hp, 281 lb-ft). Both can pair to either a manual transmission (five speeds for the four-cylinder or six for the V6) or a five-speed automatic transmission.
There are five trim levels: the base model S; the SV with an upgraded interior; the Desert Runner, which pairs off-road-oriented features with two-wheel drive; the four-wheel-drive-only Pro-4X; and the top-tier SL, which is the best-optioned overall.
The base S trim starts with two-wheel drive, an extended cab, a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and a five-speed manual transmission. Standard features include 15-inch steel wheels, rear privacy glass, cloth front bucket seats, air conditioning, cruise control, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, a 7-inch central display, steering wheel audio controls, Siri Eyes Free voice command, and a four- or six-speaker sound system with a CD player, USB input and an auxiliary audio jack.
An optional Work Truck package adds a spray-in bedliner, bed rail caps, splash guards and rubber floor mats.
The SV builds on the above features with 16-inch alloy wheels, power accessories (windows, door locks), sliding rear window and satellite radio. Options include a sunroof on the crew cab and a Value Truck package that adds foglights, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a sliding bed extender, a spray-in bedliner, adjustable cargo tie-downs, a Class IV trailer hitch, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and two extra speakers on extended cabs.
The SV crew cab is also available with the Midnight Edition package, which adds blacked-out 18-inch wheels, side steps, body-colored bumpers and side mirror housings.
The Desert Runner is a rear-wheel-drive V6 only. Available in either cab configuration, it builds on the base SV equipment list with special styling details, foglights, high-performance shock absorbers and off-road tires. The SV Value package equipment isn't available with this trim.
For serious off-roaders, there's the four-wheel-drive-only Pro-4X. It features knobby off-road tires, specially tuned shocks, a locking rear differential and skid plates. Oddly, it comes with a smaller 5.8-inch touchscreen, though this unit does have navigation. The Pro-4X also comes with everything in the SV Value Truck package except the trailer hitch and bed extender, which are optional. Crew cabs also get a 10-speaker Rockford Fosgate audio system.
The Pro-4X Luxury package, only available on automatic-equipped crew cabs, adds a sunroof, a roof rack with crossbars, heated mirrors, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats and a rear-seat center armrest.
The top-level SL is only available as a crew cab with the automatic transmission. It loses the Pro-4X's off-road-oriented equipment but retains most of the items in the Pro-4X Luxury package, including a sunroof. Additional standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels and side steps that ease access to the cab. The trailer hitch and bed extender remain optional on the Frontier SL.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.8 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|6.0
Driving7.0
Comfort7.0
Interior7.0
Utility7.0
Technology6.0
Sponsored cars related to the Frontier
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Nissan Frontier.
Trending topics in reviews
- value
- engine
- towing
- climate control
- spaciousness
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- maintenance & parts
- fuel efficiency
- transmission
- appearance
- interior
- safety
- oil
- driving experience
- brakes
- wheels & tires
- comfort
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have a 2011 Frontier. Every thing they say here is pretty much true. It is a little old fashioned, not the most comfortable vehicle I have ever owned but one thing stand out for me. I have 125,000 miles on mine, and I have yet to spend a dime on a repair. Usual maintenance items like oil changes, new brakes at about 100,000k, wipers 2 new batteries and nothing more. When I think back on my other trucks, which needed transmissions, air conditioners, timing belts, etc, there is no comparison. Other than a tight fit for my 3 German Shepherds in the back seat, it hauls everything I need and pulls a light trailer with ease, even if the gas mileage drops a bit. I will happily trade years of reliable, trouble free service for any high tech gadgetry any day. I love driving my truck now as when I bought it 8 1/2 years ago. This is my update: My Frontier continues to deliver. Did start running a little rough, had to replace the spark plug wires and plugs. I consider that routine maintenance, so as for as I am concerned, still not a single issue.
Only knocks I could find in reviews of this vehicle when purchased was lack of techy stuff and gas mileage not so good. Here is a more accurate review. Gas mileage is much better than anything I have ever owned (Chevy, Ford, Dodge) at 23 average . I am extremely pleased with the performance for a 4 banger. Plenty of get up and plenty of power for what I needed. This is a tow vehicle for our motorhome and seems to be exactly what we needed. The comfort while driving is great with plenty of room for a guy over 6 foot. Really easy to access everything within the cab and Body lines are fantastic! Our dealership was AWESOME!! BZ out to Benton Nissan of Bessemer!
Just got it but seems to a great little truck ,lots of power and easy to drive.
Great truck for use by anyone needing to move furniture and belongings anywhere in nation. Cab is more comfortable than the critics say, Jump seats in back of driver and passenger are perfect for children or small people, rearview camera a great plus. Inexpensive to maintain, but milage is typical of most pick-ups (approx 19.5 mpg, with 5 speed manual, city and interstate driving). The four cylinder engine is great for my use, but substantially underpowered for towing anything larger than lawn mowing equipment.
