Used 2014 Nissan Frontier King Cab Consumer Reviews

Ed, 10/29/2015
SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A)
I have a 2014 Frontier at 32000 miles transmission started to slip within five miles no transmission. Forward and reverse gone. You could smell the clutch a mile away. I hadn't shifted in 5 miles. Towed vehicle to dealership where I bought truck I have extended warranty as well. 1689.99 later clutch flywheel pressure plate throw out bearing all replaced. 1000 miles after repairs I could feel the clutch was already wearing. Service director wanted me to test drive him and show issues I was now having, Heat plate rattle, grinding fourth gear clutch already wearing out and lets not forget the crease in the passenger door, Service director thanked me for knowing how to drive a stick. Gee only 30 years driving one. Now its in the shop see what they say this time. 1 year and already 1700 maintenance for an issue that wasn't my fault! Is it the hydraulic system to clutch? Yesterday another 2014 coasts into gas station 27000 No transmission clutch smell months later a new clutch flywheel. Then rebuilt transmission back at mossy Nissan for pressure plate and throw out bearing. Just over 40k.

Frontier of my discontent

Jvincent, 12/14/2015
SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
Engine idles rough , lot of vibration . Front seat rattles ,dealer repaired , still rattles. Climate control difficult to regulate . Slow to warm in the winter. Wanders from side to side , loud when driving .

Nissan Frontier - Great Small Truck

Rob Bjur, 12/05/2017
PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
5 sp auto trans is always trying to upshift to increase gas mileage when it might be more appropriate to remain in the lower gear a little while longer. Always tries to maintain an rpm of about 1000.

FRONTIER PRO 4X KING CAB

Bob, 12/11/2018
PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M)
It doesn't bother me that this truck has been mostly unchanged for over a decade. I bought a used Pro 4x about two years ago and have been happy with this truck. I don't trust new designs over tried and proven ones like this. I like the white faced gauge cluster, the simple layout of the controls, heated seats, hill descent control, locking Dana differential , rear sensors/camera, skid plates, good ground clearance, naturally aspirated, no stop/start, a key to start it, decent splash guards, a stiff boxed frame...basically it's old school and has what matters. It rides and feels like a truck, not an suv. I like the easy maintenance on it. Easy access underneath to everything. I've done all my oil changes and easily handled ALL the other fluids, including the transfer case and rear axle (there are videos on each of these things). This saved me a lot of money, improved performance and will make the truck last longer, because fluids wear out, none of that lifetime fluid stuff! It's performance is good and I really feel the low first gear and higher torque. Mileage is ok, I get just over 17 mpg combined and 20+ on hwy with easy driving. There are no annoying rattles or noises inside or outside. It handles severe weather in stride with it's locking rear differential and good clearance. I don't always agree with how the transmission favors shifting into higher gear a bit too soon, or it's gear spacing, but it gets the job done. Overall, I am very satisfied with the Frontier and think it is a great value for what it has to offer. I like it more than the others. I would recommend it to the right person who doesn't care about buying the latest, 'coolest' or newest truck and just wants a good solid performer. All it needs is to go on a diet with a few minor upgrades here and there, without too many major changes.

Done with Nissan

mazzaducci, 04/23/2015
PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
I purchased my 2014 Nissan Frontier Pro 4x brand new 01/11/14. I have 53,567 miles on it already and will tell you this, never buy Nissan! on board computer-junk, locks up, loses connection with my phone, and the whole "pay attention to the road" sign could not be more irritating! I drive mostly highway, on cruise control...I have NEVER seen 21 MPG EVER!! The most important factor in selecting this vehical. They somehow neglect to inform you when you purchase the truck of all the mileage related "maintenance" that needs performed. In the 15 months I have owned the truck the dealers have soaked me for over $2000.00!! REALLY!!? I still need tires! I now have 110000 on the truck. The computer is still junk, and they want $150 to upgrade the map. I haven't gotten the 100000 maintenance yet and my wallet is terrified. The serpentine belt is squealing quite loudly, and with all the internal fluids that will I'm sure "need changed" I have no doubt a $1000+ bill is in my future. I put a 3" lift and 33" tires on the truck. With the bad, I will say the good; I can't get it stuck. I also highly suggest a cold air intake system, it really helped increase power.

