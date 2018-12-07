  1. Home
Nissan Frontier SV Extended Cab Pickup Exterior Shown
6.8/10 Expert Rating #6 Midsize truck
(42)

MSRP Range: $19,290 - $33,730

MSRP$19,290
Dealer Price

Which Frontier does Edmunds recommend?

The Frontier's appeal spans from work truck to dirt jumper, so the best Frontier for you depends on your plans. Of the Frontier's five trim levels, we think the Pro-4X is the best all-arounder. A strong V6 peels off loads of low-end torque and its off-road worthiness is nearly equal that of its rivals.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Pros
  • The Pro-4X model is a capable off-roader
  • Available with automatic or manual transmission
Cons
  • Doesn't steer or handle with confidence on pavement
  • Fuel economy lags far behind rivals' mpg
  • Uncomfortable crew-cab rear seats have tight legroom
  • Interior materials look and feel cheap
What's new
  • Larger 7-inch touchscreen display added to S and SV trims
  • Part of the second Frontier generation introduced for 2005

Overall rating

6.8 / 10

If ever a company subscribed to the product theory that "if it ain't broke, don't fix it," it's Nissan and its 2019 Frontier. This truck hasn't changed in three presidential administrations, not even in the face of renewed competition from rivals such as the Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon and Honda Ridgeline. The Frontier lopes along with mechanicals that are more than a decade old. Inside, it's about as utilitarian as you can get, and modern tech is nowhere to be found.

Changes for 2019 are predictably minimal. The base and next-up trim levels get a larger touchscreen display, and the slick Midnight Edition style package returns for another year. But in just about every other area, the 2019 Nissan Frontier is outdated. The interior, though durable, has a low-buck look and feel. The cabin allows in plenty of noise. The Frontier's engines burn fuel with the abandon of a failed missile test, and technology and advanced safety features are few and far between.

Yet, the Frontier still appeals. It offers a surprisingly comfortable ride, a bed with all manner of useful cleats and tie-downs, and legitimate off-road fun and capability when equipped in the Pro-4X trim. It's also relatively affordable compared to its newer rivals. If you have modest requirements for modern creature comforts in a pickup, the Frontier is still a good deal.

But if you like this kind of no-frills pickup, act soon. A redesigned Frontier is due for 2020 (for real this time, really). And while it's likely to remain a good midsize pickup value, the Frontier will face its stiffest competition yet when a new Jeep Wrangler pickup arrives along with the reintroduced Ford Ranger. The 2019 Frontier could be a good pick for truck shoppers seeking simple utility and fun. But for a more modern take on a midsize pickup, you'll want to look elsewhere.

Nissan Frontier models

The 2019 Nissan Frontier is a midsize truck offered in two body styles (extended cab or four-door crew cab) and with 5-foot and 6.1-foot bed lengths. Two engines are available: a 2.5-liter four-cylinder (152 horsepower, 171 pound-feet of torque) or a 4.0-liter six-cylinder (261-hp, 281 lb-ft). Both can pair to either a manual transmission (five speeds for the four-cylinder or six for the V6) or a five-speed automatic transmission.

There are five trim levels: the base model S; the SV with an upgraded interior; the Desert Runner, which pairs off-road-oriented features with two-wheel drive; the four-wheel-drive-only Pro-4X; and the top-tier SL, which is the best-optioned overall.

The base S trim starts with two-wheel drive, an extended cab, a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and a five-speed manual transmission. Standard features include 15-inch steel wheels, rear privacy glass, cloth front bucket seats, air conditioning, cruise control, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, a 7-inch central display, steering wheel audio controls, Siri Eyes Free voice command, and a four- or six-speaker sound system with a CD player, USB input and an auxiliary audio jack.

An optional Work Truck package adds a spray-in bedliner, bed rail caps, splash guards and rubber floor mats.

The SV builds on the above features with 16-inch alloy wheels, power accessories (windows, door locks), sliding rear window and satellite radio. Options include a sunroof on the crew cab and a Value Truck package that adds foglights, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a sliding bed extender, a spray-in bedliner, adjustable cargo tie-downs, a Class IV trailer hitch, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and two extra speakers on extended cabs.