Features & Specs
|S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB
2.5L 4cyl 5A
|MSRP
|$23,360
|MPG
|17 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|152 hp @ 5200 rpm
|SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB
4.0L 6cyl 5A
|MSRP
|$28,810
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|261 hp @ 5600 rpm
|S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB
2.5L 4cyl 5M
|MSRP
|$19,290
|MPG
|19 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Horsepower
|152 hp @ 5200 rpm
|SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB
4.0L 6cyl 5A
|MSRP
|$25,920
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|261 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Frontier safety features:
- NissanConnect Audio Interface
- Upgraded emergency services such as automatic collision notification, stolen-vehicle locator and remote alarm notification are available.
- Zone Body Construction
- Front and rear crumple zones, Nissan says, can further reduce the chance of injury in a collision.
- Airbags With Rollover Sensors
- Roof-mounted supplemental curtain side-impact airbags with rollover sensors can protect the heads of outboard occupants in the front and rear.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|21.2%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Acceptable
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Nissan Frontier vs. the competition
Nissan Frontier vs. Toyota Tacoma
The Tacoma is the undisputed and longest-reigning king of the class. Its TRD off-road editions are among the most capable dirt scramblers made today. The Frontier has some appeal as a basic work truck, but the Tacoma looks like it belongs to this decade. Tacoma resale value is also tops.
Nissan Frontier vs. Ford Ranger
The all-new Ford Ranger revives a classic nameplate with a handsome and rugged new exterior design, a long list of options, and a host of modern safety features and driver aids. We haven't driven it yet, but on paper it matches or exceeds the Frontier in most areas. It offers just one engine, a turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 270 horsepower — more than the Frontier's V6 and likely more fuel-efficient, too.
Nissan Frontier vs. Honda Ridgeline
The Ridgeline has carved out a niche for itself by being something of an "anti-truck." Sure, it looks like most midsize pickups, maybe a little sleeker. But the Honda excels at being a lifestyle truck. It rides as comfortably as a crossover SUV. And it has a roomy cabin, flexible seating and a handy locking storage well in the cargo bed. It doesn't offer the Frontier's utility or off-road chops, but it might be the right solution for buyers looking for a pickup alternative.
FAQ
Is the Nissan Frontier a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Nissan Frontier?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Nissan Frontier:
- Larger 7-inch touchscreen display added to S and SV trims
- Part of the second Frontier generation introduced for 2005
Is the Nissan Frontier reliable?
Is the 2019 Nissan Frontier a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Nissan Frontier?
The least-expensive 2019 Nissan Frontier is the 2019 Nissan Frontier S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $19,290.
Other versions include:
- S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) which starts at $23,360
- SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $28,810
- S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $19,290
- SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $25,920
- SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) which starts at $25,210
- PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $33,730
- Desert Runner 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $26,600
- SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $24,160
What are the different models of Nissan Frontier?
More about the 2019 Nissan Frontier
2019 Nissan Frontier King Cab Overview
The 2019 Nissan Frontier King Cab is offered in the following styles: S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A), SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M), SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A), PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Desert Runner 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), and SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M).
What do people think of the 2019 Nissan Frontier King Cab?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Nissan Frontier King Cab and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Frontier King Cab 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Frontier King Cab.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Nissan Frontier King Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Frontier King Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including S, SV, PRO-4X, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Nissan Frontier King Cab here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Nissan Frontier King Cab?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Nissan Frontier King Cabs are available in my area?
2019 Nissan Frontier King Cab Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Nissan Frontier King Cab.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Frontier King Cab for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Nissan Frontier King Cab Frontier King Cab you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Nissan Frontier for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $8,569.
Find a new Nissan for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $14,816.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Nissan Frontier King Cab and all available trim types: S, SV, PRO-4X, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Nissan Frontier King Cab include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Nissan Frontier King Cab?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Nissan lease specials
Related 2019 Nissan Frontier King Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volvo XC90 2018
- Used Subaru Forester 2015
- Used Toyota RAV4 2016
- Used Ford Fusion 2012
- Used Ford F-150 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2017
- Used Ford Escape 2015
- Used Nissan Frontier 2018
- Used Honda Odyssey 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Lexus LS 500
- McLaren 600LT 2019
- Ford Fusion Hybrid 2019
- 2021 Dodge Charger News
- McLaren 570S 2020
- 2019 Mazda 6
- 2019 Toyota Yaris
- Hyundai Accent 2019
- 2019 GMC Terrain
- 2020 Ford Transit Connect
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Kicks
- 2020 Rogue Sport
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Nissan Versa Note
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Nissan Armada
- 2019 Nissan Rogue
- 2019 Rogue Sport
- 2019 Nissan 370Z
Research Similar Vehicles
- Chevrolet Colorado 2020
- 2019 F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Sierra 1500
- 2019 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2020 Canyon
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2020
- Nissan Frontier 2019
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- 2020 Ram 2500