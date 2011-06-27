Used 2013 Nissan Cube Wagon Consumer Reviews

lynpossible , 06/12/2014

4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I love my Cube, I got an all souped up SL, with a navigation system. My friends love being in the car, I'm 5'3, and I feel like I'm bigger than most cars because the seats pump up and offer a great view. Okay gas compared to it's competitors - The Soul, Element, and XB - it beats them all. There is so much space for passengers, not so much in the back, but it will handle a trip to Costco with two people just fine. It's not a race car, it has no guts, but comfy for long trips, unless it's very windy it can make a lot of noise because the car is a non-aerodynamic cube. Going up a steep mountain isn't the best, I went to Big Bear with it, people passed me, but it made it. Overall B, good price.