The SV crew cab is also available with the Midnight Edition package, which adds blacked-out 18-inch wheels, side steps, body-colored bumpers and side mirror housings.

The Desert Runner is a rear-wheel-drive V6 only. Available in either cab configuration, it builds on the base SV equipment list with special styling details, foglights, high-performance shock absorbers and off-road tires. The SV Value package equipment isn't available with this trim.

For serious off-roaders, there's the four-wheel-drive-only Pro-4X. It features knobby off-road tires, specially tuned shocks, a locking rear differential and skid plates. Oddly, it comes with a smaller 5.8-inch touchscreen, though this unit does have navigation. The Pro-4X also comes with everything in the SV Value Truck package except the trailer hitch and bed extender, which are optional. Crew cabs also get a 10-speaker Rockford Fosgate audio system.

The Pro-4X Luxury package, only available on automatic-equipped crew cabs, adds a sunroof, a roof rack with crossbars, heated mirrors, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats and a rear-seat center armrest.

The top-level SL is only available as a crew cab with the automatic transmission. It loses the Pro-4X's off-road-oriented equipment but retains most of the items in the Pro-4X Luxury package, including a sunroof. Additional standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels and side steps that ease access to the cab. The trailer hitch and bed extender remain optional on the Frontier SL.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Nissan Frontier SV Crew Cab (4.0L V6 | 5-speed automatic | 4WD).

EdmundsScorecard

Overall6.8 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort7.0
Interior7.0
Utility7.0
Technology6.0

Driving

7.0
The Frontier's on-road manners aren't that impressive, but it's fun and playful, especially in the dirt. The steering is a little sloppy and the use of the brakes requires some early planning, but the truck's compact size helps make its movements predictable. Engine torque and response are better than in rivals.

Acceleration

7.5
The Frontier's 261 horsepower is lowest in class, but the stout 281 lb-ft of torque makes up for it. The 4.0-liter V6 engine feels very responsive and fun, and it generates power with minimal pedal effort. In our testing, the Frontier posted a 0-60 mph time of 8 seconds. That is slower than the segment leaders but adequately quick for a midsize pickup.

Braking

6.0
The brakes engage smoothly and slow the truck easily in everyday driving. But in panic-stop situations, the front end dives and the pedal goes soft. You'll want plenty of room to slow the Frontier from highway speeds. In our emergency brake test, the Frontier needed 135 to stop from 60 mph. That is a long distance by any measure, even for a pickup.

Steering

5.0
Compared to other midsize and full-size trucks, the Frontier's steering is loose and sloppy, with a lot of steering wheel free play. Accuracy is more an idea than a reality. But the truck is still easy to maneuver. You can adapt to the Frontier's wide margin of steering motion, but one shouldn't have to.

Handling

7.0
The Frontier is compact and stable when going around turns. It stays fairly controlled and, despite its height, doesn't feel too top-heavy. Steering that is both mushy and numb limits how much you'll want to push this truck on the road, but we suspect there's much fun to be had in the wide-open dirt.

Drivability

7.5
Its five-speed transmission seems ancient, but long gear ratios suit this engine well. The quick throttle response might be too quick for some drivers, but we prefer it to the sluggish pedal feel in Toyota and Chevy competitors. Quick power delivery also helps make the truck feel light and nimble in traffic.

Off-road

8.5
You get more off-road gear in the Pro-4X model, but our SV trim test truck is plenty capable in the rough. With 8.9 inches of ground clearance (slightly taller at the rear differential) and generous approach and departure angles, the Frontier is at home on the trails and in the mud.

Comfort

7.0
The Frontier won't win awards for cabin comfort, but it's no penalty box either. Long suspension travel helps absorb most road blemishes without shock and jar, but there's a good bit of ocean-boat float and a tolerable degree of wind noise. The seating is basic but comfortable.

Seat comfort

7.0
The relatively formless seats are standard work-truck fare, but they do the job. With a minimal range of adjustments, they're definitely not from Nissan's line of NASA-derived Zero Gravity seats. The rear seatbacks are pretty straight and not suited for long rides.

Ride comfort

7.5
The Frontier's ride is surprisingly supple for a pickup. Knobby tires create some consistent bump, and the chassis has the cabin in a constant state of bobbing and weaving. But sharper potholes and other road impacts are nicely ironed out.

