Used 2011 Nissan Cube Wagon Consumer Reviews
Beauty is in the Eye of the Beholder
We purchased this car as a third car for commute purposes. The styling is polarizing - my wife loves it, I hate it. Regardless of the style, the car is a paragon of packaging efficiency - lot of room in a small package. The car moves well and keeps up with traffic on both the city and highway. The car is very smooth, but there is a tradeoff in handling due to the smooth ride and tall structure. The S has very useful comfort features standard - including bluetooth and iPod connection. Up to about 70 mph, the car is pretty quiet; however, there is a noticeable increase in noice after 70. This is a great car if one needs a practical commuter car.
New Krom is Rad
Traded my Ridgeline for a 2011 Krom to conserve fuel and because I no longer need a "big" car. I wanted something a bit different. And while I only have a thousand miles on the Nissan, I could not be happier. I also wanted to give Japan some business in light of the recent calamity. I got good value and feel that I did a good deed.
Amazing!!!!!
I purchased my Nissan Cube in June 2010 from Lee's Summit Nissan. I have enjoyed the vehicle ever since bringing it home, but recently you have won me over as a lifetime customer! I live in Kansas City and we've had two major winter storms recently with the latest being a blizzard that dumped over 12" of snow in my area. Everyone I work with was getting stuck and calling for friends with 4x4 vehicles to take them home. I got in my Cube and drove right home, up hills, through snow drifts, over ice, and on roads packed with several inches of snow. The Cube was amazing! The traction was outstanding and the vehicle felt secure on the roadway. This vehicle is awesome all around!
My favorite little Bull Dog!
Got a Great deal at Dirito Brothers in Concord, Ca.! Love my Golden Ginger color. So far gas mileage has been awesome! first tank 37.5 second tank 36, mixed driving, light foot. My other car is a Mustang G.T. convertible, and I been using my Cube more! Looked at the Kia Soul, nice but rough ride and poor gas mileage, Looked at Honda Fit, more expensive and couldn't get comfortable in it ( I am 5'11 240 and 47y.o.) I kind of like the looks, really tired that most cars all look a like today.But I am really into Ikea too.Used to have a Chevy H.H.R., more cargo room, but only got 25 m.p.g., and really bad,front visibility & blind spots!
Loving this car
I had a 2008 Nissan crewcab Titan which was sideswiped by a high school student, I drove a rental Honda Civic for three weeks while the truck was in the bodyshop. Though I love trucks, and always have to have one around (I'm buying my son a smaller truck, he's 17) I absolutely loved the freedom of the better gas mileage of the Honda--$20 a week vs. $80 just minimal around town. But it felt cramped and uncomfortable to me, the ride wasn't great, etc. So I checked out and bought an '11 Cube steel grey Krom loaded with bluetooth, Nav, Xm, the works. It is a very comfortable car--it is a BLAST to drive, it has a very nice ride, and the CVT wrings quite a bit of performance out of the engine.
