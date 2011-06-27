Used 2009 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Gene Celeste , 08/08/2018 SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M)

I bought this Frontier new in 2009. MSRP was super competitive to begin with and dealer discounted $5,000 to boot. We originally bought this truck to haul our camper and I also used it my construction business. Other than normal wear items, I didn't put a dime into it. It had lots of towing capability, with no need for an equalizer hitch. The 4 L six, has plenty of power, transmission was smooth and well matched to the engine. I owed it for 9 years and put 62,000 miles on it. The only downside was gas mileage was weak at around 16 in the local area, and 19 on the highway. The other weak point was a horrible turning radius, made worse by the long wheelbase due to the crew cab with the longer (6ft) bed. After 9 winters in salty upstate NY, there was zero rust on the body, but the under carriage accumulated lots of rust on the frame and suspension components. Par for the course up here, however nothing that compromised its safety. I just traded it on a new 2018 Frontier with the short bed, and updated center dash, heated seats, and some other goodies the prior model was lacking. The turning radius is much improved with the short bed. After shopping a second Nissan dealer, I got an excellent trade-in on my 2009, and $3,000 off MSRP to boot. I went back to Nissan for the same reason I did in 2009. You can't beat the value in this truck when compared to other midsize trucks on the market, especially Tacoma. I strongly suggest you shop more than one dealer if you buy a new one. This time around I paid $5,3000 less by going to a second dealership even though it was owned by the same dealer group and was only 35 miles down the road. If you are looking at a new one, I strongly suggest the SV model with the Value Package Option as the best buy overall with an MSRP of around $32,500.