Noise & vibration

7.0
You'll hear the dull hum from knobby tires as well as plenty of wind noise when the wind rushes over the windshield and roof. But the cabin feels surprisingly tight with no excessive rattling or vibrations coming through the cowl or panels. It's about what you'd expect from a midsize pickup but noisier than its newer rivals.

Climate control

7.5
Like most of the truck, it's just the basics here, with three knobs and a handful of vent select buttons. The dual-zone automatic control and heated seats on this trim give the truck some modernity, but old-school LCD temp readouts remind you of the interior's age. But it's effective, and the system heats and cools the cabin quickly enough.

Interior

7.0
The interior layout is easy to navigate thanks to the physical controls. No touchscreen menu-diving here. Wide-opening doors and well-placed hand- and footholds make it easy to get in and out. Rear legroom is lacking, so passengers won't want to ride back there too long.

Ease of use

8.0
Beyond the climate and audio controls, there's not much to fuss over. A row of buttons fore of the gear selector includes traction control, seat heating and a cargo bed light. A simple knob engages and selects 4WD modes (low, high, 2WD). Controls are clearly marked, and you won't need to crack the manual.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
The doors open wide — nearly 90 degrees — which not only makes cargo loading easy, but it also allows plenty of space for passengers getting in and out. The Frontier does ride a little high, but grab handles, narrow doorsills and, in the case of our test truck, side steps make it easy to hop in and out of the cabin.

Driving position

7.0
The seat height is fixed, and there's a minimum of seat adjustment. But we didn't have any trouble finding a comfortable position. The Frontier provides good visibility, comfort, and a feeling of confidence and control.

Roominess

7.0
The cabin is roomy, at least up front. There's suitable elbow room between front passengers and door panels. In back, the seatbacks are set upright, and the front seats have a noticeable rearward rake even when set at a neutral position. That results in less legroom than average. Six-foot-tall people will be cozy.

Visibility

6.0
There's decent visibility to the side and rear sides since cabin pillars aren't too wide to intrude on the view. The rear-seat headrests are a different story: They're ginormous and ugly and they interfere with the view out the back, even with a good expanse of rear glass.

Quality

7.5
Despite an aging interior, the Frontier remains solid and well-built. Its robust frame and suspension and plastic interior encourage heavy use and enjoyment. While we're sure shakes and rattles come with time — though we didn't experience any — it's easy not to be precious with the Frontier.

Utility

7.0
The Frontier's short bed is a compromise. It's too short for big cargo jobs but it's small enough to increase maneuverability. Bed rails and tie-downs enhance versatility. The flexible rear seating makes for more cargo space in the cabin, but you won't find a lot of room for personal items. It trails the competition in terms of rated payload and towing capacity.

Small-item storage

7.0
Small-item storage is limited to the center console, a molded bottle holder and door pocket in each door, and a small shelf fore of the shifter suited to a phone or small device. Molded storage area under the rear seats is useful for storing tools, straps and other accoutrements of work-truck or off-road utility.

Cargo space

7.5
There's not a lot of cargo space in the rear cab, but the seat cushions flip up to create an open floor. A molded cubby box under the seats offers room for small items, but it also compromises floor space and hinders loading long, flat items.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
LATCH anchors are easy to access just below the surface of rear seat cushions. Top tether anchors are attached to the rear back cab wall. Tight backseat space and straight seatbacks may prevent larger rear-facing seats from a good fit without first sliding the front seat far forward.

Towing

6.0
The Frontier's towing capacity ranges from around 6,100 pounds to 6,500 pounds, depending on trim, transmission, drivetrain and bed length. These are the lowest tow ratings in the class — except for the Ridgeline. The new Ranger can tow 7,500 pounds, and the Jeep Gladiator can pull 7,650.

Hauling

6.0
Integrated bed side rails and movable tie-down cleats make a handy way to secure cargo, especially for outdoor gear such as dirt bikes. Payload varies by configuration, but even the most capable version, the 4x2 extended-cab model, trails all similar competition. Our test truck's crew cab 4x4 configuration is the most popular, and it easily has the lowest rating in the segment at just 1,039 pounds.

