Used 2013 Nissan Cube Wagon Consumer Reviews

It's Hip To Be A Cube

lynpossible, 06/12/2014
I love my Cube, I got an all souped up SL, with a navigation system. My friends love being in the car, I'm 5'3, and I feel like I'm bigger than most cars because the seats pump up and offer a great view. Okay gas compared to it's competitors - The Soul, Element, and XB - it beats them all. There is so much space for passengers, not so much in the back, but it will handle a trip to Costco with two people just fine. It's not a race car, it has no guts, but comfy for long trips, unless it's very windy it can make a lot of noise because the car is a non-aerodynamic cube. Going up a steep mountain isn't the best, I went to Big Bear with it, people passed me, but it made it. Overall B, good price.

Spacious and economical

DR, 04/25/2018
1.8 S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
Sorry that Nissan discontinued the Cube, mine has 77,000 miles on it now and I expect it to keep on forever. Driving is fun, with great visibility and lots of head and shoulders room.

Great buy!

Caroline Rodriguez, 11/04/2016
1.8 SL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
Roomy and easy to find! Great on fuel!

Loved my cube

Wes, 11/25/2015
1.8 SL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
2013 Nissan Cube SL

RuS, 07/06/2016
1.8 SL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
