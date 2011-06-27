Used 2007 Nissan Armada SUV Consumer Reviews

Worth It! John S. , 04/12/2009 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I've owned 2 Jeeps, 4 Blazers, a Bravo,5 loaded Tahoes. This SUV is miles above these in performance (Tahoes close). Tahoe interior is more comfortable & pleasing. Rides like a sports car if one knows how to drive it. Staggering power readily avail. when needed. Handling amazing for such a large unit. Wonderfully controllable in all driving situations. Not ideal for average soccer moms but terrific for serious drivers w/ fun, work, and quality travel in mind. I own a Jag and a Mercedes sports car. When behind wheel of Armada I don't feel loss of control or power as one might expect after driving true sports cars. The difference in cornering is obvious but not uncomfortably or dangerously so. Report Abuse

Fun to Drive brent , 11/23/2006 21 of 23 people found this review helpful The armada is fun to drive. No problems as of yet. The interior space of the armada is second to none. We have three boys and two large rottweilers, plenty of space left over. We paid invoice minus rebate. Report Abuse

Love it! benjamin_check , 06/02/2011 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Love it! 66,000 miles and not one problem besides a bad airbag sensor, and a dead battery 4 years in. Put in a cold air intake from injen or s&b, maybe an exhaust or chip and hold on. Body roll is minimal, the thing rides like a big nimble draft horse, a Clydesdale. Brakes are good stock, outstanding once you upgrade the pads, amazing with performance pads and rotors. Mine has 24' Asanti rims on it on with 35 series Pirelli tires and it actually rides more carlike. 3rd row is comfortable for adults for moderately long car rides, far from the useless 3rd row in a tahoe or yukon. Its a great truck..tows it, hauls it, moves it. Report Abuse

BAD REAR END CRASH******RESULTS ufocafe , 04/01/2009 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I love my Armada! I was rear ended by a Water Tanker Truck when I was stopped at a traffic light. And I wasn hit so hard,that I crashed into an Police car stopped in front of me. I found out from the police report that the tanker weighed over 33 thousand pounds. What a scare. But,I was barely scratched. I was not hospitalized and I was back to work the very next morning. I owe all of this to the fantastic design of the Armada. I WILL be an Armada owner from now on. Thanks Nissan. Report Abuse