Technology

6.0
The Frontier's tech is about as old-school as it gets, with only minimal concession to modern needs. The stereo system is good, the voice controls are basic, and smartphone integration rudimentary. A lack of driver aids probably won't bother many truck buyers, but these features are still conspicuous by their absence.

Audio & navigation

7.0
The Frontier's audio system is basic but sounds surprisingly good. Clarity, definition and accuracy at high volume are good — even the bass is fairly punchy. Our SV test model didn't include navigation, but it's available on upper trim levels.

Smartphone integration

5.0
Our test truck came with Bluetooth and a single USB port for phone or device connection. Probably not an issue if driven mostly by a solo driver, but passengers who ride in back are left out. A single 12-volt power point at least offers the possibility of using a third-party dual-port USB charger. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto? This truck is way too old for that kind of tech.

Driver aids

5.0
Our truck had rear parking sensors and a rearview camera, and that's it. The sensors were optional, but common aids such as blind-spot warning, forward collision alert or automatic braking aren't available on any Frontier. Their absence might burnish the Frontier's credibility, but many drivers will expect more.

Voice control

6.5
Nissan's onboard system in our test truck was limited to basic hands-free phone functions: searching phonebook, placing calls and reviewing call history. Siri Eyes Free is included (accessed by a long press of the talk command switch on the steering wheel), opening up additional functions for iPhone users.
2019 Nissan Frontier King Cab pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2019 Nissan Frontier price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Nissan Frontier.

5 star reviews: 50%
4 star reviews: 29%
3 star reviews: 7%
2 star reviews: 7%
1 star reviews: 7%
Average user rating: 4.1 stars based on 42 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • value
  • engine
  • towing
  • climate control
  • spaciousness
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • maintenance & parts
  • fuel efficiency
  • transmission
  • appearance
  • interior
  • safety
  • oil
  • driving experience
  • brakes
  • wheels & tires
  • comfort

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Rock solid
Old Florida Cracker,
SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)

I have a 2011 Frontier. Every thing they say here is pretty much true. It is a little old fashioned, not the most comfortable vehicle I have ever owned but one thing stand out for me. I have 125,000 miles on mine, and I have yet to spend a dime on a repair. Usual maintenance items like oil changes, new brakes at about 100,000k, wipers 2 new batteries and nothing more. When I think back on my other trucks, which needed transmissions, air conditioners, timing belts, etc, there is no comparison. Other than a tight fit for my 3 German Shepherds in the back seat, it hauls everything I need and pulls a light trailer with ease, even if the gas mileage drops a bit. I will happily trade years of reliable, trouble free service for any high tech gadgetry any day. I love driving my truck now as when I bought it 8 1/2 years ago. This is my update: My Frontier continues to deliver. Did start running a little rough, had to replace the spark plug wires and plugs. I consider that routine maintenance, so as for as I am concerned, still not a single issue.

5 out of 5 stars, Living a Dream
Bud,
S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M)

Only knocks I could find in reviews of this vehicle when purchased was lack of techy stuff and gas mileage not so good. Here is a more accurate review. Gas mileage is much better than anything I have ever owned (Chevy, Ford, Dodge) at 23 average . I am extremely pleased with the performance for a 4 banger. Plenty of get up and plenty of power for what I needed. This is a tow vehicle for our motorhome and seems to be exactly what we needed. The comfort while driving is great with plenty of room for a guy over 6 foot. Really easy to access everything within the cab and Body lines are fantastic! Our dealership was AWESOME!! BZ out to Benton Nissan of Bessemer!

5 out of 5 stars, 2019 Nissan frontier
L. Day,
SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)

Just got it but seems to a great little truck ,lots of power and easy to drive.

5 out of 5 stars, Family General
Paul S,
S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M)

Great truck for use by anyone needing to move furniture and belongings anywhere in nation. Cab is more comfortable than the critics say, Jump seats in back of driver and passenger are perfect for children or small people, rearview camera a great plus. Inexpensive to maintain, but milage is typical of most pick-ups (approx 19.5 mpg, with 5 speed manual, city and interstate driving). The four cylinder engine is great for my use, but substantially underpowered for towing anything larger than lawn mowing equipment.

