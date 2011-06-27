Used 2009 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
good little truck
I know the vehicle was maintained mechanically, I was the one who took care of the maintenance.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great buy, great value, relicable
I bought this Frontier new in 2009. MSRP was super competitive to begin with and dealer discounted $5,000 to boot. We originally bought this truck to haul our camper and I also used it my construction business. Other than normal wear items, I didn't put a dime into it. It had lots of towing capability, with no need for an equalizer hitch. The 4 L six, has plenty of power, transmission was smooth and well matched to the engine. I owed it for 9 years and put 62,000 miles on it. The only downside was gas mileage was weak at around 16 in the local area, and 19 on the highway. The other weak point was a horrible turning radius, made worse by the long wheelbase due to the crew cab with the longer (6ft) bed. After 9 winters in salty upstate NY, there was zero rust on the body, but the under carriage accumulated lots of rust on the frame and suspension components. Par for the course up here, however nothing that compromised its safety. I just traded it on a new 2018 Frontier with the short bed, and updated center dash, heated seats, and some other goodies the prior model was lacking. The turning radius is much improved with the short bed. After shopping a second Nissan dealer, I got an excellent trade-in on my 2009, and $3,000 off MSRP to boot. I went back to Nissan for the same reason I did in 2009. You can't beat the value in this truck when compared to other midsize trucks on the market, especially Tacoma. I strongly suggest you shop more than one dealer if you buy a new one. This time around I paid $5,3000 less by going to a second dealership even though it was owned by the same dealer group and was only 35 miles down the road. If you are looking at a new one, I strongly suggest the SV model with the Value Package Option as the best buy overall with an MSRP of around $32,500.
- Performance
Nissan the next GM
Buyer beware, Nissan is using poor quality parts, expect expensive repairs at 40,000 miles, sound familiar, putting cheap parts in cars how did that work out for GM. Do not waste your hard earned money on poor quality.
pain to drive
I owned the frontier for about 4 mo. Previously owned a gmc sierra ext. Cab 4 dr. I drive the frontier to work every day, siff suspension and jerking of the steering wheel when I hit a pot hole spoils the fun of driving. I've never seen any car do that before. For some reason u can't turn wheels too fast when puling to park, even with two hands there seems to be strong resistance. Turning radius is awful, can't make a u-turn on a 2-way street, previous truck did it with ease. Engine is not as responsive as I would like it to be, everything is electronic even gas pedal. When need to quickly accelerate at 60 mph it takes 2 sec for transmission to downshift a gear and then it downshift one more gr
frontier
Truck looks good with good v6 power response. channel tie downs are great and will come in handy. hoping MPG will improve with break-in. vehicle is tight and doors fit good. there seems to be some oversteer on the hwy driving. transmission shifts good. would rather see electric engine coolins fans than the direct engine driven cooling fan.
Sponsored cars related to the Frontier
Related Used 2009 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner