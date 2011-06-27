Used 2002 Nissan Frontier King Cab Consumer Reviews
Great truck, I'll stick with Nissan
This is my second update since I posted my original review. It is January 2018 and my 2002 frontier has approximately 132,000 miles and has required zero repairs since my last update July 2016. Maintenance since then is tires, belts, oil changes, Coolant Flush and Brake fluid replacement. I broke my cab mounted rear brake light (Not the fault of the truck) and when I replaced it found a little rust beneath it. As the paint on the roof is getting oxidized a bit, I am going to repaint the roof soon and address the small rust area. This is an update of my original review from 2010. It is now July 2016. I still have this truck I bought new.... Now I am at 14 years with my Frontier and it still going strong. I bought this truck new in 2002. I use my Frontier for towing a motorcycle trailer and it does fine. The interior looks great with slight wear on the drivers seat and sun visor. The paint is still in good shape even though it is always outdoors in the Florida weather (Including 3 hurricanes in 2004) In 14 years and 125000 miles, I have replaced the A/C compressor, a valve cover gasket and a shifter seal. That is it....The gasket and shifter seal...200 bucks including labor....The A/C about 900.... Not bad for 14 years. Front brake pads replaced once. Rear brakes...original. Clutch...Original. Suspension, original. The 2.4l 4 banger with the 5 speed is adequate but won't win any drag races. The gas mileage is great. Even with a raised topper, I get 25 and without the topper I average 26-28 on the highway. The ride is a bit stiff but it is a truck after all. Overall I am very satisfied and plan to keep it forever.... I will update this review again in a few more years.....
Nice & Slow
Great truck, nice looking, great mpg, very slow. I have an auto with 63,000. Something squeaks when i go over bumps.
Frontier Desert Runner
Have had the truck just over a year and have not been overly thrilled. As a Desert Runner it is fun to drive off road and you can go anywhere you want, but it feels unconnected from the road and like it is working very hard on the interstate to keep up to speed. It's okay, but not quite as good as I would have liked.
I'd buy again but Frontier too big now
Truck is babied. Other than oil and filter changes, no expense, but air went out at 45k. Still on original tires at 55k. Rear vibrated even when new, 55-65 mph. Gearing is very tall, making engine appear sluggish, took some time to get used to having to rev up to take off, but love the mpg, 24/28.
so far, so good
I had a 95 Nissan pickup that never did me wrong, but it was time to get something newer. I decided to stick with Nissan due to my past experience. I love this truck, but I keep hearing about people having problems with them and that scares me. One thing I can say is that the A/C makes some strange noises that I fear will mean problems in the future. Also, my clutch pedal squeaks. Gas mileage stinks big time. Overall, I think it's great, but I'm still worried that it will end up having some problems .
