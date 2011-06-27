Used 1998 Nissan Frontier SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1998 Frontier
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.0/381.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque154 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower143 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Measurements
Length196.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3106 lbs.
Gross weight4690 lbs.
Ground clearance7.0 in.
Height62.8 in.
Wheel base116.1 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cloud White
  • Green Iron Oxide Pearl Metallic
  • Strawberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Yellow Red Pearl Metallic
  • New Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Aztec Red
  • Bright Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Yellow-Green Pearl Metallic
