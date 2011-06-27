Used 2013 Nissan Cube Wagon Consumer Reviews
It's Hip To Be A Cube
I love my Cube, I got an all souped up SL, with a navigation system. My friends love being in the car, I'm 5'3, and I feel like I'm bigger than most cars because the seats pump up and offer a great view. Okay gas compared to it's competitors - The Soul, Element, and XB - it beats them all. There is so much space for passengers, not so much in the back, but it will handle a trip to Costco with two people just fine. It's not a race car, it has no guts, but comfy for long trips, unless it's very windy it can make a lot of noise because the car is a non-aerodynamic cube. Going up a steep mountain isn't the best, I went to Big Bear with it, people passed me, but it made it. Overall B, good price.
Spacious and economical
Sorry that Nissan discontinued the Cube, mine has 77,000 miles on it now and I expect it to keep on forever. Driving is fun, with great visibility and lots of head and shoulders room.
Great buy!
Roomy and easy to find! Great on fuel!
Loved my cube
2013 Nissan Cube SL
