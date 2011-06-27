  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Frontier
  4. Used 2009 Nissan Frontier
  5. Used 2009 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 Frontier
5(64%)4(27%)3(9%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
22 reviews
Write a review
See all Frontiers for sale
List Price
$13,200
Used Frontier for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

good little truck

Harrison Pucine, 01/19/2016
LE 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I know the vehicle was maintained mechanically, I was the one who took care of the maintenance.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Great buy, great value, relicable

Gene Celeste, 08/08/2018
SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this Frontier new in 2009. MSRP was super competitive to begin with and dealer discounted $5,000 to boot. We originally bought this truck to haul our camper and I also used it my construction business. Other than normal wear items, I didn't put a dime into it. It had lots of towing capability, with no need for an equalizer hitch. The 4 L six, has plenty of power, transmission was smooth and well matched to the engine. I owed it for 9 years and put 62,000 miles on it. The only downside was gas mileage was weak at around 16 in the local area, and 19 on the highway. The other weak point was a horrible turning radius, made worse by the long wheelbase due to the crew cab with the longer (6ft) bed. After 9 winters in salty upstate NY, there was zero rust on the body, but the under carriage accumulated lots of rust on the frame and suspension components. Par for the course up here, however nothing that compromised its safety. I just traded it on a new 2018 Frontier with the short bed, and updated center dash, heated seats, and some other goodies the prior model was lacking. The turning radius is much improved with the short bed. After shopping a second Nissan dealer, I got an excellent trade-in on my 2009, and $3,000 off MSRP to boot. I went back to Nissan for the same reason I did in 2009. You can't beat the value in this truck when compared to other midsize trucks on the market, especially Tacoma. I strongly suggest you shop more than one dealer if you buy a new one. This time around I paid $5,3000 less by going to a second dealership even though it was owned by the same dealer group and was only 35 miles down the road. If you are looking at a new one, I strongly suggest the SV model with the Value Package Option as the best buy overall with an MSRP of around $32,500.

Performance
Report Abuse

Nissan the next GM

cop74, 08/05/2014
2 of 6 people found this review helpful

Buyer beware, Nissan is using poor quality parts, expect expensive repairs at 40,000 miles, sound familiar, putting cheap parts in cars how did that work out for GM. Do not waste your hard earned money on poor quality.

Report Abuse

pain to drive

tom, 07/23/2009
0 of 4 people found this review helpful

I owned the frontier for about 4 mo. Previously owned a gmc sierra ext. Cab 4 dr. I drive the frontier to work every day, siff suspension and jerking of the steering wheel when I hit a pot hole spoils the fun of driving. I've never seen any car do that before. For some reason u can't turn wheels too fast when puling to park, even with two hands there seems to be strong resistance. Turning radius is awful, can't make a u-turn on a 2-way street, previous truck did it with ease. Engine is not as responsive as I would like it to be, everything is electronic even gas pedal. When need to quickly accelerate at 60 mph it takes 2 sec for transmission to downshift a gear and then it downshift one more gr

Report Abuse

frontier

tennessee fan, 03/14/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Truck looks good with good v6 power response. channel tie downs are great and will come in handy. hoping MPG will improve with break-in. vehicle is tight and doors fit good. there seems to be some oversteer on the hwy driving. transmission shifts good. would rather see electric engine coolins fans than the direct engine driven cooling fan.

Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Frontiers for sale

Related Used 2009 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles