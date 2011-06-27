Used 2012 Nissan Frontier King Cab Consumer Reviews

2012 Frontier King Cab with Sports App Pkg ravenronnie , 02/07/2012 26 of 26 people found this review helpful Wanted a truck to pull with occasionally and carry small loads. The Sports Appearance Package is a big eye catcher and I have received lots of compliments on the wheels and overall looks. Pulls great, lots of power for getting on and off highways, mileage is ok at 19.5 with a mix of city and highway, and bluetooth works great. Backseats are not for anything more than a small child, better to use the area for storage. Handles really well, steering feels good and tight and I love the locking tailgate. Headlights and fog lights light the roads well and was very comfortable on an 8 hour road trip. Report Abuse

GreatTruck Louis , 10/02/2015 PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful This is my fourth Nissan Frontier truck. I bought the 2012 por4x and it was not a disappointment . I am going to be trading it in on a new 2016 shortly. The only thing that I don't care for is the gas mileage .I use premium Shell most of the time. I get around 15.5 mpg. But I have noticed that if I run a few highway miles on it ,it tends to get better mileage. It all depends how you treat the accelerator if mileage is in question. . You don't have to "floor it" to pass or keep up with traffic . The v6 is sensitive in that it requires only moderate acceleration. I suggest to anyone who owns one or is considering buying one that they check their tire pressure often as possible. You will get a more comfortable ride if you do. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Love this truck pjd35 , 09/15/2012 13 of 13 people found this review helpful This truck is a nice size not as big as a Ford f150 that would not fit in my garage. Very comfortable seats. Takes road bumps pretty well for a truck. Wide turning radius. Power train is great 4x4 low take you up a 40 degree dirt road like you were on a flat surface. Nissan did cheap out with interior space and some trim. no roof seal molding and a glove box not big enough for owners manual??? Averaging 18mpg. not bad for 4x4 v6.

great truck-- excellent value for the money DOUG DREVO , 09/25/2015 SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful if you need a back seat to carry passengers do not buy the king cab version-- unless you are hauling small children. The king cab back seat is only good for gear ect--there is no leg room for adults. This trucks has very tight handling and a firm ride. The exhaust noise is louder than my old Mazda B4000 was but Frontier has a much more powerful V-6 and its more fun to drive. Mine is fairly low option model but its well finished inside and out and everything continues to work perfectly. I wanted a Tacoma but basically the same optioned truck in a Toyota was 5-6 grand more-but with only a 4cyliner engine. Next time I might get the crew cab version to have useable back seats but for a weekend work truck the SV King cab does the job. Mileage is about15- 16 in town and 17-19 on the highway--though I have gotten up to 20 hwy running higher octane fuel. The manual climate control systems work ok just a bit of getting use to. The traction control on this truck is wonderful. On snow covered roads with ice you can get by just fine without even engaging the 4WD. The 4WD works just well but this truck (with 150lb of weight in the back does) excellent except in much deeper snow or glare ice when you need the 4 wheel drive. The engine is a joy--smooth and powerful. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value