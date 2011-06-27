Used 2001 Nissan Frontier SC-V6 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,049
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.2/310.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque231 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 4800 rpm
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
100 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.
Rear leg room30.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.4 in.
Measurements
Length200 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4148 lbs.
Height65.9 in.
Maximum payload1400 lbs.
Wheel base116.1 in.
Width71.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gold Rush Metallic
  • Cloud White
  • Electric Blue Metallic
  • Solar Yellow
  • Super Black
  • Alpine Green Metallic
  • Sand Dune Metallic
  • Aztec Red
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Salsa Metallic
  • Just Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P265/55R S tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
