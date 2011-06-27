Used 2017 Nissan Frontier King Cab Consumer Reviews

What a nice surprise Sam , 11/02/2017 Desert Runner 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 42 of 43 people found this review helpful I am writing this because of how surprised I was with the quality of the truck. I had a 2017 Tacoma which was a mistake. Don't get me wrong I have always had Tacoma's and loved them but the new model leaves a lot to be desired. This Nissan surprised me quite a bit. I have read some disappointing reviews so I tried it for myself. This truck is fast and the transmission shifts perfectly, unlike the Toyota. I will admit it doesn't get the gas mileage the Toyota got but that was because Toyota fiddled with the transmission to make it shift weirdly to try to get better gas mileage. This desert runner is smooth and looks great. I got this truck for an amazing price about $9,000 less than the Toyota. As of the date of this writing, the reliability of Nissan Frontiers outweighs the Tacoma, Colorado and Canyon. I am very happy with my purchase. Only downsize is that it is a little small. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

This truck is not for city folks Small trucks rule , 02/06/2018 SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful The only issue I had so far was replacing the knock sensor at 15k miles. At least it was under warranty! I read the reviews and don't agree with them. This is a great truck and about $7-8k cheaper than the competition for the same truck, just not as fancy. I replaced a 1999 ZR2 that I loved, but they don't make them anymore and the new trucks cost too much for a vehicle. Poor investment. I looked for 2 years to try and replace my ZR2, and so far I'm glad I chose the Frontier. I get 20.2 mpg and have 20k miles on it with no issues other than the knock sensor. It's a great TRUCK!

Brillian Silver SV King Cab 4 Cylinder Auto M.G. , 10/20/2017 SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) 24 of 27 people found this review helpful This is my second Frontier.The first was a 2009 King Cab SE that was trouble free the entire time I owned it.Since I am retiring shortly I decided on getting myself a new truck and since my first Frontier was so reliable I opted for the same truck.The fact Nissan was offering $2750 off plus the dealers incentive made this a really easy buy.The interior has a few minor differences over the 2009 but they are very slight.This truck only has 320 miles on it but the old 2009 would give me 21-24 mpg's out on the highway and around 19 in town so I am sure this one will be similar.I really like the graphite colored interior and the seats are better styled than the old 2009 version.The steering also is better than the older truck and pulling into a tight parking spot seems a lot easier in the new one.Two options my=ine came with was the plastic bedliner and the fender splash guards.I put a BAKFLIP MX4 tonneau cover on it last week.After a year of ownership I will probably do an update on the truck.

My first Nissan pickup and probably my last Glen , 07/29/2018 S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) 12 of 14 people found this review helpful Purchased a new 2017 Nissan Frontier S model in 2018. I'm old school and wanted a no frills pick up. Have always been a GM truck person for 30+ years and have always had really good luck with them. But the new body styles with square wheel wells and smurky front ends were turning me off. So I looked at the 2017 Frontier and did some research and went and looked based on reviews. In my opinion the truck had a design appearance, elected for the extended cab since I really dont need rear seats. The stance was sharp for me but everybody is different. I was shown a 2017 S model with 21 miles on it. Was an automatic with manual windows and locks. No power seats, no tilt wheel. Just a straight forward no non-sense pick up. Took it for a short test drive and thought this might be it so I pulled the trigger and purchased. After the first 300 miles noticed the extended doors didn't feel right opening and closing. After looking a little more noticed the bolts holding the door hings were loose , after tightening up the bolts with lock tight all was fixed. Have noticed also that some push pins or plastic rivets were missing and apparently forgotten at the factory also, obviously quality control does not exist at the assembly plant. After further miles, I noticed that my OEM sunshade purchased at the Nissan dealership was sticking trying to remove it at the end of the day. A day came when I went to remove the sunshade a foam strip also came with it which was between the dash and windshield. Also noticed foam was blocking the vents on the defrost side on the dash which it looks like has shifted around. The Texas heat apparently melting the adhesive on these areas. Numerous paint chips have occurred already at 3000 miles, turning ratio absolutely blows on this pick up, inconsistent shifting of transmission, noisy ride, hands free calling blows, seats uncomfortable, black plastic already showing fading and warping at tail gate, poor gas mileage. Overall this truck really isn't designed to be a work truck and to be used all day. I will continue to have to keep an eye out for those little things that can and will turn into big things. UPDATE 10/10/19: Recent low knock came about took to dealer. Discovered a head bolt broken said it was done at assembly. Intake needed replacing also along with a couple of other items. A/C doesn't cool when in traffic. Have to turn off and wait so it can be used again. Fit & finish is very poor on this truck. Currently have 7352 miles on this truck. That's low miles for a 2017 should tell how much I dislike this truck.