Used 2011 Nissan Armada SUV Consumer Reviews

2011 Nissan Armada SL dclark347 , 11/02/2010 54 of 55 people found this review helpful I did a TON of research before deciding to purchase the Armada. This truck has been everything I hoped it would be. The exterior has a beauty about it and is in a class by itself. It doesn't look like any other full- size SUV on the market. The interior is spacious and well equipped but it should be for a $40k truck. The ride is smooth and the vehicle has excellent performance with all stock equipment. My kids have a hard time opening the rear doors with the handles mounted so high but they will grow into it. The only drawback I have found is the fuel economy. Don't expect to get anything over 15 mpg with this vehicle. It's just too heavy to get anything better. Report Abuse

2011 Armada SL matthans , 01/17/2012 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I did a lot of research before buying this vehicle. Bang for your buck you cant find a better large SUV. I went from a Nissan Pathfinder to this Armada because we wanted more room. My wife loves driving it because it sits up high and feels very safe with the kids. Our insurance went down $15/mo because of the size too. Gas mileage isn't good (12-13) no matter how I drive it. Its just a tank, but manuevers very easy. With two young kids and a large dog this truck was everything we wanted and more. Report Abuse

great vehicle gorilla7 , 04/16/2011 12 of 14 people found this review helpful this is the best choice and value in a large suv dont bother with the tahoe or yukon no room on interior, no tow capacity cost 7-10M more for equel equipment expedition = no power, ugly sequoia = toy like dash, no handeling dont knock it till you drive it you must drive this vehicle to really appreciate the luxury Report Abuse

2011 Nissan Armada johnchem , 12/08/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Excellent large SUV with a price tag $25K less than the Escalade, Armanda has plenty of power, nice spacious interior. Gas consumption is excellent for large vehicle like this. I am very happy with my Armanda Platinum loaded with every possible option I can imagine. It ride and handle solid Report Abuse