Write a review

See all 42 reviews

Features & Specs

S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB features & specs
S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB
2.5L 4cyl 5A
MSRP$23,360
MPG 17 city / 22 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission5-speed automatic
Horsepower152 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all for sale
SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB features & specs
SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB
4.0L 6cyl 5A
MSRP$28,810
MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission5-speed automatic
Horsepower261 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all for sale
S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB features & specs
S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB
2.5L 4cyl 5M
MSRP$19,290
MPG 19 city / 23 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission5-speed manual
Horsepower152 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all for sale
SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB features & specs
SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB
4.0L 6cyl 5A
MSRP$25,920
MPG 16 city / 23 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission5-speed automatic
Horsepower261 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Nissan Frontier King Cab features & specs
Safety

Our experts’ favorite Frontier safety features:

NissanConnect Audio Interface
Upgraded emergency services such as automatic collision notification, stolen-vehicle locator and remote alarm notification are available.
Zone Body Construction
Front and rear crumple zones, Nissan says, can further reduce the chance of injury in a collision.
Airbags With Rollover Sensors
Roof-mounted supplemental curtain side-impact airbags with rollover sensors can protect the heads of outboard occupants in the front and rear.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover3 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover21.2%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Acceptable
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Nissan Frontier vs. the competition

Nissan Frontier vs. Toyota Tacoma

The Tacoma is the undisputed and longest-reigning king of the class. Its TRD off-road editions are among the most capable dirt scramblers made today. The Frontier has some appeal as a basic work truck, but the Tacoma looks like it belongs to this decade. Tacoma resale value is also tops.

Compare Nissan Frontier & Toyota Tacoma features

Nissan Frontier vs. Ford Ranger

The all-new Ford Ranger revives a classic nameplate with a handsome and rugged new exterior design, a long list of options, and a host of modern safety features and driver aids. We haven't driven it yet, but on paper it matches or exceeds the Frontier in most areas. It offers just one engine, a turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 270 horsepower — more than the Frontier's V6 and likely more fuel-efficient, too.

Compare Nissan Frontier & Ford Ranger features

Nissan Frontier vs. Honda Ridgeline

The Ridgeline has carved out a niche for itself by being something of an "anti-truck." Sure, it looks like most midsize pickups, maybe a little sleeker. But the Honda excels at being a lifestyle truck. It rides as comfortably as a crossover SUV. And it has a roomy cabin, flexible seating and a handy locking storage well in the cargo bed. It doesn't offer the Frontier's utility or off-road chops, but it might be the right solution for buyers looking for a pickup alternative.

Compare Nissan Frontier & Honda Ridgeline features
FAQ

Is the Nissan Frontier a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Frontier both on the road and at the track, giving it a 6.8 out of 10. You probably care about Nissan Frontier fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Frontier gets an EPA-estimated 17 mpg to 21 mpg, depending on the configuration. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Nissan Frontier. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Nissan Frontier?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Nissan Frontier:

  • Larger 7-inch touchscreen display added to S and SV trims
  • Part of the second Frontier generation introduced for 2005
Learn more

Is the Nissan Frontier reliable?

To determine whether the Nissan Frontier is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Frontier. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Frontier's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Nissan Frontier a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Nissan Frontier is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Frontier and gave it a 6.8 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Frontier is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Nissan Frontier?

The least-expensive 2019 Nissan Frontier is the 2019 Nissan Frontier S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $19,290.

Other versions include:

  • S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) which starts at $23,360
  • SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $28,810
  • S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $19,290
  • SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $25,920
  • SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) which starts at $25,210
  • PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $33,730
  • Desert Runner 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $26,600
  • SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $24,160
Learn more

What are the different models of Nissan Frontier?

If you're interested in the Nissan Frontier, the next question is, which Frontier model is right for you? Frontier variants include S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A), SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M), and SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A). For a full list of Frontier models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Nissan Frontier

2019 Nissan Frontier King Cab Overview

The 2019 Nissan Frontier King Cab is offered in the following styles: S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A), SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M), SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A), PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Desert Runner 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), and SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M).

What do people think of the 2019 Nissan Frontier King Cab?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Nissan Frontier King Cab and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Frontier King Cab 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Frontier King Cab.

